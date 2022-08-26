U21s Report: Late Akinwale winner seals Palace comeback against 10-man Wolves

One week on from the 2-2 draw away at Fulham, the Eagles welcomed Wolverhampton Wanderers to Copers Cope. The visitors were promoted to the Premier League 2 Division 1 last season, coming up via the play-offs like Palace did two seasons ago.

Paddy McCarthy made one change to the side which drew with Fulham, with Josh Addae coming in for his first start of the season in place for Kaden Rodney, who made his debut in midweek in the 0-2 victory at Oxford United.

Wolves came racing out the blocks and took the lead with the first opportunity of the game. Harvey Griffiths reacted quickest from a Hugo Bueno corner to poke home the opening goal of the game.

Palace looked to find a way back into the game and managed to draw level through Rob Street in the 15th minute. The Palace No.9 capped off a well-worked move which started all the way back from Owen Goodman in the Palace goal.

Killian Phillips saw his shot skewed off the line by Christian Marques and the ball fell perfectly into the path of Street to find the equaliser.

The visitors came close to going in front once more on the half hour mark, though Goodman pulled off an excellent save down to his left to deny a 20-yard effort from Lee Harkin.

The two sides went in level at the break, with chances few and far between.