Report: Palace ease past Wolves to make International Cup semi-final

After a 1-1 draw in their Premier League 2 clash with Leicester City last week, Crystal Palace Under-21s hosted domestic opponents Wolverhampton Wanderers in the quarter-final of the Premier League International Cup.

Darren Powell made four changes to last Monday’s side, with Jake Grante, Danny Imray, Victor Akinwale and Jadan Raymond all coming in for Kaden Rodney, Joe Sheridan, Chris Francis and Luke Plange.

Palace got the first sight of goal within the opening five minutes of the match. Raymond was fouled a handful of yards outside of the Wolves penalty area, with Justin Devenny curling the resulting free-kick narrowly over the crossbar.

Wolves responded quickly as Leon Chiwome latched on to a long through-ball inside the Palace box, though he was denied by an onrushing Joe Whitworth, who reacted quickly to the threat.