Report: Palace ease past Wolves to make International Cup semi-final

Summary
Powell makes four changes to the side that drew with Leicester
Devenny swings an early free kick over the bar
Chimoze is played through on goal but Whitworth smothers his attempt
Imray gives Palace the lead 15 minutes in
Whitworth saves Barnett’s free kick
Palace almost find their second through Farquhar, whose header rattles the crossbar
HT: Palace 1-0 Wolves
Wolves start the second half brighter and look dangerous on the counter
Kaleta volleys over early on
Imray grabs his second, lobbing Jeacock to double the advantage
Wolves send players forward, but are unable to find a breakthrough
Mathurin tucks away the third after running at an exposed defence
FT: Palace 3-0 Wolves