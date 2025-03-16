Report: Palace Women beat Aston Villa in Sutton thriller

Summary:
- Nouwen is handed her first start for the club, whilst three academy graduates make the bench for the first time.
- 11: Salmon picks up the ball in an advanced position but her tame effort is easily gathered by Yañez
- 15: Larisey pounces on a Villa error but her cross can't find a Palace player in the box
- 31: Great work from Cato leads to a snapshot from Stengel, which forces a corner for Palace
- 33: GOAL - A wonderful corner from Woodham finds Nouwen who powers a header into the back of the net
- HT: Palace 1 - 0 Villa
- 48: Weerden puts Larisey through but the Canada international puts her shot wide
- 53: GOAL - Weerden cuts inside and lashes a fierce strike beyond D'Angelo to double Palace's lead
- 66: Weerden does well to keep the ball in the Villa box and find Stengel, but the forward's effort is saved
- 68: Villa strike the bar with a looping effort
- 79: Sharpe clears a long ball up the field which Weerden races on to, but she can't get her final ball right
- 85: GOAL - Villa get a goal back from a corner, with Parker volleying in from close range
- 90+5: GOAL - Goalkeeper D'Angelo pushes up for an equaliser, but Stengel steals the ball and finishes into an open net to win it for Palace
- FT: Palace 3 - 1 Villa