Report: Sharpe shooting sees Palace best Blackburn

There was to be one, final, huge opportunity inside the 90 minutes – and it fell to Blackburn. Chandarana played Hornby through in a wide position and she squared for Thomas, but yards from the goal, she somehow skewed her effort wide.
With five minutes added to the 90, every Palace supporter in a bumper crowd made their voice heard, seeing their team through to a vital 1-0 victory.
The result takes them to within four points of the club record-breaking fourth-place finish they attained in last season's Women's Championship – and with four games left to go.
Palace: Kitching (GK), Doran, Waldie, Filbey (Arthur 78), Everett, Olding, Reilly (Johnson 90+2), Haines (Guyatt 90+1), Sharpe (Bailey-Gayle 74), Hughes (Dean 74), Blanchard
Subs not used: Negri (GK), Smith (GK), Gibbons, Wilson-White
Blackburn: Brooks (GK), Dixon (Nokuthula 46), Coan, Fenton, Richards, Crompton (Hornby 46), Hutchings (Chandarana 66), Williams, Murphy, Kur Larsen (Thomas 46), Jordan
Subs not used: Salgado (GK), McDonald, Worthington, Doyle