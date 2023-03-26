Report: Sharpe shooting sees Palace best Blackburn

Buoyed on by a spirited crowd on Women’s Football Weekend – with free programmes, entertainment and a brilliant atmosphere at Hayes Lane – Palace set about early on to make their home advantage count.

The Eagles made one change to the side who fell to a 3-1 defeat away at Birmingham’s St Andrew’s Stadium in midweek, with Elise Hughes starting in place of fellow forward Rianna Dean up top.

The form book also made for mixed readings for both sides prior to the contest, with Palace having won three of their previous five games and Blackburn without a win in nine matches in all competitions.

Playing their possession football with renewed confidence early on, Palace enjoyed two early chances through Aimee Everett inside the opening ten minutes, the defender having an initial effort – following Anna Filbey’s set-piece delivery – saved by Blackburn ‘keeper Alex Brooks, before her rebound shot from the edge of the box skimmed the top of the crossbar.

Moments later, Palace threatened again, as excellent build-up play from Polly Doran and Hollie Olding down the right flank resulted in a ball across the box which narrowly averted Annabel Blanchard – playing against her former club – lurking with intent.

Those early chances did dry up as injuries gave the first-half a stop-start feel, but both sides did continue to take aim from distance, without really threatening.

Then, three minutes from half-time, it was a case of Sharpe by name, sharp in front of goal by nature, the striker scoring her third goal of the season with a powerful finish which gave Brooks little chance in the Blackburn net.