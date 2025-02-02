Report: Palace Women earn valuable point away at Brighton

It was a fiercely contested game in Crawley, but Laura Kaminski's side managed to salvage a draw after some early misfortune.

18 minutes in and Lily Woodham's back pass to Milla-Maj Majasaari took an unfortunate bobble and trickled into the Palace net.

Katie Stengel had the best chance for Palace in the first half, with her strike narrowly deflecting wide.

Majasaari made amends just moments before the half-time whistle, palming away a Jelena Čanković free kick that was destined for the top corner.