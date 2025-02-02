Report: Palace Women earn valuable point away at Brighton

Summary:
- Kaminski names an unchanged side from the defeat against Spurs, with Öling and Hughes featuring on the bench for the first time this season.
- 5: Bremer is put through but makes a mess of her shot, and Majasaari easily gathers
- 18: GOAL - Woodham's back pass takes an unfortunate bobble and the ball rolls into the net to give Brighton an early lead
- 33: Losada has her effort saved well by Majasaari
- 42: Stengel has a good effort blocked, and the ball runs out for a corner
- 45+1: Majasaari saves excellently from a dangerous Cankovic free-kick
- HT: Brighton 1-0 Palace
- 47: Symonds is shown a straight red card for a dangerous challenge on Everett
- 65: Larisey is booked for a late challenge
- 73: Brighton have a flurry of opportunities to double the lead, but can't find the target
- 87: GOAL - Woodham rolls the balls across the Brighton box and there is Cato to pass it into the net
- 90+5: Brighton clear an effort off the line after Cato heads on goal
- 90+7: Olislagers has a golden opportunity to win for the hosts, but she hits the post
- FT: Brighton 1-1 Palace