Report: Palace Women defeated at home by Bristol City

Match reports
Crystal Palace Women
0
3
Bristol City Women
Clinton 8' 45+3'
Harrison 48'

Despite having a number of chances, Crystal Palace Women were beaten 3-0 at home by a title-chasing Bristol City side on Sunday afternoon.

Summary:

  • One change for Palace as Felicity Gibbons came in for Aimee Everett
  • Bristol City have a number of early chances
  • The visitors take the lead in the seventh minute through Grace Clinton
  • Rianna Dean has Palace's first chance after a quarter of an hour
  • Both sides hit the woodwork in the first-half
  • Clinton doubles Bristol City's lead just before half-time with a free-kick
  • HT: Palace 0-2 Bristol City
  • Abi Harrison makes it three shortly after the restart
  • Palace have a number of second-half chances but are unable to find the finish
  • FT: Palace 0-3 Bristol City

After two successive home wins, Palace were looking to make it three-on-the-bounce as they returned to Hayes Lane on Sunday afternoon for a clash against Women's Championship title-chasing Bristol City.

The Eagles made just one change to the starting XI, with Felicity Gibbons replacing Aimee Everett at the back.

Bristol City had a chance in the first minute, as their high press lead to Abi Harrison being played through on goal, but Palace 'keeper Fran Kitching was able to claim the ball relatively easily.

The away side came close again just moments later, but striker Shania Hayles fired wide of the Palace net.

That early pressure paid off in the seventh minute however, as a lobbed pass found its way to Grace Clinton in the box, who lifted it over Kitching to put Bristol City ahead.

Palace had their first real chance in the 15th minute, with the ball falling to Rianna Dean in the box, but the No.9 volleyed it just over the bar.

Straight from the resulting goal-kick, Bristol City had a chance of their own, with Hayles forcing a fingertip save out of Kitching.

Shortly after, Anna Filbey's powerful effort from range struck the bar, with the Palace attackers unable to fashion a goal from the rebound.

In the 26th minute, it was the away side's turn to hit the woodwork. Hayles had yet another effort, which this time bounced off the post. With both sides threatening, the game was becoming a rather end-to-end affair.

Moments before the half-time whistle, Bristol City doubled their advantage as Clinton got her second of the game with a low free-kick that crept into the bottom corner.

Going into the break two goals behind, Palace had it all to do in the second half.

Unfortunately, the Eagles' fortunes worsened shortly after the restart, with Abi Harrison making it 3-0 to the visitors in the 48th minute following a one-two near the Palace box.

Palace were largely on the back foot, but had their first chance of the second-half in the 58th minute as Dean's shot was saved by an onrushing Fran Bentley.

They came close again in the 63rd minute through Molly-Mae Sharpe; her shot was aimed towards the top corner, but was caught by Bentley.

Chances were limited for both teams for the majority of the second 45: Bristol City's Harrison came closest in the 78th minute with her effort hitting the side netting.

It took until the 84th minute for the first shot on target of the period, with Palace 'keeper Kitching tipping Ffion Morgan's free-kick from range over the bar.

Heading into the closing minutes, the Eagles had a period of pressure around the Bristol City penalty area, but were ultimately unable to test Bentley as the game ended in defeat for the home side.

A disappointing result for a Palace side who have been in good form in recent weeks; the loss sees them stay in sixth place in the Women's Championship ahead of next week's trip to Bramall Lane to face Sheffield United.

Palace: Kitching (GK), Reilly, Waldie, Doran (Hughes, 87), Filbey, Gibbons (Arthur, 87), Olding, Haines, Blanchard, Dean, Sharpe (Bailey-Gayle, 65)

Subs not used: Negri (GK), Johnson, Guyatt, Everett

Bristol City: Bentley (GK), Powell (C Bull, 67), Layzell, Harrison (Teisar, 86), Hayles (Woolley, 67), Bruce, Syme (J Bull, 75), Clinton, Morgan, Pearse (Cataldo, 86), Ward

Subs not used: Clark (GK), Boddy, Hutton, Wilde,

