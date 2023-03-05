Report: Palace Women defeated at home by Bristol City

Summary:

One change for Palace as Felicity Gibbons came in for Aimee Everett

Bristol City have a number of early chances

The visitors take the lead in the seventh minute through Grace Clinton

Rianna Dean has Palace's first chance after a quarter of an hour

Both sides hit the woodwork in the first-half

Clinton doubles Bristol City's lead just before half-time with a free-kick

HT: Palace 0-2 Bristol City

Abi Harrison makes it three shortly after the restart

Palace have a number of second-half chances but are unable to find the finish

FT: Palace 0-3 Bristol City

After two successive home wins, Palace were looking to make it three-on-the-bounce as they returned to Hayes Lane on Sunday afternoon for a clash against Women's Championship title-chasing Bristol City.

The Eagles made just one change to the starting XI, with Felicity Gibbons replacing Aimee Everett at the back.

Bristol City had a chance in the first minute, as their high press lead to Abi Harrison being played through on goal, but Palace 'keeper Fran Kitching was able to claim the ball relatively easily.

The away side came close again just moments later, but striker Shania Hayles fired wide of the Palace net.

That early pressure paid off in the seventh minute however, as a lobbed pass found its way to Grace Clinton in the box, who lifted it over Kitching to put Bristol City ahead.

Palace had their first real chance in the 15th minute, with the ball falling to Rianna Dean in the box, but the No.9 volleyed it just over the bar.

Straight from the resulting goal-kick, Bristol City had a chance of their own, with Hayles forcing a fingertip save out of Kitching.

Shortly after, Anna Filbey's powerful effort from range struck the bar, with the Palace attackers unable to fashion a goal from the rebound.

In the 26th minute, it was the away side's turn to hit the woodwork. Hayles had yet another effort, which this time bounced off the post. With both sides threatening, the game was becoming a rather end-to-end affair.

Moments before the half-time whistle, Bristol City doubled their advantage as Clinton got her second of the game with a low free-kick that crept into the bottom corner.

Going into the break two goals behind, Palace had it all to do in the second half.