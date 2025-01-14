Palace Women beat Sheffield United in fourth round of Adobe Women's FA Cup

Summary:
- Kaminski names a strong side in the first game of 2025
- 6 - GOAL: Sharpe opens the scoring, tapping home a cross whipped across the box by Weerden
- 18: Gejl finds Weerden in space, but the winger has her curled effort blocked
- 23: Murray holds the ball up well but her shot is deflected away for a Sheffield United corner
- 29 - GOAL: Weerden doubles the lead after being put through by Blanchard
- 34: Connolly-Jackson is gifted a golden opportunity but blazes her effort over the bar
- HT: Palace 2-0 Sheff Utd
- 50 - GOAL: Gejl beats the offside trap and places her finish beyond Davies in the Sheffield Utd goal
- 59 - GOAL: Weerden's dangerous effort eludes the Sheffield United goalkeeper and finds the top corner
- 68 - GOAL: Cato reacts quickest after Weerden's cross is deflected into her path and slots it in for Palace's fifth
- 72 - GOAL: Aherne gets one back for the away side, finding the bottom left corner
- 79 - Larkin drives at goal and sees her shot go narrowly over the bar
- 84 - GOAL: The ball bounces off the crossbar and is turned in by a Sheffield United player to give Palace a sixth
- FT: Palace 6-1 Sheff Utd