Report: Palace Women suffer defeat to West Ham

Summary:
- Öling and Nouwen are handed starts as Stengel captains the side for the first time.
- 18: GOAL - Martinez opens the scoring with a header inside the box
- 24: Larisey does well to dink the ball into the box for Gejl, but her well-struck effort is matched by Szmeik
- 37: Woodham chips a lovely ball into the box but it manages to evade Palace's attackers
- 42: GOAL - West Ham capitalise on a Palace giveaway, and Martinez fires past Yañez grabs her second
- 45: GOAL - Martinez breaks the offside trap and gets her hattrick just before the halftime whistle
- HT: Palace 0 - 3 West Ham
- 62: GOAL - Martinez races through and gets her fourth
- 70: GOAL - Asseyi spots Yañez off her line and chips it in to get West Ham's fifth
- 76: Weerden's shot is well-saved by Szmeik
- 80: GOAL - Palace are awarded a penalty for a foul on Riley, which Stengel converts
- 86: GOAL - Harries' deflected strike finds the bottom corner
- 90+4: GOAL - Harries gets her second after some fine play from Ademiluyi
- FT: Palace 1 - 7 West Ham