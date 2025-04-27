Skip navigation

      Report: Palace Women suffer defeat to West Ham

      Match reports
      Crystal Palace Women
      1
      Stengel 80'
      7
      West Ham United Women
      Martinez 18' 42' 45' 62'
      Asseyi 70'
      Harries 86' 90+4'

      It was a difficult afternoon in Sutton, as Palace lost 7-1 to a ruthless West Ham in Sutton.

      Summary:

      • Öling and Nouwen are handed starts as Stengel captains the side for the first time.
      • 18: GOAL - Martinez opens the scoring with a header inside the box
      • 24: Larisey does well to dink the ball into the box for Gejl, but her well-struck effort is matched by Szmeik
      • 37: Woodham chips a lovely ball into the box but it manages to evade Palace's attackers
      • 42: GOAL - West Ham capitalise on a Palace giveaway, and Martinez fires past Yañez grabs her second
      • 45: GOAL - Martinez breaks the offside trap and gets her hattrick just before the halftime whistle
      • HT: Palace 0 - 3 West Ham
      • 62: GOAL - Martinez races through and gets her fourth
      • 70: GOAL - Asseyi spots Yañez off her line and chips it in to get West Ham's fifth
      • 76: Weerden's shot is well-saved by Szmeik
      • 80: GOAL - Palace are awarded a penalty for a foul on Riley, which Stengel converts
      • 86: GOAL - Harries' deflected strike finds the bottom corner
      • 90+4: GOAL - Harries gets her second after some fine play from Ademiluyi
      • FT: Palace 1 - 7 West Ham

      It wasn't to be for Palace Women as they lost 7-1 to West Ham in Sutton, confirming the club's place in the Barclays Women's Championship for next season.

      West Ham Shekeira Martinez grabbed an impressive four goals on the day, whilst Emma Harries and Viviane Asseyi managed to get on the scoresheet as well.

      The visitors took the lead in the 18th minute after Martinez powered a header beyond Shae Yañez in the Palace goal.

      Martinez then got a quickfire double just before the break to put the Hammers three goals up at half-time.

      Martinez, who won the Barclays Women's Super League Player of the Month for March last month, got her fourth on the 62nd minute, picking her spot well after racing in behind the Palace defence.

      Viviane Asseyi then made it 5-0 from distance, after spotting Yañez off her line.

      The Eagles did manage to get a goal back, with Katie Stengel converting from the spot after substitute Indiah-Paige Riley won a penalty in the 80th minute.

      Substitute Emma Harries then got a sixth for West Ham, after her deflected strike nestled in the bottom corner, before she got her second and West Ham's seventh in added time.

      Leicester City are next up for Palace Women, with tickets available for our final home game of the season here.

      Palace: Yañez (GK), Cato, (Arthur, 45), Weerden, Nolan, Öling (Riley, 78), Potter (Green, 45), Larisey (Veje, 45), Gejl, Woodham (Larkin, 45), Nouwen, Stengel

      Subs not used: Majasaari (GK), Blanchard, Hughes

      West Ham: Szmeik (GK), Siren, Tysiak (Saez, 71), Ueki, Zadorsky, Denton (Smith, 63), Asseyi, Gorry, Martinez (Ademiluyi, 71), Hanshaw, Piubel (Harries, 71)

      Subs not used: Walsh (GK), Brynjarsdottir, Bergman-Lundin, Nystrom, Walsh

