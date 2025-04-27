Report: Palace Women suffer defeat to West Ham

It wasn't to be for Palace Women as they lost 7-1 to West Ham in Sutton, confirming the club's place in the Barclays Women's Championship for next season.

West Ham Shekeira Martinez grabbed an impressive four goals on the day, whilst Emma Harries and Viviane Asseyi managed to get on the scoresheet as well.

The visitors took the lead in the 18th minute after Martinez powered a header beyond Shae Yañez in the Palace goal.