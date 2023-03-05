Skip navigation
U21s Report: Late Akinwale header sees Palace triumph over The Toffees

Match reports
Everton U21
0
1
Crystal Palace U21
Akinwale 79'

Crystal Palace Under-21s secured their fifth win away from home in the Premier League 2 Division 1 at Haig Avenue, thanks to a late Victor Akinwale winner.

Summary

  • Jadan Raymond came in for Kaden Rodney as the only change to the side

  • First-team defender Nathan Ferguson continued in the squad

  • Raymond saw a header charged down early on in the half

  • Everton’s Sean McAllister fired wide with their best chance half an hour in

  • Half-time: Everton 0-0 Crystal Palace

  • Palace came close through Jack Wells-Morrison and Ademola Ola-Adebomi on the hour mark

  • Owen Goodman fingertipped a fierce effort from Liam Higgins behind

  • Victor Akinwale headed Palace ahead in the 79th minute

  • Kofi Balmer came close to adding a second late on

  • Full-time: Everton 0-1 Crystal Palace

Following on from their 1-1 draw at The Lamex against Tottenham Hotspur, Crystal Palace Under-21s were on the road once more as they travelled to face Everton.

Manager Paddy McCarthy made a single change to the side, with Jadan Raymond coming in for Kaden Rodney. First-team defender Nathan Ferguson continued in the squad as part of his recovery from injury.

Chances were few and far between in what proved to be a lacklustre first-half. Ten minutes in, David Omilabu slipped Tayo Adaramola in behind and the left-back cut the ball back across for Raymond to latch on to. The No. 7, in his first league start of the season, headed towards goal but saw his effort charged down by Zan-Luk Leban in the Everton goal.

The hosts’ best effort of the first-half came through forward Sean McAllister. He fired narrowly wide on the half-hour mark, following a well worked move from a throw-in.

Two set piece chances for Palace came and went for Palace - as Raymond saw a free-kick from the edge of the box bounce back off the wall, while Ferguson’s glancing header from a corner late on in the half was held by Leban.

With a lot to be desired, the two sides emerged after the interval in search of a breakthrough.

Palace started the second-half strongly, enjoying more of the ball and playing further up the pitch. On the hour-mark, Ademola Ola-Adebomi saw a header saved by Leban and a follow up effort from skipper Jack Wells-Morrison went just wide of the post.

Raymond was again at the forefront of Palace attacks, as he fired wide just a few minutes later. He managed to get on the end of a driven ball from Adaramola, but couldn’t direct his effort goalwards.

Everton’s best chance of the second-half came from Liam Higgins cross-cum-shot which was driven at Owen Goodman’s near post. The Palace ‘keeper managed to react brilliantly to get a fingertip to the effort and turn it behind for a corner.

As the game headed in to the final 10 minutes, it looked as though the points were going to be shared, however second-half substitute Victor Akinwale had other ideas.

Following a corner, Wells-Morrison and Ola-Adebomi combined well to keep the ball alive in the second-phase of play - the latter played in Rodney, who stood a great ball up to the six-yard box, to find Akinwale rising highest to head in his fifth league goal of the season.

With Palace a goal to the good, they looked to see out the rest of the game. A second was almost secured by substitute Kofi Balmer, who returned from a calf problem, though his header from a late corner was smothered by the Leban.

After four minutes of time added on, the referee brought an end to proceedings. The victory over the Toffees sees McCarthy’s side move up to third place, two points clear of Fulham and four behind Chelsea.

Everton: Leban (GK), Patterson, Samuels-Smith, Welch, Campbell, Metcalfe (Kouyate, 55), Higgins, Price, Okornkwo, Heath (Butterfield, 55), McAllister.

Subs not used: Barrett (GK), John, Bates.

Crystal Palace: Goodman (GK), Imray (Rodney, 34), Grehan, Ferguson (Balmer, 62), Watson, Adaramola, Ozoh, Wells-Morrison, Raymond, Omilabu (Akinwale, 62), Ola-Adebomi.

Subs not used: Izquierdo (GK), Cadogan.

