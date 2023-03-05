U21s Report: Late Akinwale header sees Palace triumph over The Toffees

Following on from their 1-1 draw at The Lamex against Tottenham Hotspur, Crystal Palace Under-21s were on the road once more as they travelled to face Everton.

Manager Paddy McCarthy made a single change to the side, with Jadan Raymond coming in for Kaden Rodney. First-team defender Nathan Ferguson continued in the squad as part of his recovery from injury.

Chances were few and far between in what proved to be a lacklustre first-half. Ten minutes in, David Omilabu slipped Tayo Adaramola in behind and the left-back cut the ball back across for Raymond to latch on to. The No. 7, in his first league start of the season, headed towards goal but saw his effort charged down by Zan-Luk Leban in the Everton goal.

The hosts’ best effort of the first-half came through forward Sean McAllister. He fired narrowly wide on the half-hour mark, following a well worked move from a throw-in.

Two set piece chances for Palace came and went for Palace - as Raymond saw a free-kick from the edge of the box bounce back off the wall, while Ferguson’s glancing header from a corner late on in the half was held by Leban.

With a lot to be desired, the two sides emerged after the interval in search of a breakthrough.