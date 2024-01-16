Report: Five-star Palace through to FA Youth Cup fifth round

Summary
-
Jemide came in for Adams-Collman in the only change to the side
-
Palace dominate proceedings early on, but can't capitalise on their chances
-
Mustapha puts Palace ahead in the 28th minute
-
Agbinone doubles the lead for Palace three minutes later with a fine finish
-
Williams makes it three goals in five minutes with well taken goal
-
Palace make it four just before half-time through Marsh
-
HT: Hull 0-4 Palace
-
Marsh gets a brace immediately after the restart
-
Palace comfortably dominate the remainder of the half
-
Gibbard hits the post from 30-yards with a quarter of an hour remaining
-
Marsh is in for the hat-trick late on, but is denied by the ‘keeper
-
FT: Hull 0-5 Palace