Report: Five-star Palace through to FA Youth Cup fifth round

Ten days on from the chaotic nine-goal thriller against West Ham United, Crystal Palace Under-18s travelled to East Yorkshire to take on Hull City in the FA Youth Cup fourth round.

There was a single change to the side, with Mofe Jemide coming in for Kai-Reece Adams-Collman. Captain Zach Marsh continued to lead the line from the front, after scoring his sixth hat-trick of the campaign against the Hammers.

Despite the near sub-zero temperatures and an unfamiliar setting of the MKM Stadium, the young Eagles got off to a strong start, pressing from the front and dominating the ball.

Hindolo Mustapha had the pick of the chances in the opening quarter of an hour. The midfielder was played in behind on the left hand side by Rio Cardines and managed to work his way to the edge of the box, though his curling shot was narrowly wide of the mark.