Late Brentford equaliser denies Palace

Summary:

Ebere Eze has the first shot on goal, before Schlupp tests Raya from distance.

Brentford threaten from set-pieces, with Toney crossing for Zanka to nod over the crossbar.

Mateta rises highest from a corner, but his headed loops over.

Zaha spins away from two defenders to get his shot away, but sees it blocked.

HT: Palace 0-0 Brentford

Olise strikes the base of the post from distance.

Zaha opens the scoring with a stunning effort from the edge of the penalty area.

Wissa equalises for Brentford in the final minutes.

The visitors strike the crossbar as they look for a winner.

FT: Palace 1-1 Brentford

As is so often the case with two technical sides who like to have the ball, the first-half was played out with a sense of caution. There were efforts to prod and probe at one another’s defence, but neither side could create a really clear sight of goal.

Palace’s best early efforts came from distance, with Ebere Eze and Jeff Schlupp finding the pocket of space between defence and midfield before letting fly. The former skewed wide before the latter stung the palms of David Raya in the Brentford goal.

The Bees were struggling to create from open play, but from set-pieces they threatened – and the corner and free-kick count soon mounted up. Toney was the target man at the far post, and he did well on one occasion to chest down under pressure and pick out Zanka who craned his neck to head over the crossbar.

As usual, Wilfried Zaha was a handful. It took three Brentford defenders to stop him even receiving the ball with his back to goal, as he span away from two before having his shot blocked away.

After half-time Palace were a different beast, and they created two clear cut chances one after the other. The first came from their heavy pressing, as Doucouré won the ball back on the edge of the area and found Schlupp. His effort was tame, and Mateta to his left was perhaps the better option.

Then Michael Olise picked up possession on the right and cut inside, firing low against the base of the post and away.

When the goal did come, however, it was well worth the wait. It was vintage Wilfried Zaha, the kind of goal fans have been privileged to watch so often over the years.

Hovering on the left, he picked up the ball on the edge of the penalty area and jinked inside. In a flash, he unleashed a dipping, curling effort that flew past Raya and into the top corner. It was a sumptuous goal, and one that not many players in the Premier League could score.

It set up a tense finale as the Eagles looked to shut the game down, as Brentford searched for an equaliser.

They found it, and right at the death as substitute Yoane Wissa nodded home powerfully to send the away fans wild. It was checked by VAR, but he was onside.

The visitors tried to add a second in added time, but Guaita stood up crucially to block a drilled effort from close range. From the resulting corner the ball bounced up and off the underside of the crossbar.

It finished all square on a frustrating night for the Eagles.

Palace: Guaita (GK), Clyne, Andersen, Guéhi, Ward, Doucouré, Schlupp (Milivojevic, 75), Eze (Ayew, 75), Olise, Mateta (Edouard, 54), Zaha.

Subs: Johnstone (GK), Richards, Mitchell, Rodney, Phillips, Ebiowei.

Brentford: Raya (GK), Hickey (Ghoddos, 79), Henry, Jensen (Wissa, 79), Zanka, Mee, Toney, Mbeumo (Da Silva, 67), Lewis-Potter (Onyeka, 67), Baptiste (Damsgaard, 67), Janelt.

Subs: Straosha, Sorensen, Roerslev, Stevens.

