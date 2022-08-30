Skip navigation
Late Brentford equaliser denies Palace

Match reports
Crystal Palace
1
Zaha 59'
1
Brentford
Wissa 88'

A late Brentford equaliser cancelled out a stunning strike from Wilfried Zaha as the points were shared in south London.

Summary:

  • Ebere Eze has the first shot on goal, before Schlupp tests Raya from distance.
  • Brentford threaten from set-pieces, with Toney crossing for Zanka to nod over the crossbar.
  • Mateta rises highest from a corner, but his headed loops over.
  • Zaha spins away from two defenders to get his shot away, but sees it blocked.
  • HT: Palace 0-0 Brentford
  • Olise strikes the base of the post from distance.
  • Zaha opens the scoring with a stunning effort from the edge of the penalty area.
  • Wissa equalises for Brentford in the final minutes.
  • The visitors strike the crossbar as they look for a winner.
  • FT: Palace 1-1 Brentford

As is so often the case with two technical sides who like to have the ball, the first-half was played out with a sense of caution. There were efforts to prod and probe at one another’s defence, but neither side could create a really clear sight of goal.

Palace’s best early efforts came from distance, with Ebere Eze and Jeff Schlupp finding the pocket of space between defence and midfield before letting fly. The former skewed wide before the latter stung the palms of David Raya in the Brentford goal.

The Bees were struggling to create from open play, but from set-pieces they threatened – and the corner and free-kick count soon mounted up. Toney was the target man at the far post, and he did well on one occasion to chest down under pressure and pick out Zanka who craned his neck to head over the crossbar.

As usual, Wilfried Zaha was a handful. It took three Brentford defenders to stop him even receiving the ball with his back to goal, as he span away from two before having his shot blocked away.

After half-time Palace were a different beast, and they created two clear cut chances one after the other. The first came from their heavy pressing, as Doucouré won the ball back on the edge of the area and found Schlupp. His effort was tame, and Mateta to his left was perhaps the better option.

Then Michael Olise picked up possession on the right and cut inside, firing low against the base of the post and away.

When the goal did come, however, it was well worth the wait. It was vintage Wilfried Zaha, the kind of goal fans have been privileged to watch so often over the years.

Hovering on the left, he picked up the ball on the edge of the penalty area and jinked inside. In a flash, he unleashed a dipping, curling effort that flew past Raya and into the top corner. It was a sumptuous goal, and one that not many players in the Premier League could score.

It set up a tense finale as the Eagles looked to shut the game down, as Brentford searched for an equaliser.

They found it, and right at the death as substitute Yoane Wissa nodded home powerfully to send the away fans wild. It was checked by VAR, but he was onside.

The visitors tried to add a second in added time, but Guaita stood up crucially to block a drilled effort from close range. From the resulting corner the ball bounced up and off the underside of the crossbar.

It finished all square on a frustrating night for the Eagles.

Palace: Guaita (GK), Clyne, Andersen, Guéhi, Ward, Doucouré, Schlupp (Milivojevic, 75), Eze (Ayew, 75), Olise, Mateta (Edouard, 54), Zaha.

Subs: Johnstone (GK), Richards, Mitchell, Rodney, Phillips, Ebiowei.

Brentford: Raya (GK), Hickey (Ghoddos, 79), Henry, Jensen (Wissa, 79), Zanka, Mee, Toney, Mbeumo (Da Silva, 67), Lewis-Potter (Onyeka, 67), Baptiste (Damsgaard, 67), Janelt.

Subs: Straosha, Sorensen, Roerslev, Stevens.

Keep reading below for all the reaction.

Goodnight

22:30

Premier League football – it’s never easy, is it?

A tough result to take for the Eagles who led until the dying moments, but the focus immediately turns to a trip to Newcastle this weekend.

Until then…

From the boss

22:10

Patrick Vieira has been speaking with Palace TV, where he explained his thinking behind the tactical switch and more…

“What is important is having the feeling we did the right things,” he told Palace TV after the game. “Looking at the changes that they did in the last couple of games they played, they go to a back five or a 3-4-3 really often.

“We were clear how we wanted to defend. It’s about how you put the pressure on the ball to stop the crosses. The second point is how you defend the crosses.

“This is something that mentally we have to be better: defending in the box. You can’t have players unmarked in the box like that.”

Vieira explained that the physical side of the game was tough for both sides.

“Physically it was really challenging,” he said. “We played against a team that was well organised and were patient, and I think while the game was going on the less fresh we were.

“The game tonight became really difficult – I thought it would finish 0-0 to be honest with you. But Wilfried [Zaha] created that moment and scored that goal to really lift the players and the fans.

“We needed to defend because physically we suffered. We didn’t defend well enough after that.”

There were special words of praise for Zaha, who scored a stunning opening goal in trademark style.

“You just have to look at the smile on [Zaha’s] face after scoring that goal. He is really happy creating chances and scoring goals. It’s a happy place for him, and he is good when he plays like that.”

21:45

Joel Ward has speaking after the game.

“Obviously it’s disappointing, it’s not ideal,” he said in his post-match interview. “We feel that the goal was avoidable. When you are in control and on top, we want to see those games out.

“It put us in a great position, and we feel like we should have won tonight, but as well we were fortunate at the end when the hit the bar. The important thing is that we carry on the form we are in and compete in the next game.

“It’s the Premier League, it’s difficult. You are coming up against top opposition week in, week out, so it’s not going to be straight forward. But we expect and we demand high standards from ourselves, and tonight is one of those games where you want to come away with three points.

“It’s disappointing not to, but we dust ourselves down and look ahead to the game at the weekend.”

21:35

A disappointing night for the Eagles in end, lit up by a stunning Zaha goal.

Full-time

90+5 mins

That’s it – a frustrating result for Palace who led so deep into the game.

The points are shared.

90+2 mins

Chance for a second for Brentford – in fact two chances.

First Guaita stands up well to make a crucial save from close-range. Then, from the resulting corner, the ball is met by Ben Mee with a stooping header which bounces off the underside of the crossbar.

90 mins

There are five minutes of time added on.

Goal. Palace 1-1 Brentford (Wissa)

87 mins

Brentford are level, and it’s a sickener for Palace.

Wissa finds space at the far post from an inviting cross, and heads powerfully past Guaita.

It's checked by VAR but he's well onside.

86 mins

Palace have switched to a back five for the final five minutes.

83 mins

A bit of treatment required for Joachim Andersen as he takes the brunt of a firm challenge.

Substitutions

78 mins

Another change for Palace as Tyrick Mitchell comes on to aid the defensive effort in place of Michael Olise.

There are also two final changes for Brentford.

Off: Jensen and Hickey.

On: Wissa and Ghodddos.

Substitutions

75 mins

An effort to sure things up from Patrick Vieira as Jordan Ayew and Luka Milivojevic are introduced.

Off come Jeff Schlupp and Ebere Eze.

Chance!

74 mins

Olise breaks forward and tries to pick out the bottom corner, but it flashes wide.

72 mins

Wilfried Zaha is really purring now.

First he wins a free-kick on halfway, drawing a yellow card from the Brentford defender.

Then he receives the ball short from a corner and dances past his marker into the box before his cross is intercepted.

Substitutions

67 mins

Brentford make a triple change as they look to get back into the game.

Off: Mbeumo, Baptiste, Lewis-Potter

On: Damsgaard, Dasilva, Onyeka

64 mins

Have you calmed down from that one yet? Don’t bother, enjoy it for a little while longer…

Zaha celebrates his stunner with Joel Ward
Zaha celebrates his stunner with Joel Ward

GOALLLLL!!!

Palace 1-0 Brentford (Zaha)

59 mins

OH MY GOODNESS ME, WHAT A GOAL!

This is a Wilfried Zaha special, and you won’t see a better strike at Selhurst Park all season – and maybe anywhere else for that matter.

The Palace talisman picks up the ball on the left wing and jinks inside, before unleashing a dipping, curling effort past Raya and into the top corner.

It really is a stunning strike, and it’s given Palace a deserved lead.

Substitution

54 mins

First change for Vieira early in the second-half.

It’s at the heart of the Palace attack, with Odsonne Edouard replacing Jean-Philippe Mateta.

53 mins

Dangerous situation for Palace, who have to defend another Brentford free-kick around 30 yards out.

It’s clipped towards the near post where Toney had peeled away, but he can’t make any proper contact with the volley.

Chance!

51 mins

That’s the Michael Olise we were missing in the first-half!

The 20-year-old collects the ball and runs across the face of the penalty area, unleashing a curling effort that clips the base of the post before heading wide.

The closest either side has come.

Chance!

49 mins

First real chance of the second-half goes Palace’s way, and it comes from their efforts to press Brentford high.

Doucouré wins the ball on the edge of the area and it comes for Schlupp, but his shot is tame and Raya can clutch to his chest. Mateta to his left was perhaps the better option.

Kick-off

46 mins

We're back underway...

20:20

Plenty more to come from Palace in the second-half, but first check out the best images from the opening 45 minutes…

01 / 04

Half-time

45+1 mins

A frustrating half for Patrick Vieira’s side, and the manager has plenty to ponder at the break. What can the Eagles produce at the restart?

45 mins

Brentford have another free-kick, and Jeff Schlupp isn’t happy with the decision.

It’s floated towards the far post once again, but the header across goal can’t find a teammate.

And by the way, no, this isn’t a correction to below. Ut’s the second in as many minutes.

We will have one minute of added time.

44 mins

Brentford have another free-kick, and Joel Ward isn’t happy with the decision.

It’s floated towards the far post once again, but the header across goal is cleared by Cheick Doucouré. He’s been excellent tonight.

Chance!

42 mins

Real chance from the resulting counter!

Olise makes tracks on the right and cuts the ball back to Mateta, who can’t make clean contact on the edge of the six-yard-box. It comes to Zaha and the shot is blocked, but the flag is up.

41 mins

Frustration from Palace as they fail to launch a counter-attack, and all of a sudden Brentford have a corner.

The first cross is cleared, and Zaha does brilliantly from the second to hold up possession and bring Jeff Schlupp into play on the break.

38 mins

The ball breaks to Mateta as Brentford try to play out from the back, but his strike is blocked.

37 mins

Zaha is brought down in the area, but the referee waves for play on.

To be fair to Zaha, he did try and find a teammate even as he lay on the ground…

Chance!

34 mins

Just the three men it takes to stop Zaha this time.

Olise makes up ground and picks out the Ivorian with his back to goal, but he spins away from two to get his shot away. A third defender throws himself in the way, and it’s blocked.

31 mins

Now we’ll see what Palace have got at the other end, because Zaha has won a corner.

It's met by Mateta, but loops over the bar.

29 mins

Palace have another set-piece to defend, and defend it they do.

They can’t bring the ball away on the break, however, and it’s worked to Ivan Toney at the far post. He chests it down under pressure and crosses for Zanka, who cranes his neck to make contact but can only direct it over the crossbar.

26 mins

First flash of Michael Olise on the wing.

He collects the ball and cuts inside, firing straight at Raya.

Jeff Schlupp powers through midfield
Jeff Schlupp powers through midfield

21 mins

It's floated towards the back post and headed across goal, but Guaita comes out to claim.

20 mins

Free-kick for Brentford. The set-pieces are mounting up.

Chance!

18 mins

Now Palace are purring!

Jeff Schlupp drives forwards through midfield and tests David Raya from distance, but the Spanish ‘keeper holds on well.

It’s the attacking endeavour that the Holmesdale wanted to see, however, and they are in full voice.

Chance!

15 mins

A first shot on goal for Palace.

It's Ebere Eze who finds a pocket of space between midfield and defence. He takes a touch and lets fly, but it is well wide.

13 mins

Jean-Philippe Mateta is back defending well to head clear, but still Brentford have possession. Mathias Jensen works it into a crossing position, but can't find a body in light blue.

12 mins

Another Brentford corner...

Zaha under the lights at Selhurst
Zaha under the lights at Selhurst

6 mins

Even game so far. Brentford look very tidy on the ball, but Palace's threat on the counter means they can't commit too many men forwards.

3 mins

First attack for Brentford and it leads to a corner.

It's a curious routine as all ten outfield players make their way into the box in a huddle, before splitting just before the kick is taken.

It comes to nothing.

Kick-off

1 min

We’re underway – COME ON, PALACE!

The Eagles start on the front foot and are already looking to bring in Zaha down the left, but the pass is overhit.

19:26

Here come the teams.

Palace are in their traditional red and blue, with Brentford in, err, a lighter blue.

19:20

Not long to go now...

01 / 02

19:10

Selhurst Park is looking mighty fine.

From the boss

18:45

The manager has been discussing tonight’s team selection, with Wilfried Zaha returning to the side.

“He is an important player for us, and to have him on the field is good,” he said in his pre-match interview. “A couple of changes to try and bring in fresh legs and to try and go again.

“I think all the difficult games we’ve had so far we’ve shown a lot of character, a lot of personality. We’ve shown quality at times as well. Of course, we are a bit disappointed not to have more points but overall those performances have been positive.”

On the manager’s 50th game for the club, he re-emphasised his philosophy in approaching every game.

“We try to play positive football,” he said. “We try to play with tempo, we try to have the possession but of course it’s not always possible.

“What we want from the team is competitiveness. We want to compete against every etam and I think we’ve done that so far.

“If we manage to keep that week after week, we will win football matches.”

Team news

18:30

The teams are in! This one should get your mouths watering...

Vieira has made three changes to the side that faced Manchester City, with Michael Olise making his first Premier League start of the season.

Wilfried Zaha and Jean-Philippe Mateta are the other players to come in for an exciting attacking trio, supported by a familiar midfield three of Jeffrey Schlupp, Cheick Doucouré and Ebere Eze.

The manager has reverted to a back four, with Nathaniel Clyne and Joel Ward on either flank.

Tyrick Mitchell, Jordan Ayew and Odsonne Edouard have dropped to the bench, with Malcolm Ebiowei also available.

Academy prospects Killian Phillips and Kaden Rodney are also among the substitutes.

Palace: Guaita (GK), Clyne, Andersen, Guéhi, Ward, Doucouré, Schlupp, Eze, Olise, Mateta, Zaha.

Subs: Johnstone (GK), Richards, Mitchell, Rodney, Milivojevic, Phillips, Ebiowei, Ayew, Edouard.

Brentford: Raya (GK), Hickey, Henry, Jensen, Zanka, Mee, Toney, Mbeumo, Lewis-Potter, Baptiste, Janelt.

Subs: Da Silva, Wissa, Ghoddos, Onyeka, Straosha, Damsgaard, Sorensen, Roerslev, Stevens.

18:20

The lads are here...

01 / 04

18:10

The last time these two sides met at Selhurst Park, the Patrick Vieira era was only just beginning – in fact, it was his introduction to the Palace faithful.

It turned into a tricky afternoon for a side still getting used to a new system and a new style of playing, and it ended goalless – but the signs of what to come were there.

18:00

The last time these two sides met at Selhurst Park, the Patrick Vieira era was only just beginning – in fact, it was his introduction to the Palace faithful.

It turned into a tricky afternoon for a side still getting used to a new system and a new style of playing, and it ended goalless – but the signs of what to come were there.

17:45

Would Sam Johnstone rather fight one giant duck or 20 mini horses?

We're asking the big questions in this week's matchday programme.

And we're not going to spoil the answer.

You can find it out in the Palace v Brentford matchday programme, which also includes Sam Johnstone's first written interview as an Eagle, Doc Brown's latest (deep and meaningful) views, and a focus on Palace's best-named trio: McJedley.

You can get your hands on the Brentford programme from vendors in and around Selhurst Park for just £3.50. You can also order programmes online for delivery straight to your door. You’ll need to do this at least three days before the game.

Members, your digital programme is available right now in the Member Hub.

Selhurst under the lights

17:30

Drama. Frustration. Elation.

There are so many ways to describe watching Palace this season, but boring certainly isn’t one of them.

After an afternoon of near misses at Manchester City, the Eagles are back under the lights in south London this evening.

It’s a London derby in the first round of midweek fixtures this season – why would your attention be anywhere else?

