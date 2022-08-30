Live blog: Build-up to Palace v Brentford

Refresh this page periodically for all the latest updates.
Crystal Palace are taking on Brentford under the lights at Selhurst Park - keep an eye on the live blog for all the pre-match build-up below.
19:10
Selhurst Park is looking mighty fine.
19:00
You've seen the teams, now get all the key info before kick-off to impress your mates down the pub - or to give your pre-match outbursts that je ne sais quoi.
From the boss
18:45
The manager has been discussing tonight’s team selection, with Wilfried Zaha returning to the side.
“He is an important player for us, and to have him on the field is good,” he said in his pre-match interview. “A couple of changes to try and bring in fresh legs and to try and go again.
“I think all the difficult games we’ve had so far we’ve shown a lot of character, a lot of personality. We’ve shown quality at times as well. Of course, we are a bit disappointed not to have more points but overall those performances have been positive.”
On the manager’s 50th game for the club, he re-emphasised his philosophy in approaching every game.
“We try to play positive football,” he said. “We try to play with tempo, we try to have the possession but of course it’s not always possible.
“What we want from the team is competitiveness. We want to compete against every etam and I think we’ve done that so far.
“If we manage to keep that week after week, we will win football matches.”
Team news
18:30
The teams are in! This one should get your mouths watering...
Vieira has made three changes to the side that faced Manchester City, with Michael Olise making his first Premier League start of the season.
Wilfried Zaha and Jean-Philippe Mateta are the other players to come in for an exciting attacking trio, supported by a familiar midfield three of Jeffrey Schlupp, Cheick Doucouré and Ebere Eze.
The manager has reverted to a back four, with Nathaniel Clyne and Joel Ward on either flank.
Tyrick Mitchell, Jordan Ayew and Odsonne Edouard have dropped to the bench, with Malcolm Ebiowei also available.
Academy prospects Killian Phillips and Kaden Rodney are also among the substitutes.
Palace: Guaita (GK), Clyne, Andersen, Guéhi, Ward, Doucouré, Schlupp, Eze, Olise, Mateta, Zaha.
Subs: Johnstone (GK), Richards, Mitchell, Rodney, Milivojevic, Phillips, Ebiowei, Ayew, Edouard.
Brentford: Raya (GK), Hickey, Henry, Jensen, Zanka, Mee, Toney, Mbeumo, Lewis-Potter, Baptiste, Janelt.
Subs: Da Silva, Wissa, Ghoddos, Onyeka, Straosha, Damsgaard, Sorensen, Roerslev, Stevens.
18:20
The lads are here...
18:10
The last time these two sides met at Selhurst Park, the Patrick Vieira era was only just beginning – in fact, it was his introduction to the Palace faithful.
It turned into a tricky afternoon for a side still getting used to a new system and a new style of playing, and it ended goalless – but the signs of what to come were there.
18:00
17:45
Would Sam Johnstone rather fight one giant duck or 20 mini horses?
We're asking the big questions in this week's matchday programme.
And we're not going to spoil the answer.
You can find it out in the Palace v Brentford matchday programme, which also includes Sam Johnstone's first written interview as an Eagle, Doc Brown's latest (deep and meaningful) views, and a focus on Palace's best-named trio: McJedley.
You can get your hands on the Brentford programme from vendors in and around Selhurst Park for just £3.50. You can also order programmes online for delivery straight to your door. You’ll need to do this at least three days before the game.
Members, your digital programme is available right now in the Member Hub.
Selhurst under the lights
17:30
Drama. Frustration. Elation.
There are so many ways to describe watching Palace this season, but boring certainly isn’t one of them.
After an afternoon of near misses at Manchester City, the Eagles are back under the lights in south London this evening.
It’s a London derby in the first round of midweek fixtures this season – why would your attention be anywhere else?