Live blog: Build-up to Palace v Brentford

From the boss

18:45

The manager has been discussing tonight’s team selection, with Wilfried Zaha returning to the side.

“He is an important player for us, and to have him on the field is good,” he said in his pre-match interview. “A couple of changes to try and bring in fresh legs and to try and go again.

“I think all the difficult games we’ve had so far we’ve shown a lot of character, a lot of personality. We’ve shown quality at times as well. Of course, we are a bit disappointed not to have more points but overall those performances have been positive.”

On the manager’s 50th game for the club, he re-emphasised his philosophy in approaching every game.

“We try to play positive football,” he said. “We try to play with tempo, we try to have the possession but of course it’s not always possible.

“What we want from the team is competitiveness. We want to compete against every etam and I think we’ve done that so far.

“If we manage to keep that week after week, we will win football matches.”