Report: Palace slip to agonising late defeat

Ayew: We need to learn

17:30

Jordan Ayew says that Palace’s young side need to learn quickly to avoid falling to more late defeats.

“Frustration, everyone is frustrated,” Ayew said after the game. “This is not the first time we have conceded in the last minute.

“I think we were close. We deserved at least a point, but we are still a young team. We need to improve in a lot of things. We are improving but we need to improve quickly because the Premier League is ruthless.

“We did well, we controlled the game. It was a nice game for the spectator, but for us it’s a positive performance but it’s not the result we wanted. There is something missing, and we need to work hard.”

Ayew was keen not to be drawn in on specific decisions, but commented on the first-half incident with Thiago Silva that saw the Chelsea man lucky not to be sent off.

“I don’t understand – this year is really inconsistent,” he said. “I don’t understand but I don’t want to say too much. It’s the past and my objective is to focus on the next game.

“It’s the game, and the Premier League is ruthless. From my opinion, that was the turning point in the game and that’s it, it’s football.

“We should have taken a point. We weren’t far but we need to keep working and going in the right direction and pushing to win games.

“We just need to focus on our next game, try to win and we will take it from there.”

Full-time

90+3 mins

It's all over.

Another late blow for Palace after they led early on.

GOAL

Palace 1-2 Chelsea (Gallagher)

90 mins

Sickener. Total sickener.

Chelsea have what could be the winner.

It’s Conor Gallagher who scores it, and it’s an absolute screamer. Edge of the area, curling striker, top corner.

Muted celebrations from the Chelsea man.

Yellow card

88 mins

Kovacic is booked for cynically hauling down Olise as he tried to break forwards.

85 mins

Mateta’s first contribution is to win Palace a corner…

...and he gets his head to the ball, but nods wide.

Substitutions

84 mins

Changes for both sides.

Odsonne Edouard is withdrawn and replaced with Jean-Philippe Mateta for the hosts. Will Hughes is also brought on in place of Doucouré.

Chelsea bring on Christian Pulisic for the final five minutes.

80 mins

Zaha races through and tries a low cross across the face of goal, but it’s blocked. Olise picks it up and attempts a one-two with the Ivorian, but is brought down before he can receive the ball back.

Play on, says the referee.

Substitutions

76 mins

Two more changes for the visitors, and on comes Conor Gallagher for his Selhurst Park return.

He and Armando Broja replace Aubameyang and Havertz.

Substitution

74 mins

A first change for Palace, and off comes Ebere Eze to a standing ovation.

Jeff Schlupp is on in his place.

72 mins

Palace purring.

Zaha takes a quick free kick and dances towards the penalty area where he tries to slip in Eze but the pass is just too heavy.

Chance!

70 mins

Kepa called into action again.

Olise turns Chilwell inside out and picks out Zaha on the edge of the area, who looks for the bottom corner. The Chelsea ‘keeper just about pushes it away.65 mins

Bit of a lull in this one as both sides take a breather and exchange periods of possession.

61 mins

Guéhi is back on the field and Palace are back to their full quota of 11.

They’re looking positive, too – Olise in particular is causing real problems.

59 mins

We’re back underway, but Palace are temporarily down to 10 as Guéhi receives treatment on the touchline. It looks as if he wants to continue.

56 mins

Chelsea break forwards with Guéhi down injured, and work the ball to Sterling. The England man lays off for Chilwell to strike, but it was always rising.

Guéhi is still down receiving treatment.

Substitution

55 mins

Chelsea make their first change, and on comes former Palace man Ruben Loftus-Cheek to replace Jorginho.

54 mins

Free-kick to Palace 30-yards out.

Eze floats it in towards Guéhi, who nods across goal. Silva’s clearance is up in the air and Kepa can’t claim, but is saved by the referee’s whistle.

Soft.

Yellow card

51 mins

Mason Mount is booked for a late challenge on Olise.

Kick-off

46 mins

We’re back underway – and straight away Chelsea have a corner but it's cleared.

16:08

Both sets of players are back out - can Palace get their noses back in front?

Half-time

45+6 mins

Well, that wasn’t without drama was it?

Palace started so well to took the lead and looked good value to add to their advantage, before that controversial VAR decision seemed to sway the game back in Chelsea’s favour.

Thiago Silva, perhaps lucky to still be on the pitch, nodded down for Aubameyang to equalise and we’re all square at the halfway point.

Time for a breather and a cup of tea. Don’t go anywhere – this is turning into a real cracker.

45+2 mins

It’s laid off for Mount who opts to try and sneak it in at the near post, but it fades wide.

45+1 mins

Uh oh.

Guaita is penalised for picking up a Ward backpass, and Chelsea have a lesser-spotted indirect free-kick in the penalty area.

Yellow card

44 mins

Patrick Vieira is still furious with the referee after that controversial VAR decision, and he gets a booking for his protestations.

Substitution

43 mins

After a lengthy stoppage, Clyne is withdrawn.

On comes James Tomkins in his place – Joel Ward shifts across to right-back.

41 mins

More bad news for Palace, with Nathaniel Clyne down injured and being lifted on to a stretcher.

He landed awkwardly after being trodden on by Thiago Silva and won’t be able to continue.

GOAL

Palace 1-1 Chelsea (Aubameyang)

38 mins

Totally against the run of play.

It’s a quality finish, to be fair, and Chelsea are level.

The ball is nodded into the area, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang turns away from Joel Ward and volleys home – nothing Guaita could do.

33 mins

HUGE controversy here.

Thiago Silva slips and Jordan Ayew is seemingly through on goal, but the defender claws the ball away with his hand to prevent the chance.

Palace want a red card but the referee shows only yellow – VAR checks the incident but says no red.

I’m baffled, to be honest with you.

29 mins

Chelsea cannot contain Michael Olise at the moment.

He skips past Mason Mount with ease to create space for a cross, but Chelsea clear.

Palace corner.

Chance!

26 mins

An opening for Palace, as Ayew does brilliantly down the right-hand side once again.

His ball in to Olise is a touch heavy, but it falls for Eze who sweeps wide from the edge of the area.

25 mins

Better from Palace as Marc Guéhi and Joel Ward exchange passes to keep possession.

Chance!

23 mins

The scores are very nearly level.

The ball is rolled across the box for Raheem Sterling, and although his first attempt is blocked he gets up and pokes a second towards goal. It evades Guaita but comes off the outside of the post.

17 mins

Chelsea are having their first sustained spell of possession - and it leads to their first real chance.

Mason Mount finds space at the near post and the delivery is inch-perfect, but he heads wide when it looked easier to score.

A let-off for Palace.