Palace slip to defeat at Goodison Park

Match reports
Everton
3
Calvert-Lewin 11'
Gordon 63'
McNeil 84'
0
Crystal Palace

Goals from Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Anthony Gordon and Dwight McNeil condemned Crystal Palace to defeat at Goodison Park.

Summary:

  • Vieira makes two changes, with Milivojevic and Ayew replacing Doucouré and Schlupp.
  • Everton take an early lead through Calvert-Lewin.
  • Guaita saves well from Gordon’s long-range effort.
  • Eze creates an opening in the penalty area but his shot is blocked.
  • HT: Everton 1-0 Palace
  • Olise pokes towards goal from six-yards out but Coady gets his body in the way.
  • Gordon doubles Everton’s advantage, reacting fastest to Guaita’s parry.
  • McNeil taps home a third after Iwobi’s exquisite assist.
  • FT: Everton 3-0 Palace

Everton started the brighter of the two sides and dominated possession in the opening exchanges, as Palace struggled to maintain any kind of control of the ball.

It earned the hosts the lead early on, as Calvert-Lewin won the ball back in midfield and exchanged passes with Iwobi; his first touch was excellent and took him past Marc Guéhi where he could pick out the bottom corner.

Palace were pegged back and Vicente Guaita reacted well to prevent Gordon making it two shortly after.

The visitors’ best chance came through Ebere Eze, looking for his third goal in four games, as he danced into the penalty area and looked to pick out the top corner but the defender blocked away.

Palace started the second-half more brightly and created two early opportunities: first a Zaha penalty appeal was turned down, before Michael Olise’s goalbound effort was blocked by Conor Coady.

They failed to capitalise on the momentum, however, and they were punished when Gordon tapped home from Guaita’s parry – the offside flag was initially raised but replays showed him to be well onside.

Everton added a third late on, and it was the pick of the bunch. Alex Iwobi, slipped in behind, produced a nonchalant backheel flick to outfox Guaita and find Dwight McNeil, who had the easiest finish possible to prod into an empty net.

It sealed all three points for an impressive Everton and an afternoon to forget for Patrick Vieira’s side, whose attentions turn to Southampton at Selhurst Park.

Everton: Pickford (GK), Tarkowski, Onana (Garner, 78), Calvert-Lewin (Maupay, 78), Gordon (Doucouré¸86), Gray (McNeil, 73), Iwobi, Mykolenko, Coleman, Gueye (Davies, 86), Coady.

Subs: Begovic (GK), Holgate, Keane, Rondon.

Palace: Guaita (GK), Ward, Andersen, Guéhi, Mitchell, Milivojevic (Schlupp, 62), Eze, Olise (Mateta, 62), Ayew (Ebiowei, 75), Edouard, Zaha.

Subs: Johnstone (GK), Tomkins, Hughes, Balmer, Riedewald, Phillips.

17:45

That’s all from a frustrating afternoon on Merseyside.

Southampton next up for Palace as they look to bounce back in south London.

Vieira: We need consistency

17:30

Patrick Vieira admitted that Palace’s defeat at Goodison Park was a bad day at the office, and said that consistency is the key to his side progressing.

“It was no performance from us – it was a bad performance,” he said at his post-match press conference. “We didn’t play, we didn’t compete and we made it easy for Everton. It was a bad team performance.

“This is the first game I have had a bad feeling about the way we performed. The performance today was nothing [compared] to the games since I’ve been at the club.

“Today we let ourselves down because we didn’t compete against Everton, and they won all the first and second balls. They played to compete and we were second best in every department.

“In the end, we got what we deserved.”

Despite the result, Vieira said that Palace were determined to find consistency and supported the  character of his players.

“We may have to set-up in a different way, but I don’t want to change our principles,” he said. “At times [this season] we played well and did not have a chance to get what we deserve.

“Overall this game doesn’t reflect the other games we played away from home, because we are missing everything in our game today.

“I never question the attitude of the players. I work every day with them, I know what they are doing and that is why it is important to remain calm.

“One of the areas that we need to improve is how can we be more consistent in our performances. Again, today was a bad day but I will not question the attitude or the quality of the squad we have.”

Ward: We can bounce back

17:15

Joel Ward has been reacting to the defeat.

“I don’t think we performed to where we want to be,” he said after the game. “When you look at the performance the other night, [today] wasn’t quite that level.

“We got punished for that but there are lessons to be learned and we can put it right in the next game.

“Obviously we didn’t move the ball as well as we could have. We didn’t control the game like we have in previous games. We’ll analyse it, we’ll look at it and we’ll regroup.

“That’s the unique thing about this club: we have such great cohesion in the dressing room so we want to bounce back and put things right in the next game.

“There was an element of frustration because we knew that we were below par today. I think we as a group set our standards and have our expectations of how we go about our business, and today it wasn’t quite working for us.

“As much as today hurts, and rightly so because it should hurt, we have to put things right, go again and not forget where and what we have done previous to this game.”

Full-time

90+3 mins

It’s all over at Goodison, and so concludes a frustrating afternoon for Crystal Palace.

The Eagles came out brightly after the break but couldn’t make their momentum count and Everton hit back through Anthony Gordon, before McNeil put the game beyond any doubt.

On to Southampton at Selhurst Park.

90+2 mins

Palace have a free-kick on the edge of the area as Zaha is fouled by Garner. Eze stands over it but can't hit the target.

90 mins

We will have three minutes of time added on.

GOAL

85 mins

Everton 3-0 Palace (McNeil)

Everton have a third and it’s so well worked. Iwobi is slipped in in the area and flicks nonchalantly back to McNeil to prod home.

Yellow card

80 mins

Mateta is booked for flying into a challenge on the edge of the Everton penalty area.

Substitution

78 mins

On: Maupay and Garner.

Off: Onana and Calvert-Lewin.

Michael Olise
Michael Olise

Substitution

74 mins

Another change for Palace, as Jordan Ayew is withdrawn and replaced by Malcolm Ebiowei.

Chance!

74 mins

Decent opening for Palace as Mateta latches on to a ball in the six-yard box ahead of Pickford, but can’t direct his inventive backheel goalwards.

Substitution

72 mins

Frank Lampard makes his first change.

On: Dwight McNeil

Off: Demarai Gray

Yellow card

66 mins

For the first time, this one has boiled over. Wilfried Zaha is denied a free-kick and takes out his frustrations on Gordon in an aerial challenge, leaving the goalscorer in a heap.

A melee ensues between both sides with plenty of pushing and shoving, and Zaha is booked.

He and Gordon shake hands and all is well.

GOAL

63 mins

Everton 2-0 Palace (Gordon)

Everton double their lead, as Anthony Gordon pokes home from Guaita’s parry.

The flag is up but Gordon is well onside and VAR overturns the decision.

Substitutions

62 mins

It’s Olise’s last involvement, as he is replaced by Jean-Philippe Mateta. In midfield Jeff Schlupp comes on for Luka Milivojevic.

61 mins

Real chance now. Jordan Ayew is felled and Palace have a free-kick on the edge of the penalty area, on the right-hand side.

Olise takes but it's over the crossbar.

58 mins

The atmosphere is turning rather tetchy the more Palace see of the ball – it’s fair to say there are a few nerves around Goodison Park.

The visitors are much improved but still require that bit of inspiration to open Everton up.

53 mins

The home crowd are in danger of losing their cool as they protest another (correct) refereeing decision.

Palace have woken up, but Everton are still dangerous.

Chance!

51 mins

Somehow Palace aren’t level.

Edouard finds Ayew on the right who drills the ball across the face of goal, where it’s met by Michael Olise six-yards out. He looks for all the world like he just has to tap home, but somehow Coady gets enough on it to send it over the crossbar.

Chance!

48 mins

Better from Palace as Eze feeds Zaha in the penalty area, but Coleman’s perfectly timed challenge prevents him getting his shot away.

Kick-off

46 mins

We're back underway.

Tyrick Mitchell hooks clear
Tyrick Mitchell hooks clear

Half-time

45+3 mins

A frustrating half for the Eagles and plenty of work to do after the break.

Patrick Vieira heads down the tunnel – what can he say to turn this one around?

Stay tuned for second-half coverage.

45+2 mins

Everton push forwards to try and double their advantage before the break. They have a free-kick just inside the Palace half as Ayew is penalised.

The home fans are baying for a yellow card, but to no avail.Half-tim

45 mins

Everton are pressing and harrying Palace on the ball, and it’s stopping the visitors from building any real momentum.

We will have three minutes of stoppage time.

43 mins

Free-kick for Palace just inside the Everton half.

Can they fashion a chance to draw level before half-time?

40 mins

Palace clear from an Everton corner and the ball falls for Iwobi, who tries a difficult half-volley but can’t hit the target.

Chance!

35 mins

First real chance for Palace.

A mazy run from Wilfried Zaha opens up space on the edge of the penalty area, where Eze latches on to the ball and beats the defender, before trying to pick out the top corner – but it’s blocked.

33 mins

After a lengthy stoppage both are back on their feet and the game can resume.

31 mins

This time it is Everton with a free-kick into the area, which is headed dangerously across to the far post.

Milivojevic and Coady challenge for it and both are left in a heap on the ground needing treatment.

29 mins

It’s met by Andersen rising highest, but Pickford has a fairly comfortable save.

28 mins

Zaha wins a free-kick on halfway and the delivery is nodded behind.

Corner for Palace…

25 mins

Let off for Everton!

Edouard pounces on a loose touch on halfway and is suddenly one on one with the last defender as he bears down on goal.

He has Olise open to his right but instead tries to lay of Ebere Eze on his left, and Coleman can race back to clear.

Chance!

23 mins

Everton are close to a second as Anthony Gordon strikes from the edge of the area, but a fingertip save from Vicente Guaita sees it head behind for a corner.

The ‘keeper punches the delivery clear.

19 mins

Joachim Andersen is driving Palace forwards with his incisive passing into midfield.

The visitors are finally getting the ball to the dangermen, with Eze and Zaha exchanging passes, but they are struggling to break down a very well organised Everton defence.

Captain Luka Milivojevic in the middle of the action
Captain Luka Milivojevic in the middle of the action

15 mins

The Eagles have responded well and come forwards through first Ward and then Olise, but soon Everton regain possession.

Palace struggling to keep the ball for any extended period of time.

GOAL

Everton 1-0 Palace (Calvert-Lewin)

11 mins

Everton lead, and it’s a really nice goal from the England striker.

The Eagles lose the ball in midfield and Iwobi finds Dominic Calvert-Lewin on the edge of the area. His first touch is superb, rounding Marc Guéhi and sending him through on goal where he fires low past Guaita.

Work for Palace to do.

10 mins

First shot on target for either side, as Gray picks up on a loose touch from Zaha and fires a tame effort at Guaita.

6 mins

Everton having more of the ball in the opening exchanges, as Palace look to move quickly on the counter attack.

Ayew wins it back in midfield and wins the Eagles a free-kick, and a chance to move some bodies into the Everton half.

2 mins

First attack for the home side as Demarai Gray breaks down the left and cuts inside, but his shot is blocked.

Kick-off

1 min

We're underway - COME ON, PALACE!

14:55

Here come the players - it's a beautiful autumn afternoon on Merseyside.

Can Palace return to London with three points?

14:45

The players are just finishing their warm-ups and heading back down the tunnel – not long to go now before kick-off.

Wilf is all smiles...

01 / 02

Vieira: We have to suffer

14:40

Patrick Vieira has been speaking to the media about today’s game – and the absence of suspended midfielder Cheick Doucouré.

“[Wolves] was a good win, but this is a different challenge,” he said. “We have to be prepared to suffer, but at the same time I believe we have the quality to win the game of football today.

“It will be a different characteristic [without Doucouré] but I believe we can play as well as we did in the last game with Cheick.

“We have to produce, we have to play well to get what we deserve. It is not going to be an easy place to come but we have to play a good game of football if we want to win.”

Zaha: Focus on ourselves

14:30

Wilfried Zaha has been speaking to before kick-off:

“We’re feeling good obviously,” he said. “The last game we were glad we managed to get all three points so we’re coming here confident.

“We just have to take every game as they come. The three points never come easy. Every game is totally different so we just have to do our best today and come out with the three points.

“They are still a very good team. They have brought a few players in. For us, we’re more fixated on what we do.

“I think if we play our game we have a very good chance of winning today.”

14:20

After assisting Wilfried Zaha’s winner on Tuesday night, Odsonne Edouard is starting once again today.

He has called for Palace to start games as well as they finish.

“When we start winning games it is always good,” he said. “We feel more confident as a team. Now we have to keep winning and try not to concede the first goal.

“We speak a lot about this. We need to be more solid as a team. We need to play well for 90 minutes, not from the second-half.

“I think if we stop [conceding first], we can win many more games.”

Read his full comments – including thoughts on Patrick Vieira, Wilfried Zaha and Ebere Eze – HERE.

14:10

You’ve seen the teams, now get ready for the action.

Fancy all the latest form and tactical analysis? Check out our in-depth match preview by clicking HERE.

Team news

14:00

The lineups are in, and Patrick Vieira has made two changes from the side that beat Wolves last time out.

Captain Luka Milivojevic starts in place of the suspended Cheick Doucouré, anchoring a midfield trio with Michael Olise and Ebere Eze, while the other change sees Jordan Ayew replace Jeffrey Schlupp.

Ayew starts on the right-hand side, with Wilfried Zaha and Odsonne Edouard completing the attack.

It is a familiar back four of Joel Ward, Joachim Andersen, Marc Guéhi and Tyrick Mitchell, ahead of ‘keeper Vicente Guaita.

There are plenty of attacking options on the bench for Palace, with Jean-Philippe Mateta, Malcolm Ebiowei and Schlupp among the replacements.

There is also space in the matchday squad for two Academy prospects, with defender Kofi Balmer and midfielder Killian Phillips included.

Everton: Pickford (GK), Tarkowski, Onana, Calvert-Lewin, Gordon, Gray, Iwobi, Mykolenko, Coleman, Gueye, Coady.

Subs: Begovic (GK), Holgate, Keane, McNeil, Doucoure, Maupay, Davies, Rondon, Garner.

Palace: Guaita (GK), Ward, Andersen, Guéhi, Mitchell, Milivojevic, Eze, Olise, Ayew, Edouard, Zaha.

Subs: Johnstone (GK), Tomkins, Mateta, Schlupp, Hughes, Ebiowei, Balmer, Riedewald, Phillips.

13:50

The lads have arrived – team news is just ten minutes away…

Last meeting

13:45

Well, where to start?

Palace looked set for another impressive victory on the road at Goodison Park last season, leading by two goals at half-time as Everton stared the prospect of relegation in the face.

But a second-half comeback amidst unsavoury scenes saw the Toffees take all three points and confirm their survival.

13:40

The stage is set.

With Everton moving to their new ground in a few years time, enjoy this historic old stadium while you can.

Welcome to Merseyside

13:30

Palace are back on the road, and there are fewer better places to come than Goodison Park.

There were fireworks last time out on Merseyside, with the Eagles securing a creditable draw across Stanley Park at Anfield in August.

Patrick Vieira’s side led against Liverpool but were pegged back after Darwin Nunez’s red card – can they return to south London with all three points this time around?

