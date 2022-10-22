Palace slip to defeat at Goodison Park

Summary:

Vieira makes two changes, with Milivojevic and Ayew replacing Doucouré and Schlupp.

Everton take an early lead through Calvert-Lewin.

Guaita saves well from Gordon’s long-range effort.

Eze creates an opening in the penalty area but his shot is blocked.

HT: Everton 1-0 Palace

Olise pokes towards goal from six-yards out but Coady gets his body in the way.

Gordon doubles Everton’s advantage, reacting fastest to Guaita’s parry.

McNeil taps home a third after Iwobi’s exquisite assist.

FT: Everton 3-0 Palace

Everton started the brighter of the two sides and dominated possession in the opening exchanges, as Palace struggled to maintain any kind of control of the ball.

It earned the hosts the lead early on, as Calvert-Lewin won the ball back in midfield and exchanged passes with Iwobi; his first touch was excellent and took him past Marc Guéhi where he could pick out the bottom corner.

Palace were pegged back and Vicente Guaita reacted well to prevent Gordon making it two shortly after.

The visitors’ best chance came through Ebere Eze, looking for his third goal in four games, as he danced into the penalty area and looked to pick out the top corner but the defender blocked away.

Palace started the second-half more brightly and created two early opportunities: first a Zaha penalty appeal was turned down, before Michael Olise’s goalbound effort was blocked by Conor Coady.

They failed to capitalise on the momentum, however, and they were punished when Gordon tapped home from Guaita’s parry – the offside flag was initially raised but replays showed him to be well onside.

Everton added a third late on, and it was the pick of the bunch. Alex Iwobi, slipped in behind, produced a nonchalant backheel flick to outfox Guaita and find Dwight McNeil, who had the easiest finish possible to prod into an empty net.

It sealed all three points for an impressive Everton and an afternoon to forget for Patrick Vieira’s side, whose attentions turn to Southampton at Selhurst Park.

Everton: Pickford (GK), Tarkowski, Onana (Garner, 78), Calvert-Lewin (Maupay, 78), Gordon (Doucouré¸86), Gray (McNeil, 73), Iwobi, Mykolenko, Coleman, Gueye (Davies, 86), Coady.

Subs: Begovic (GK), Holgate, Keane, Rondon.

Palace: Guaita (GK), Ward, Andersen, Guéhi, Mitchell, Milivojevic (Schlupp, 62), Eze, Olise (Mateta, 62), Ayew (Ebiowei, 75), Edouard, Zaha.

Subs: Johnstone (GK), Tomkins, Hughes, Balmer, Riedewald, Phillips.