Live Blog: Aston Villa v Crystal Palace

If you aren't at Villa Park, there are still plenty of ways you can follow the action – none better than our Live Blog below.
If you are going to the game, make sure to read our attendees' guide here.
Crystal Palace return to Premier League action against Aston Villa away this afternoon (kick-off 15:00 BST) – follow live updates from Villa Park below!
If you aren't at Villa Park, there are still plenty of ways you can follow the action – none better than our Live Blog below.
If you are going to the game, make sure to read our attendees' guide here.