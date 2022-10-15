Goalless draw sees points shared at Leicester

Vieira reveals missing ingredient

15:00

Patrick Vieira says a lack of line-breaking passes prevented his side from securing three points this afternoon.

“There was an opportunity to play four against two,” he said after the game. “Their two worked hard, yes, but we weren’t brave enough to break that line and find our holding midfielder [from defence].

“When we did find our holding midfielder, we didn’t have the pass going forwards. We didn’t break lines today.

“We didn’t take risks, and this is why we didn’t create much in the second-half.”

Vieira says his side started the match well, but petered out after the restart.

“We didn’t play as well as we wanted,” he explained. In the first-half we had situations that allowed us to create a little bit more, and I don’t think we were aggressive enough going forwards.

“We didn’t penetrate enough behind the back-four and then in the second-half it was all about them. In the second-half we didn’t create nothing, no situations, but on the other side we defended well because we didn’t concede a goal.

“There is a frustration there but at least we took a point today.”

Milivojevic: Clean sheet is positive

14:45

Captain Luka Milivojevic has been talking to the media after the game.

“It was a tough game for both teams,” he said. “At the minute I think both teams in the table are not where they deserve to be.

“We had tough schedules from the beginning of the season and now this game today we can take positives from as well. Clean sheet, away from home, Leicester is a good team. Then we turn to the next one.

“We knew that they were under pressure and we know they didn’t have a good start to the season, but we know that today we are going to face a good team who is fighting for their lives.

“It was a must win game for them. We knew they are a quality team and it would be tough for us, but in the end we kept a clean sheet which is positive.”

Full-time

90+5 mins

That’s that. Boos ring around the King Power from the home fans.

A frustrating afternoon for Palace but they head back to south London with a point and a clean sheet.

Yellow card

90+4 mins

Oh dear.

James Maddison goes over in the area from Milivojevic’s challenge, and Palace hearts are in mouths – but there was no contact, and the Leicester man is booked for diving.

90+2 mins

Another Leicester corner. A late charge from the home side, but it comes to nothing.

90 mins

FOUR additional minutes for either side to find a winner.

89 mins

It’s half-cleared and Milivojevic can’t make contact with the volley. Chance gone.

At the other end Leicester break forwards and Guéhi gets a vital foot in to prevent it reaching Vardy. From the resulting corner Iheanacho tries his luck, but Guaita saves.

88 mins

Headed towards added time – can Palace find a winner?

They have a corner.

Substitution

85 mins

Leicester’s dangerman is off, as Kelechi Iheanacho replaces Harvey Barnes.

Substitution

82 mins

Another change for Brendan Rodgers’ side now, as Tielemans is replaced by Dennis Praet.

Yellow card

81 mins

Jamie Vardy is rightly booked for a late challenge on Marc Guéhi.

Chance!

79 mins

Free-kick for Leicester 30-yards out, and James Maddison strikes the wall – but it heads behind for a corner.

The delivery is a good one and Castagne has a relatively free header six yards out, but it's straight at Guaita.

Substitution

78 mins

A fourth change for Palace, as Wilfried Zaha is withdrawn. On comes Jean-Philippe Mateta.