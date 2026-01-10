Report: Palace knocked out of the FA Cup by Macclesfield

At a freezing cold Leasing.com Stadium, Palace made six changes from the previous game against Aston Villa less than 72 hours earlier.

The opening half-hour was predictable. Macclesfield were disciplined in their low block and tricky to break down.

The Eagles still created moments. Yéremy Pino burst into the box but failed to test Max Dearnley in the Macclesfield goal.

Then on the half-hour mark Christantus Uche twisted and turned before unleashing a powerful drive at goal, just slightly too high to test the home ‘keeper.

Macclesfield rarely forced Walter Benítez into action, although he was forced to be alert to deal with Luis Lacey’s long-range drive.