      Report: Palace knocked out of the FA Cup by Macclesfield

      Match reports
      Macclesfield
      2
      Dawson 43'
      Buckley-Ricketts 60'
      1
      Crystal Palace
      Pino 90'

      Crystal Palace’s FA Cup defence fell at the first hurdle after a 2-1 defeat away at Macclesfield FC.

      Two goals either side of half-time earned the hosts a deserved victory, with Palace unable to salvage the tie despite a wonderful late free-kick from Yéremy Pino.

      Summary

      • Six changes for Palace as Rodney and Drakes-Thomas are handed starts.
      • 22: Drakes-Thomas narrowly fails to get on the end of a cross from only a few yards out
      • 30: Christantus Uche fires an effort just over the crossbar
      • GOAL – 43: Macclesfield take the lead as Paul Dawson’s header from a free-kick puts the hosts in front.
      • HT: Macclesfield 1-0 Palace
      • 56: Edmondson forces a save from Benítez.
      • GOAL – 60: Buckley-Ricketts deflects the ball home from close range leaving Palace two goals down.
      • 64: Uche shoots just side
      • 73: Wharton forces Dearnley into an excellent save on the volley
      • GOAL – 90: Pino whips in a wonderful free-kick but it proves too late for Palace.
      • FT: Macclesfield 2-1 Palace

      At a freezing cold Leasing.com Stadium, Palace made six changes from the previous game against Aston Villa less than 72 hours earlier.

      The opening half-hour was predictable. Macclesfield were disciplined in their low block and tricky to break down.

      The Eagles still created moments. Yéremy Pino burst into the box but failed to test Max Dearnley in the Macclesfield goal.

      Then on the half-hour mark Christantus Uche twisted and turned before unleashing a powerful drive at goal, just slightly too high to test the home ‘keeper.

      Macclesfield rarely forced Walter Benítez into action, although he was forced to be alert to deal with Luis Lacey’s long-range drive.

      The hosts opportunities mainly came in the form of set-pieces, with the Eagles, as expected, having swathes of possession.

      Josh Kay did decide to have a go from distance not long before the break, but his effort trickled wide without making Benítez work.

      But the Silkmen did take their final chance before the interval. A Luke Duffy free-kick found Paul Dawson towards the back post and the Macclesfield skipper made the crucial first contact.

      His header found the far corner of the goal – leaving Palace with serious work to do after the break.

      The response at half-time was swift. Palace made a triple change with Will Hughes, Tyrick Mitchell and Brennan Johnson all introduced – the latter making his cup debut for the Eagles.

      But chances remained at a premium. Tyrick Mitchell and Yéremy Pino both forcing corners, only for both to come to nothing after referee Tim Robinson spotted fouls.

      It was Macclesfield who had the first shot on target in the second-half when James Edmondson forced Benítez into a simple save.

      Yet within minutes Palace left facing an upset. Macclesfield half-heartedly appealed for a penalty but kept the ball alive at the same time.

      A shot came in, only for Isaac Buckley-Ricketts to adjust his body and divert the ball past Benítez.

      The hosts were now in dreamland with the crowd urging them on to press Palace at every opportunity.

      Benji Casey was then introduced as the Eagles looked to rescue things.

      Adam Wharton nearly halved the deficit with a wonderful volley, only for Dearnley to tip it around the post. Mitchell also saw a long-range drive saved, as the tie looked to be slipping away.

      The left wing-back fired another effort across the goal which somehow stayed out, before Uche’s header from Pino’s cross failed to test Dearnley.

      Then, when all hope seemed lost, came a lifeline. Pino produced an inch-perfect free-kick that gave Dearnley no chance and set up a grandstand finish.

      Six minutes were added, as the Eagles piled forward to save themselves. But no second goal arrived, with Wharton off-target with our final effort of the game.

      The game closed with the home fans singing about going to Wembley, something that, after last season, Palace know all about.

      But there won’t be a repeat of that glorious triumph in 2025/26, with the Eagles left to focus on the demands of the Premier League and our first European campaign.

      Palace: Benítez (GK), Canvot (Mitchell, 45), Guéhi, Richards, Sosa, Rodney (Hughes, 45), Wharton, Devenny (Casey, 69), Pino, Drakes-Thomas (Johnson, 45), Uche.

      Subs: Henderson (GK), Lacroix, King, Benamar, Marsh.

      Macclesfield: Dearnley (GK), Fensome, Menayese, Dawson, Buckley-Ricketts, Mellor (Whitehead, 95), Heathcote, Lacey (Borthwick-Jackson, 79), Kay (Dos Santos, 80), Edmonson, Duffy (Matheson, 79)

      Subs: Callister (GK), Griffiths, Elliott, Woltman, Stone.

