Report: Palace knocked out of the FA Cup by Macclesfield

Two goals either side of half-time earned the hosts a deserved victory, with Palace unable to salvage the tie despite a wonderful late free-kick from Yéremy Pino.
Summary
- Six changes for Palace as Rodney and Drakes-Thomas are handed starts.
- 22: Drakes-Thomas narrowly fails to get on the end of a cross from only a few yards out
- 30: Christantus Uche fires an effort just over the crossbar
- GOAL – 43: Macclesfield take the lead as Paul Dawson’s header from a free-kick puts the hosts in front.
- HT: Macclesfield 1-0 Palace
- 56: Edmondson forces a save from Benítez.
- GOAL – 60: Buckley-Ricketts deflects the ball home from close range leaving Palace two goals down.
- 64: Uche shoots just side
- 73: Wharton forces Dearnley into an excellent save on the volley
- GOAL – 90: Pino whips in a wonderful free-kick but it proves too late for Palace.
- FT: Macclesfield 2-1 Palace