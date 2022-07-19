Reaction: Man Utd 3-1 Palace at the MCG

Full-time

FT: Man Utd 3-1 Palace

A valiant effort from Palace but they fall short in the end.

Martial, Sacho and Rashford made it a sensational start for United, but the Eagles fought back through Ward and there were some very positive showings for more Academy talents.

On to Perth and Leeds United.

90+2 mins

Adaramola crosses the halfway line for the first time, but his cross can't find a teammate.

90 mins

There will be an additional three minutes here.

88 mins

Palace are making use of the extra man and are seeing far more of the ball, but at the moment its all in their own half.

What can they produce in the final few moments?

83 mins

...but Banks fires over.

Man Utd down to ten men with ten minutes remaining.

Red card

82 mins

Ozoh nods on and Akinwale is in! But he's hauled down by Will Fish who is the last man, and it's a straight red card.

It's a free-kick just outside the area - this is really Scott Banks territory...

78 mins

Hannibal strikes well from distance, but it's straight at Matthews.

Substitutions

Palace make five more changes to completely overhaul the starting XI.

On come Cardo Siddik, Jake O’Brien, Malachi Boateng, Victor Akinwale, Scott Banks.

Off come Ebiowei, Ayew, Ward, Andersen and Milivojevic.

GOAL!

73 mins

Palace have scored, and it's Joel Ward with the header!

It comes from a corner, and some questionable goalkeeping from De Gea, but Palace are back in the game!

Chance!

71 mins

What a save! De Gea denies Ademola Ola-Adebomi a dream introduction, getting down to parry away a goalbound header.

69 mins

Free-kick for Palace, on the edge of the area.

Ebiowei standing over the ball...

67 mins

Work to do for Remi Matthews, who pushes Alex Telles' free-kick past the post.

Substitutions

65 mins

Palace introduce five new players, with Ademola Ola-Adebomi, Dan Quick, Jadan Raymond, David Ozoh and Tayo Adaramola coming on.

Mitchell, Mateta, Clyne, Phillips and Rak-Sakyi are withdrawn.

Chance!

62 mins

Mateta has the ball in the net from a corner, but he is adjudged to be offside.

GOAL! Man Utd 3-0 Palace (Sancho)

60 mins

Man Utd make it three on the break.

It starts with Rashford turning away from his marker on the halfway line and picking out Martial, who flicks on to Sancho with his first touch.

The England man showed his pace by racing away from Ward and tucking home.

Chance!

59 mins

Real opening for Palace.

Mateta is picked out on the break in the centre, and bears down on goal - but he is forced to shoot from outside the area as the defenders in white chase back.

In the end it's straight at David De Gea.

58 mins

Now, the crowd like this. There's some needle in the game.

Clyne is booked for a challenge on Fernandes just after van de Beek was felled by Mateta, and Fred takes exception. A melee ensues, and the referee has to calm things down.

56 mins

Serious defending to do for Palace here.

Fernandes pulls back for Rashford whose shot is blocked, before Fred's pass is scrambled away.

54 mins

Palace get away with one - it should be three.

Dalot picks out Fernandes racing into the box unmarked, but rather than take a touch he elects to attempt a half-volley on the turn and fires well over the crossbar.

Chance!

52 mins

First United go close, with a ball into the box dummied by Fernandes for van de Beek, whose shot is forced behind.

At the other end Ebiowei's effort is blocked.

GOAL! Man Utd 2-0 Palace (Rashford)

47 mins

Man Utd have a second, and it's a really well worked goal.

It starts with Martial, who plucks a ball over the top out of the air and brings Sancho into play. Sancho returns the ball to the striker, who rounds the 'keeper and lays off to van de Beek at a tight angle.

Rather than go for goal himself, the Dutchman picks out Rashford to roll into an empty net.

Kick-off

45 mins

We're back underway.

Man Utd have made one substitution: Donny van de Beek comes on for Scott McTominay.

12:18

The teams are back out, and we're ready to go.

12:10

What a setting it has been for that first-half.

Check out some of the best shots from the first 45: