Skip navigation
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner

Reaction: Man Utd 3-1 Palace at the MCG

Match reports
Manchester United
3
Martial 17'
Rashford 48'
Sancho 59'
1
Crystal Palace
Ward 74'

Palace are underway in their second game of pre-season tour against Manchester United at the historic MCG on the latest leg of their pre-season tour - keep up to date with all the action below!

Summary:

  • Vieira makes two changes, with Butland and Ebiowei starting in place of Guaita and Edouard.
  • Martial is denied by Butland from close range, but he is injured in the process.
  • Ebiowei leaves Fred in a heap and forces De Gea into a smart save.
  • Martial opens the scoring, after an interchange between Malacia and Dalot.
  • HT: Man Utd 1-0 Palace
  • Rashford makes it two straight after half-time, slotting into an empty net.
  • Sancho adds a third from a lightening quick counter attack.
  • Ward gives Palace hope with ten minutes remaining.
  • Man Utd go down to ten men with ten minutes remaining, as Fish is sent off.
  • FT: Man Utd 3-1 Palace

In the enormous bowl of the Melbourne Cricket Ground, in front of a crowd approaching 80,000 people, Palace put on a defiant display against a new-look Manchester United but once again fell to defeat.

The game started in unfortunate circumstances for the Eagles, as Jack Butland’s superb save to deny Anthony Martial left him nursing an injury, and he had to be replaced by Remi Matthews.

There were chances at both ends, and Malcolm Ebiowei demonstrated his considerable abilities on the ball as he cut inside and forced De Gea into a smart save.

Martial opened the scoring before half-time, after an excellent interchange between the two United full-backs Diogo Dalot and Tyrell Malacia; the former found Martial to prod home.

Erik Ten Hag’s side made it two immediately after half-time, as Martial, Sancho, van de Beek and Rashford combined to open Palace up, and allow Rashford to roll into an empty net.

It was three shortly afterwards, as Martial flicked on to Sancho on the break and the England man raced in to score.

Palace had some tough defending to do for a period as United increased the pressure, but after both sides made wholesale changes the game changed.

Ademola Ola-Adebomi was denied a dream goal by a De Gea save, but from the resulting corner Joel Ward headed home to give Palace hope.

It should have been two as Victor Akinwale raced through on goal, but he was hauled down by Will Fish and the Man Utd man was shown a straight red card.

Palace pushed for more but in the end it was to no avail, and all thoughts turn to Leeds United in Perth.

Palace: Butland (Matthews, 15), Clyne (Quick, 65), Andersen (Siddik, 77), Ward (O'Brien, 77), Mitchell (Adaramola, 65), Milivojevic (M. Boateng, 77), Phillips (Ozoh, 65), Rak-Sakyi (Raymond, 65), Ebiowei (Banks, 77), Mateta (Ola-Adebomi, 65), Ayew (Akinwale, 77).

Subs not used: Guaita, Rodney, Edouard, Street.

Ward - Fitness is the key goal

13:40

Goalscorer Joel Ward has been speaking to local media after the game.

"Obviously to get out there and put your name on the scoresheet is always great," he said. "We know what we’re working towards and pre-season is all about getting those minutes under your belt. That’s what we’re working towards.

"We’re all professionals, we're all competitors. You can’t go through a game without having that physicality - that's the competitor in us. We gave a good account of ourselves.

"[Australia] has been a home from home in terms of hospitality – everyone has made us feel very welcome."

Full-time

FT: Man Utd 3-1 Palace

A valiant effort from Palace but they fall short in the end.

Martial, Sacho and Rashford made it a sensational start for United, but the Eagles fought back through Ward and there were some very positive showings for more Academy talents.

On to Perth and Leeds United.

90+2 mins

Adaramola crosses the halfway line for the first time, but his cross can't find a teammate.

90 mins

There will be an additional three minutes here.

88 mins

Palace are making use of the extra man and are seeing far more of the ball, but at the moment its all in their own half.

What can they produce in the final few moments?

83 mins

...but Banks fires over.

Man Utd down to ten men with ten minutes remaining.

Red card

82 mins

Ozoh nods on and Akinwale is in! But he's hauled down by Will Fish who is the last man, and it's a straight red card.

It's a free-kick just outside the area - this is really Scott Banks territory...

78 mins

Hannibal strikes well from distance, but it's straight at Matthews.

Substitutions

Palace make five more changes to completely overhaul the starting XI.

On come Cardo Siddik, Jake O’Brien, Malachi Boateng, Victor Akinwale, Scott Banks.

Off come Ebiowei, Ayew, Ward, Andersen and Milivojevic.

GOAL!

73 mins

Palace have scored, and it's Joel Ward with the header!

It comes from a corner, and some questionable goalkeeping from De Gea, but Palace are back in the game!

Chance!

71 mins

What a save! De Gea denies Ademola Ola-Adebomi a dream introduction, getting down to parry away a goalbound header.

69 mins

Free-kick for Palace, on the edge of the area.

Ebiowei standing over the ball...

67 mins

Work to do for Remi Matthews, who pushes Alex Telles' free-kick past the post.

Substitutions

65 mins

Palace introduce five new players, with Ademola Ola-Adebomi, Dan Quick, Jadan Raymond, David Ozoh and Tayo Adaramola coming on.

Mitchell, Mateta, Clyne, Phillips and Rak-Sakyi are withdrawn.

Chance!

62 mins

Mateta has the ball in the net from a corner, but he is adjudged to be offside.

GOAL! Man Utd 3-0 Palace (Sancho)

60 mins

Man Utd make it three on the break.

It starts with Rashford turning away from his marker on the halfway line and picking out Martial, who flicks on to Sancho with his first touch.

The England man showed his pace by racing away from Ward and tucking home.

Chance!

59 mins

Real opening for Palace.

Mateta is picked out on the break in the centre, and bears down on goal - but he is forced to shoot from outside the area as the defenders in white chase back.

In the end it's straight at David De Gea.

58 mins

Now, the crowd like this. There's some needle in the game.

Clyne is booked for a challenge on Fernandes just after van de Beek was felled by Mateta, and Fred takes exception. A melee ensues, and the referee has to calm things down.

56 mins

Serious defending to do for Palace here.

Fernandes pulls back for Rashford whose shot is blocked, before Fred's pass is scrambled away.

54 mins

Palace get away with one - it should be three.

Dalot picks out Fernandes racing into the box unmarked, but rather than take a touch he elects to attempt a half-volley on the turn and fires well over the crossbar.

Chance!

52 mins

First United go close, with a ball into the box dummied by Fernandes for van de Beek, whose shot is forced behind.

At the other end Ebiowei's effort is blocked.

GOAL! Man Utd 2-0 Palace (Rashford)

47 mins

Man Utd have a second, and it's a really well worked goal.

It starts with Martial, who plucks a ball over the top out of the air and brings Sancho into play. Sancho returns the ball to the striker, who rounds the 'keeper and lays off to van de Beek at a tight angle.

Rather than go for goal himself, the Dutchman picks out Rashford to roll into an empty net.

Kick-off

45 mins

We're back underway.

Man Utd have made one substitution: Donny van de Beek comes on for Scott McTominay.

12:18

The teams are back out, and we're ready to go.

I have nothing but praise for the sausage roll selection at the MCG.

12:10

What a setting it has been for that first-half.

Check out some of the best shots from the first 45:

01 / 05

Half-time

HT: Man Utd 1-0 Palace (Martial)

45+3 mins

The game peters out to half-time, and the score remains 1-0.

A single Anthony Martial goal separates the two sides. What can Palace do after the break?

Booking

45+2 mins

Killian Phillips enters the referee's book for hauling down Scott McTominay.

Rashford shoots from the resulting free-kick, but Matthews handles.

45 mins

Three minutes are added on.

Man United have a free-kick inside the Palace half, but it comes to nothing.

44 mins

The corner is cleared, but Bruno sets up Fred to drive a shot over the bar.

42 mins

Some much needed possession for Palace, as Jordan Ayew and Luka Milivojevic show composure in midfield to bring their teammates into play.

United press high, however, and it's given away. Joel Ward forces behind for a corner.

41 mins

...the initial cross is cleared, but the ball is worked to Maguire of all people in the area, who turns and fires goalwards but can't hit the target.

38 mins

Clever footwork from Sancho creates a yard of space, but Bruno Fernandes can't make contact with the pull-back and Palace scramble away.

Bruno now stands over a free-kick on the touchline...

36 mins

Man Utd are inches away from a second.

A ball towards the corner flag is loose, but Rashford rescues it and curls a delicious ball towards the far post. Martial stretches out a leg but can't make contact, and it flashes across the face of goal.

Chance!

34 mins

For a moment is looks as if Mateta is away, and he makes his way into the penalty area and waits for support. When none arrives he lets fly, but the shot is blocked.

At the other end, Rashford fires well wide.

30 mins

It's been a bit of a stop-start game so far. First Malacia is fouled in midfield, and then Martial requires treatment for a head injury.

If this were a Premier League game, you would expect substantial added time. We'll see.

Chance!

25 mins

Jes Rak-Sakyi, what a moment that could have been.

Palace break forwards, and Rak-Sakyi does really well to create space in the penalty area and get his shot away, but it's blocked behind for a corner.

The set-piece is cleared.

Chance!

19 mins

A glimpse of what Malcolm Ebiowei can do on his first start for the club.

He races down the right and turns Fred inside out, leaving the United midfielder flat on his back. Cutting inside onto his left foot, he fires towards the near post and forces De Gea into a smart save.

From the corner, Ayew nods just wide.

GOAL! Man Utd 1-0 Palace (Martial)

17 mins

The deadlock is broken.

It's a combinatino of the two full-backs, as Malacia cuts inside and picks out Diogo Dalot on the edge of the penalty area. Dalot chests the ball down and curls a delivery into Martial, who prods beyond Matthews.

14 mins

Half a chance for Palace. Long ball from Matthews is nodded on by Mateta, and Ebiowei latches on to it. Beating Malacia, he feeds Mateta but the shot from the angle is tame and David De Gea collects.

Substitution

13 mins

Butland can't continue. Remi Matthews comes on to replace him.

12 mins

Butland is still receiving treatment, and it looks as if Remi Matthews is being readied to replace him.

Sickening for the 'keeper, who injured himself in the process of keeping Martial's shot out.

What a save!

10 mins

Jack Butland has kept the scores level.

Fred is forced to the ground, but gets up and slips in Martial. The Frenchman tries to find thecorner, but a strong hand from the 'keeper blocks the shot.

Butland is down recieving treatment.

9 mins

'You're only here for the Palace' can be heard ringing around the MCG.

I bet that's a sentence you never thought you would read.

8 mins

First flash of quality from Martial brings Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho into play. Tyrell Malacia tries to find a teammate in the area and it's a nervy moment for Palace, but the ball is eventually scrambled away.

6 mins

Mateta battles well on halfway and finds Ayew, but he can't break through and Harry Maguire shepherds the ball out for a goalkick.

4 mins

Man Utd have settled into more possession of the ball, but Palace aren't making it easy for them. The team in white have rarely crossed over the halfway line.

2 mins

Fast start from both sides.

Mateta is straight into the Man Utd back line and forces the error, but can't keep hold of possession.

United counter, and Anthony Martial registers the first effort of the game. It's well off target.

Kick-off

1 min

We're underway.

11:05

The teams are out - the bowl is lit up with phone flashlights, pyrotechnics and fireworks.

What a scene this is.

11:00

A reminder: if it ends level tonight, we will have penalties. Don't ask me why.

10:55

Fancy reliving another special Palace moment before kick-off?

Aussie duo Shepmates spent time with the Eagles at training yesterday, and they've turned their hands to an iconic goal - check it out.

10:45

Palace are in their brand new home kit for the first time tonight, with Manchester United in their white away strip.

Remember, you can pre-order the new home kit by clicking HERE.

Clyne – My experience can help younger players

10:30

Nathaniel Clyne has been speaking about his leadership role within the squad before the game.

“It’s been very good actually,” he said about the tour so far. “We had an open training session yesterday and it was good to have the fans there showing their support during training and hopefully bringing the atmosphere today.

“Of course we’ve got a lot of young, talented players with us. They wouldn’t be here if they didn’t have the quality they have.

“They’re looking forward to being here today and hopefully they get some minutes. I'm sure that my experience can help them along he way.

“It’s still pre-season so it’s all about fitness for us and working as a team. Obviously, we’re looking to get a good performance in today and hopefully we can win as well.”

10:15

It's great to see so many Palace fans out here - from Australia and around the world!

01 / 03

09:55

The Palace are in the house.

Team news

09:40

Patrick Vieira has made two changes to his lineup to take on Manchester United at the MCG, with Malcolm Ebiowei making his first start for the club.

There are plenty of Academy players on the bench, who could come on in front of a capacity crowd at the MCG.

Palace: Butland (GK), Clyne, Andersen, Ward, Mitchell, Milivojevic, Phillips, Rak-Sakyi, Ebiowei, Mateta, Ayew.

Subs: Guaita, Matthews, Rodney, Quick, O'Brien, Siddik, Adaramola, M. Boateng, Raymond, Ozoh, Banks, Edouard, Street, Akinwale, Ola-Adebomi.

Man Utd: De Gea (GK), Dalot, Maguire, Lindelof, Malacia, Fred, McTominay, Fernandes, Sancho, Martial, Rashford.

Subs: Heaton, Kovar, Bailly, Shaw, Telles, Pellistri, Wan-Bissaka, van de Beek, Elanga, Laird, Chong, Hannibal, Fish, Savage, Iqbal, Garnacho.

09:30

Palace have a strong relationship down under - catch up with former Eagle Nick Carle below.

9:15

It's some stadium, isn't it?

Welcome to the MCG.

One of the world’s greatest sporting arenas. Home to the Ashes, the AFL, international football.

The scene of Alastair Cook’s iconic 244 not out, Shane Warne’s stunning Ashes hattrick and the Opening Ceremony of the 1956 Olympic Games.

Visited by Pope John Paul II and occupied by the US Marines in the Second World War.

Today it will play host to an all-Premier League fixture in front of a capacity crowd, as Crystal Palace – in their first ever match in Australia – take on Manchester United.

Kick-off is just over two hours away – stay tuned!

Related News

More News