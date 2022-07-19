Reaction: Man Utd 3-1 Palace at the MCG

Summary:
- Vieira makes two changes, with Butland and Ebiowei starting in place of Guaita and Edouard.
- Martial is denied by Butland from close range, but he is injured in the process.
- Ebiowei leaves Fred in a heap and forces De Gea into a smart save.
- Martial opens the scoring, after an interchange between Malacia and Dalot.
- HT: Man Utd 1-0 Palace
- Rashford makes it two straight after half-time, slotting into an empty net.
- Sancho adds a third from a lightening quick counter attack.
- Ward gives Palace hope with ten minutes remaining.
- Man Utd go down to ten men with ten minutes remaining, as Fish is sent off.
- FT: Man Utd 3-1 Palace
In the enormous bowl of the Melbourne Cricket Ground, in front of a crowd approaching 80,000 people, Palace put on a defiant display against a new-look Manchester United but once again fell to defeat.
The game started in unfortunate circumstances for the Eagles, as Jack Butland’s superb save to deny Anthony Martial left him nursing an injury, and he had to be replaced by Remi Matthews.
There were chances at both ends, and Malcolm Ebiowei demonstrated his considerable abilities on the ball as he cut inside and forced De Gea into a smart save.
Martial opened the scoring before half-time, after an excellent interchange between the two United full-backs Diogo Dalot and Tyrell Malacia; the former found Martial to prod home.
Erik Ten Hag’s side made it two immediately after half-time, as Martial, Sancho, van de Beek and Rashford combined to open Palace up, and allow Rashford to roll into an empty net.
It was three shortly afterwards, as Martial flicked on to Sancho on the break and the England man raced in to score.
Palace had some tough defending to do for a period as United increased the pressure, but after both sides made wholesale changes the game changed.
Ademola Ola-Adebomi was denied a dream goal by a De Gea save, but from the resulting corner Joel Ward headed home to give Palace hope.
It should have been two as Victor Akinwale raced through on goal, but he was hauled down by Will Fish and the Man Utd man was shown a straight red card.
Palace pushed for more but in the end it was to no avail, and all thoughts turn to Leeds United in Perth.
Palace: Butland (Matthews, 15), Clyne (Quick, 65), Andersen (Siddik, 77), Ward (O'Brien, 77), Mitchell (Adaramola, 65), Milivojevic (M. Boateng, 77), Phillips (Ozoh, 65), Rak-Sakyi (Raymond, 65), Ebiowei (Banks, 77), Mateta (Ola-Adebomi, 65), Ayew (Akinwale, 77).
Subs not used: Guaita, Rodney, Edouard, Street.