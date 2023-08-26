Live Blog: Brentford v Crystal Palace

If you aren't in west London, there are still plenty of ways you can follow the action – none better than our Live Blog below.
If you are going to the game, make sure to read our attendees' guide here.
Crystal Palace are seeking a first Premier League win over Brentford as they travel to the Gtech Community Stadium this afternoon (kick-off 15:00 BST) – follow live updates from SE25 below!
