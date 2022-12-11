Skip navigation
Report and reaction: Palace beaten by Napoli in Turkey

Match reports
Napoli
3
Osimhen 35'
Raspadori 64' 82'
1
Crystal Palace
Zaha 33'

Napoli came from behind to beat Crystal Palace in Turkey after Victor Osimhen's sensational equaliser.

Summary:

  • Vieira makes three changes to the side that drew with Trabzonspor.
  • Palace take the lead as Olise slips Zaha in to score.
  • Osimhen scores a spectacular equaliser moments later.
  • HT: Napoli 1-1 Palace
  • Raspadori smashes into the top corner for Napoli's second.
  • Raspadori adds a third, sweeping home from a low delivery.
  • FT: Napoli 3-1 Palace

The quality of the Italian side was evident in the goals they scored, but it was Palace who took the lead in the first-half.

Ebere Eze had already threatened with a low volley that forced Meret into a smart save, and at the second time of asking they found a way through. It was industrious work from Luka Milivojevic to win the ball back in central midfield; Olise then slipped in Zaha to finish from the angle.

Their lead lasted just three minutes, however, as Osimhen scored a goal that will only further demonstrate why he is so in-demand. Latching onto the ball in the penalty area, he flicked it over Will Hughes’ head, turned sharply and volleyed into the bottom corner.

After the break Napoli added another: it was a very different finish from Osimhen’s trickery but it was of equal quality. Giacomo Raspadori, picking the ball up in midfield, unleashed a rasping drive into the top corner that left Butland with no chance.

Palace could have been level as Zaha raced through on goal, but the Ivorian tried to round the keeper and was met by a well timed challenge from Meret. The Eagles were made to pay soon after when Raspadori added his second and Napoli’s third, sweeping home from a low delivery into the penalty area.

Palace face Real Valladolid back at Selhurst Park before the return of the Premier League on Boxing Day.

Palace: Butland (GK), Ward (Adaramola, 66), Tomkins (Richards, 56), Guéhi, Clyne, Milivojevic (Riedewald, 66), Hughes (Gordon, 81), Schlupp (Doucouré, HT), Eze, Zaha (Edouard, 81), Olise (Ebiowei, 81).

Subs: Whitworth (GK), Balmer, Wells-Morrison.

Guéhi: Napoli experience and a chance to learn

18:30

Marc Guéhi says the chance to train in Turkey for a week – facing top opposition in Napoli and Trabzonspor – will see the team in the best possible shape for the return of the Premier League.

“I feel good – a little tired but it’s positive that I've come through two 90-minutes,” he told Palace TV after the 3-1 defeat to Napoli. “The lads have been working really hard this week and it puts us in a good position when the league starts.

“[The trip] has been good. A few lads who were injured have played a few minutes, like Chris Richards – it’s good to have him back. It’s good to learn in training and some testing games. Overall it’s been a good week.

Marc shares his thoughts on the loss to a strong Napoli side

“[Real Valladolid] will be similar, another tough test. A team that’s going to be really good on the ball, really aggressive. It will be a good test for us just before the league starts, so hopefully we can do well before Fulham.”

Guéhi came up against the Serie A leaders and their in-form centre-forward Victor Osimhen, which he thinks can help develop his game.

“When you come up against good teams there are fine details,” he said. “It’s a good learning curve, something that is positive to take on for the rest of the season.

“Hopefully by the time the league starts again we can hit the ground running. They are a good side doing really well in Serie A, probably champions elect.

“For us to come up against a team like that and give it a good go is a positive.”

Vieira: We are in good shape

18:00

The manager has been speaking to Palace TV after the game.

“I was pleased because we doubled up the training,” Vieira said. “Physically we are in a good place. We can compete for 95 minutes.

“We put in hard work, hard sessions. There was a bit of fatigue. We’ve had a couple of young players as well. I’m really pleased with the week in Turkey.”

Palace took the lead against Serie A leaders Napoli but came away with defeat.

The manager assesses the tough test against Napoli

“Defensively we have a long way to go, but we are playing against a top Serie A team still involved in the Champions League,” Vieira said. “It was a really good test for us because that highlights the phases of the game that we have to improve and shows how we have to go more into details and be more solid defensively.

“The positive is that we defended well at times, but it is not consistent enough. We created situations, we had a couple of chances where we could have scored but we didn’t score.

“We are just a little bit immature in those kinds of phases. We concede goals at the wrong time and then when we had chances to score goals we didn’t take them. We have to grow up… Challenge wise we have to be more determined.

“I have to keep being demanding to the players because I think we can go forward.”

Full-time

90 mins

That’s full-time, and Palace’s second game in Turkey comes to an end. They gave Napoli a real scare in the first-half but the Italian league leaders grew into the game and their quality shone through in the end.

Reaction to come.

86 mins

With Palace pushing forwards Napoli are finding space in behind, and they launch another counter attack. This time they do make space for a shot on goal, but Butland is there to get in the way.

GOAL

Napoli 3-1 Palace (Raspadori)

81 mins

Napoli have a third and it’s a brace for Raspadori, who races onto a low delivery into the penalty area to sweep home.

Substitutions

80 mins

More changes for Palace as they search for an equaliser. Off come Will Hughes, Michael Olise and Wilfried Zaha, and on come Odsonne Edouard, Malcolm Ebiowei and John-Kymani Gordon.

Chance!

70 mins

It’s a huge chance for Palace and they should be level.

Zaha races through and elects not to shoot, instead trying to round the goalkeeper – but Meret gets a crucial touch and Zaha overruns the ball.

Substitution

66 mins

Vieira responds to that goal by making two more changes, with Jairo Riedewald and Tayo Adaramola replacing Joel Ward and Luka Milivojevic.

GOAL

Napoli 2-1 Palace (Raspadori)

63 mins

Palace are behind, and it’s another absolute screamer.

This time it’s Giacomo Raspadori, who picks up the ball in midfield and then picks out the top corner, leaving Jack Butland with no chance.

Napoli have turned it around.

Osimhen equalises for Napoli
58 mins

Napoli are in behind but a loose first touch means the chance is gone.

Substitution

55 mins

Another change, and a welcome return to action for Chris Richards after a spell out with injury. He replaces James Tomkins.

Chance

52 mins

Doucoure almost makes an instant impact.

Zaha's stepovers bring Palace forward and he finds Eze, who lays off the Malian midfielder in the penalty area. The 'keeper gets down and saves.

50 mins

Danger for Palace as Napoli win a free-kick on the edge of the box, but the wall blocks it away.

Kick-off

46 mins

We're back underway. One change for Palace as Jeff Schlupp is replaced by Cheick Doucoure.

Half-time

45+1 mins

There goes the whistle for half-time. Palace were ahead briefly, but a wonderful goal from Victor Osimhen means the score are level.

39 mins

Patrick Vieira will be unhappy with how soon Napoli equalised, but Palace have responded well since.

Ward goes close with a header from an inviting corner.

GOAL

Palace 1-1 Napoli (Osimhen)

35 mins

Goodness me, what a goal this is.

Victor Osimhen shows what all the hype is about as he latches on to a ball in the area, flicks it back over his - and Will Hughes' - head, and then volleys in cutely from the tightest of angles.

Palace led for just two minutes.

GOAL!

Palace 1-0 Napoli (Zaha)

33 mins

Palace have the lead, and it's their talisman once again.

Milivojevic wins the ball back well and the Eagles can come forwards through Olise, who feeds Zaha to tuck home. It was a smart finish.

28 mins

Calm and collected from Marc Guehi as he turns away from Victor Osimhen and clears. Keeping Europe's most in-form attacker in check so far.

Chance

23 mins

Ooh Palace are close to a breakthrough and it's a good save from Meret to keep the scores level.

Eze's first attempt is blocked but it drops from the sky and he strikes it on the volley. The 'keeper reacts well and it's parried away.

21 mins

You won't see many more cynical challenges than that.

Ebere Eze tries to get away, but almost has his shirt hauled off his back bt the covering defender.

19 mins

Napoli look confident on the ball but Palace are making their lives difficult in midfield, constantly harrying and harrassing.

16 mins

Some attacking endeavour coming forwards wins Palace a corner, and it's a dangerous delivery from Michael Olise.

James Tomkins gets his head to it, but can't guide it goalwards.

12 mins

For those jealous of Palace's 'warm weather' training camp, don't be. It is absolutely lashing it down in Antalya.

8 mins

Napoli are wearing their Christmas kit and it is quite something to behold, emblazoned with a large Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer.

5 mins

Cagey start from both sides and Palace win an early corner but it comes to nothing.

Kick-off

1 min

We're underway - COME ON, PALACE!

14:57

The players are out, Palace in their white away kit. Kick-off is imminent.

14:50

Apologies to those of you tuning in on Palace TV+ - we're currently experiencing technical difficulties with our live stream.

14:40

Here is the opposition lineup today.

Napoli: Meret (GK), Nunes Jesus, Silva Duarte, Elmas, Osimhen, Politano, Di Lorenzo, Ostigard, Lobotka, Kvaratskhelia, Ndombele.

Subs: Marfella, Idasiak, Simeone Baldini, Zerbin, Marchisano, Zedadka, Barba, Hysaj, Zanoli, spavone, Gaetano, Raspadori, Russo.

14:30

Get to know the Academy

14:15

With plenty of Academy prospects on the bench today, it’s time to get to know the next generation at Palace.

Joe Whitworth

Harking from generations of Crystal Palace fans, Whitworth was a regular at Selhurst Park as a child despite an early youth career at AFC Wimbledon Under-13s. The oldest of three goalkeeping brothers, he was spotted by the Eagles and invited to sign.

He has honed his game in the modern mould, with excellent distribution skills as well as shot-stopping ability.

In September 2022, Whitworth earned a call-up to the England Under-19s side to compete in their qualification campaign for the UEFA U19 European Championship. He has previously played for England at Under-15s and Under-18s level.

Kofi Balmer

The Northern Irish central defender joined the Eagles this summer from Larne FC, where he made over 40 appearances during their successful 2021/22 campaign – including securing a Europa League play-off spot.

Prior to playing for Larne, Balmer featured heavily for Ballymena United. He became a mainstay in the team after making his debut at 16 years old in the 2016/17 season, and helped them finish runners-up in the 2018/19 Northern Ireland Premiership.

In September 2022 he earned his first call-up to the senior international side, and in October featured in Premier League matchday squads against Leicester City, Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

John-Kymani Gordon

It’s been raining goals for the Under-21s prolific centre-forward this season, with Gordon scoring 13 times in 16 games – including hattricks against Tottenham Hotspur at Selhurst Park, and Paris Saint-Germain.

The 2019/20 Under-18s Player of the Year has been named on the substitutes bench already this season in a Premier League game against Chelsea and started against Botafogo at Selhurst Park.

Tayo Adaramola

Whether flying forwards to join the attack or rushing back to shut up shop, Tayo Adaramola will need little introduction to Palace fans. The adventurous full-back creates as many chances as he snuffs out, and can play in a more advanced midfield role if needed.

Adaramola joined Palace at Under-12s level, after his mother made the decision to move to London from Dublin to improve his chances of making it as a professional footballer.

He earned his senior debut in the final minutes of an FA Cup Fourth Round win over Hartlepool United in February 2022. He went on to feature again in the FA Cup Fifth Round, starting in a 2-1 victory over Stoke City.

Jack Wells-Morrison

A leader and regular captain of the Under-21s side, lifelong Palace fan Jack Wells-Morrison joined the Palace pre-Academy at the age of six, after impressing at a Goals summer camp run by the club. He and his family are Season Ticket holders in the Main Stand.

A multi-faceted midfielder who is just as comfortable sitting deep as he is in an attacking role, Wells-Morrison earned his first England call-up in September 2021, joining the Under-18s team. He made six appearances in total during the 2021/22 campaign.

In 2022/23, Wells-Morrison has captained the Palace Under-21s side and made the first-team bench in the Carabao Cup tie against Oxford United in August 2022 and against Southampton in October 2022.

Team news

14:00

The teams are in, and Patrick Vieira makes four changes from the side that faced Trabzonspor.

Vicente Guaita starts in goal with Jack Butland dropping to the bench, behind an unchanged back four of Joel Ward, Marc Guéhi, James Tomkins and Nathaniel Clyne.

There are two changes in midfield as Luka Milivojevic and Will Hughes come in for Cheick Doucouré and Malcolm Ebiowei, while Ebere Eze replaces Odsonne Edouard in attack.

Edouard and Ebiowei are among the substitutes, as are academy prospects Tayo Adaramola, Kofi Balmer, John-Kymani Gordon and Jack Wells-Morrison.

Palace: Guaita (GK), Ward, Tomkins, Guéhi, Clyne, Milivojevic, Hughes, Schlupp, Eze, Zaha Olise.

Subs: Butland (GK), Whitworth (GK), Edouard, Ebiowei, Richards, Doucouré, Adaramola, Balmer, Riedewald, Gordon, Wells-Morrison.

13:55

Team news coming up in just five minutes' time...

13:40

I think we've all had enough of England v France after last night but if you can brave round two, check out Patrick Vieira's French side take on Shaun Derry's English side in a competitive battle of Football Tennis.

England v France: Vieira leads Les Bleus team in Football Tennis

13:20

Six members of the travelling Crystal Palace squad took a break from their training routine on tour in Turkey to do what every footballer does with a few hours off: play golf.

Donning proper golfing attire the lads pulled out their 9-irons and drivers, hopped in a buggy and spoiled a good walk.

Check it out below.

Palace play golf at Regnum Carya Golf & Spa Resort

13:00

Feeling hungry? It’s about lunchtime.

Well so was the boss, so he commissioned Jeff Schlupp, Ebere Eze and Wilfried Zaha to make him a traditional Turkish kebab – under expert supervision, of course.

But who made it best?

Zaha, Eze and Schlupp cook Turkish kebabs for Vieira

Last time out

12:40

There was no time to settle down in Turkey last time out as a rollercoaster opening few moments saw three goals well before half-time, but Palace twice came from behind to draw with Turkish champions Trabzonspor.

“The tempo was really good, I was pleased with the tempo,” Patrick Vieira told Palace TV after the game. “We tried to respect the way we want to play the game.

“We showed there is still a lot of work to be done. We conceded those two goals, we were playing offside but not well coordinated and there were individual mistakes.

“But with the possession that we had we have to create more, so we will have a couple of weeks before the first game against Fulham. We are in a good place.”

Watch the highlights below.

Crystal Palace 2-2 Trabzonspor | Match Highlights

12:20

Fifteen years ago almost to the day Palace were labouring to a goalless draw away at Barnsley. Now they’re preparing to face Italian Serie A leaders and – if they keep playing as they are – Champions League contenders Napoli. How times change.

From Europe’s most in-demand striker to the ‘Georgian Messi’, get the lowdown on today’s opponents with our in-depth match preview by clicking HERE.

Antalya again

12:00

Welcome back to Turkey.

Things may feel a little gloomy back home, but wherever Palace are the sun is shining – in this case quite literally. So take your mind off the World Cup blues and instead turn to the Eagles for your footballing action.

It’s not just any game today too, it’s a big one.

Napoli against Crystal Palace – stay tuned for all the action this afternoon.

