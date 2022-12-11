Live blog: Palace take on Italian giants Napoli

Last time out

12:40

There was no time to settle down in Turkey last time out as a rollercoaster opening few moments saw three goals well before half-time, but Palace twice came from behind to draw with Turkish champions Trabzonspor.

“The tempo was really good, I was pleased with the tempo,” Patrick Vieira told Palace TV after the game. “We tried to respect the way we want to play the game.

“We showed there is still a lot of work to be done. We conceded those two goals, we were playing offside but not well coordinated and there were individual mistakes.

“But with the possession that we had we have to create more, so we will have a couple of weeks before the first game against Fulham. We are in a good place.”

Watch the highlights below.