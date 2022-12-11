Live blog: Palace take on Italian giants Napoli

Refresh this page periodically for all the latest build-up from Turkey.
Palace are taking on Serie A leaders Napoli in Turkey as their preparations continue for the return of the Premier League - follow all the build-up below.
Last time out
12:40
There was no time to settle down in Turkey last time out as a rollercoaster opening few moments saw three goals well before half-time, but Palace twice came from behind to draw with Turkish champions Trabzonspor.
“The tempo was really good, I was pleased with the tempo,” Patrick Vieira told Palace TV after the game. “We tried to respect the way we want to play the game.
“We showed there is still a lot of work to be done. We conceded those two goals, we were playing offside but not well coordinated and there were individual mistakes.
“But with the possession that we had we have to create more, so we will have a couple of weeks before the first game against Fulham. We are in a good place.”
Watch the highlights below.
12:20
Fifteen years ago almost to the day Palace were labouring to a goalless draw away at Barnsley. Now they’re preparing to face Italian Serie A leaders and – if they keep playing as they are – Champions League contenders Napoli. How times change.
From Europe’s most in-demand striker to the ‘Georgian Messi’, get the lowdown on today’s opponents with our in-depth match preview by clicking HERE.
Antalya again
12:00
Welcome back to Turkey.
Things may feel a little gloomy back home, but wherever Palace are the sun is shining – in this case quite literally. So take your mind off the World Cup blues and instead turn to the Eagles for your footballing action.
It’s not just any game today too, it’s a big one.
Napoli against Crystal Palace – stay tuned for all the action this afternoon.