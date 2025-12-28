Report: Palace edged out by Tottenham in final game of 2025

With Oliver Glasner choosing to shuffle his pack following Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup exit, making four changes, Palace made an energetic start.

With only a minutes played forward Jean-Philippe Mateta released Justin Devenny in a lightning-fast attack.

But before he could reach the box Devenny was clipped by Kevin Danso, who looked relieved to receive a yellow card rather than red.

Yéremy Pino was unable to do anything with the resulting free-kick, flashing an effort straight into the wall.

Palace were given an early scare themselves when Richarlison tucked in at the back post from Pedro Porro's low ball across the box, with Tottenham’s first attack of note.