      Report: Palace edged out by Tottenham in final game of 2025

      Match reports
      Crystal Palace
      0
      1
      Tottenham Hotspur
      Gray 42'

      Crystal Palace signed off 2025 with a 1-0 defeat to Tottenham, despite largely dominating proceedings at Selhurst Park.

      The Eagles created plenty of chances but lacked a clinical edge in front of goal, while Archie Gray’s header just before half-time proved enough for Spurs.

      SUMMARY

      • Palace make four changes from the side that lost on penalties at Arsenal, with Henderson, Clyne, Hughes and Devenny all returning
      • 6: Devenny is sent through on goal but is fouled by Danso, who gets a yellow card – Palace waste the resultant free-kick
      • 17: Spurs have the ball in the net through Richarlison, but Archie Gray is shown to be offside in the build-up by VAR
      • 28: Mateta heads just over the crossbar from close range as Palace continue to threaten
      • 40: Hughes curls an effort just wide
      • GOAL – 42: Gray heads Tottenham in front after a corner causes chaos in the Palace box
      • Half-time: Palace 0-1 Tottenham
      • 56: Devenny gets a shot away on the turn, only a few yards out from goal, but fails to hit the target
      • 70: Lacroix heads wide as Palace ramp up the pressure
      • 76: Tottenham have the ball in the net, but once again VAR intervenes to show Richarlison is offside and the goal is chalked off
      • Full-time: Palace 0-1 Tottenham

      With Oliver Glasner choosing to shuffle his pack following Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup exit, making four changes, Palace made an energetic start.

      With only a minutes played forward Jean-Philippe Mateta released Justin Devenny in a lightning-fast attack.

      But before he could reach the box Devenny was clipped by Kevin Danso, who looked relieved to receive a yellow card rather than red.

      Yéremy Pino was unable to do anything with the resulting free-kick, flashing an effort straight into the wall.

      Palace were given an early scare themselves when Richarlison tucked in at the back post from Pedro Porro's low ball across the box, with Tottenham’s first attack of note.

      However, a lengthy VAR review showed that Lucas Bergvall was offside in the build-up, giving the Eagles a vital reprieve.

      In response, both Mateta and Pino had well struck efforts from goal as Palace continued to apply the pressure, although neither forced a save from Guglielmo Vicario.

      Adam Wharton did manage to sting the Tottenham goalkeepers’ palms in the 35th minute, but his low drive was well dealt with.

      By that point the French forward had missed a decent chance with a header from just a few yards out – his jump slightly mistimed, with the finish clearing the crossbar.

      In general, the majority of the first-half was the story of Palace looking more threatening, but unable to find the finish.

      Will Hughes was next to go close, curling an effort narrowly wide of the post – before Tottenham hit the Eagles with a sucker punch just before half-time.

      Palace didn’t deal with a Spurs corner, Brazilian Richarlison winning a header close to goal. The ball fell perfectly for Archie Gray who had a simple task to glance home.

      It was a goal against the run of play, but it was enough to put Tottenham in front at the break.

      Palace immediately reapplied the pressure after the interval. Pino saw a volley deflected over with Justin Devenny offering a threat from the other side.

      And it was the Northern Ireland international who nearly levelled in the 56th minute, after Pino’s perfect cross found Clyne, who headed the ball back for Devenny. He spun to get a shot in, only for it to clear Vicario’s crossbar – but Palace had momentum.

      Glasner introduced Eddie Nketiah to proceedings in the hope to give the Eagles another attacking dimension.

      The forward immediately made his presence felt, one burst in the Spurs box seeing Nketiah flash a ball right across the face of goal with Vicario struggling, but no red and blue shirts were able to get on the end of it.

      Maxence Lacroix was next to go mightily close. Fellow centre-back Jefferson Lerma headed the ball back across goal and Lacroix made contact with a fine glancing header.

      Somehow though the ball fell wide of the post, as Spurs continued to cling on.

      Palace thought the game was gone when Richarlison met Mohammed Kudos’ perfect cross to convert.

      But for a second time, VAR correctly intervened ruling the Spurs forward offside as the ball was played.

      Tottenham went close again in the closing minutes. Substitute Wilson Odobert running clean through and taking his shot early, on the bounce, only for the post to rescue Palace.

      Despite throwing plenty of bodies forward in the closing stages, another chance eluded Palace, with Spurs surviving seven minutes of injury time to escape with a win.

      The Eagles return to action on Thursday, New Year's Day (17:30 GMT) when Fulham visit Selhurst Park.

      Palace: Henderson (GK), Lacroix, Guéhi, Lerma, Clyne (Nketiah, 59), Hughes, Wharton, Mitchell, Devenny (Esse, 85), Pino (Uche, 77), Mateta.

      Subs: Benítez (GK), Canvot, Sosa, Benamar, Rodney, Drakes-Thomas.

      Tottenham: Vicario (GK), Porro, Van de Ven, Danso, Spence, Gray (Dragusin, 85), Bentacour, Muani (Odobert, 63), Bergvall (Palhinha, 63), Kudos (Johnson, 85), Richarlison.

      Subs: Kinsky (GK), Tel, Takai, Davies, Scarlett.

      AS IT HAPPENED

