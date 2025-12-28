Report: Palace edged out by Tottenham in final game of 2025

The Eagles created plenty of chances but lacked a clinical edge in front of goal, while Archie Gray’s header just before half-time proved enough for Spurs.
SUMMARY
- Palace make four changes from the side that lost on penalties at Arsenal, with Henderson, Clyne, Hughes and Devenny all returning
- 6: Devenny is sent through on goal but is fouled by Danso, who gets a yellow card – Palace waste the resultant free-kick
- 17: Spurs have the ball in the net through Richarlison, but Archie Gray is shown to be offside in the build-up by VAR
- 28: Mateta heads just over the crossbar from close range as Palace continue to threaten
- 40: Hughes curls an effort just wide
- GOAL – 42: Gray heads Tottenham in front after a corner causes chaos in the Palace box
- Half-time: Palace 0-1 Tottenham
- 56: Devenny gets a shot away on the turn, only a few yards out from goal, but fails to hit the target
- 70: Lacroix heads wide as Palace ramp up the pressure
- 76: Tottenham have the ball in the net, but once again VAR intervenes to show Richarlison is offside and the goal is chalked off
- Full-time: Palace 0-1 Tottenham