Report: Palace held to Selhurst stalemate by Villa

For all of that pressure, the closest either side went to a goal was Villa six minutes from time: Cash checked back in on his left foot and delivered into a crowded penalty area, and Watkins nodded it down, beyond the grasp of Henderson – but thankfully also against the post.
Then, with two minutes left, Villa’s man of the moment Rogers swivelled on a deflected Cash cross – and thankfully blazed over from inside the box.
Three additional minutes yielded no goals, although Marc Guéhi did produce a good block from Watkins.
Although now winless in six Premier League matches, there were positives to take – as well as a point – from the Eagles’ performance against such an in-form Villa outfit.
Palace: Henderson (GK), Lacroix, Guéhi, Canvot, Devenny (Sosa, 90), Hughes, Wharton, Mitchell, Johnson, Pino, Mateta.
Subs: Benítez (GK), Richards, King, Benamar, Rodney, Drakes-Thomas, Casey, Uche.
Aston Villa: Martinez (GK) (Bizot, HT), Cash, Konsa, Lindelof, Digne (Maatsen, 73), Kamara (Bogarde, 82), Tielemans, McGinn (Malen, 73), Rogers, Sancho (Buendía, 65), Watkins.
Subs: Torres, Garcia, Jimoh-Aloba, Hemmings.
As It Happened