Report: Palace held to Selhurst stalemate by Villa

The Eagles’ busy run of fixtures continued: just three days after a late defeat to Newcastle United at St. James’ Park, Palace went in search of a first Premier League win in six matches on another cold winter’s evening.

Glasner made two changes from the side that started our previous outing against Newcastle on Sunday, with Justin Devenny and Jaydee Canvot introduced in place of Nathaniel Clyne and Jefferson Lerma – both injured in the North-East. Club-record arrival Brennan Johnson retained his place in the XI to make his Selhurst debut.

Pre-match statistics could hardly have lain in starker contrast, with Palace having won five of their six meetings (one draw) with Villa under Oliver Glasner – including by three-goal margins on three occasions in 2025 – but Unai Emery’s team having recently embarked on a resounding run of 11 wins in their previous 12 matches.

As a result, it was a cagey start between two of last season’s FA Cup semi-finalists, with Palace enjoying the greater territory and attacking intent, but Villa dangerous when the ball did reach their front four.

The first real opportunity took 17 minutes to arrive – and it fell to Johnson after an intricate give-and-go between Adam Wharton and Jean-Philippe Mateta, the former releasing our new No. 11 in behind.

Bearing down on goal, albeit with a defender in close attention behind him, Johnson raced onto the ball and into the box, opting for a high left-footed finish across goal. Somehow, Villa ‘keeper Emi Martínez got a fingertip to it to palm the ball over the bar.