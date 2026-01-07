Skip navigation

      Report: Palace held to Selhurst stalemate by Villa

      Match reports
      Crystal Palace
      0
      0
      Aston Villa

      Crystal Palace extended their unbeaten run against Aston Villa to seven matches with a positive display in an entertaining, but ultimately goalless, draw at Selhurst Park.

      Summary

      • Two changes for Palace as Devenny and Canvot come in; Johnson makes home debut.
      • 17: Johnson runs clear from Wharton’s through ball, but is denied by Martínez.
      • 25: Henderson makes a fine sprawling save to deny Watkins.
      • 27: Pino picks out Johnson at the back post, but first-time volley sails wide.
      • 40: Lacroix makes a fine last-ditch challenge on Watkins.
      • 42: Cash’s half-volley deflects off Canvot and flies wide of the post.
      • HT: Palace 0-0 Aston Villa
      • 51: Rogers’ cross almost leads to a Palace own-goal, but Henderson adjusts feet to kick clear.
      • 53: Pino’s first-time finish from Hughes’ lay-off is blocked by Lindelof.
      • 65: Pino’s curler is beaten away by Bizot, with Devenny and Wharton’s follow-ups blocked.
      • 79: Johnson’s low cross is inches away from the sliding Mateta.
      • 84: Watkins hits the post with a downwards header from Cash’s in-swinging delivery.
      • 89: Rogers swivels inside the box for Villa, but blazes a finish over.
      • FT: Palace 0-0 Aston Villa

      The Eagles’ busy run of fixtures continued: just three days after a late defeat to Newcastle United at St. James’ Park, Palace went in search of a first Premier League win in six matches on another cold winter’s evening.

      Glasner made two changes from the side that started our previous outing against Newcastle on Sunday, with Justin Devenny and Jaydee Canvot introduced in place of Nathaniel Clyne and Jefferson Lerma – both injured in the North-East. Club-record arrival Brennan Johnson retained his place in the XI to make his Selhurst debut.

      Pre-match statistics could hardly have lain in starker contrast, with Palace having won five of their six meetings (one draw) with Villa under Oliver Glasner – including by three-goal margins on three occasions in 2025 – but Unai Emery’s team having recently embarked on a resounding run of 11 wins in their previous 12 matches.

      As a result, it was a cagey start between two of last season’s FA Cup semi-finalists, with Palace enjoying the greater territory and attacking intent, but Villa dangerous when the ball did reach their front four.

      The first real opportunity took 17 minutes to arrive – and it fell to Johnson after an intricate give-and-go between Adam Wharton and Jean-Philippe Mateta, the former releasing our new No. 11 in behind.

      Bearing down on goal, albeit with a defender in close attention behind him, Johnson raced onto the ball and into the box, opting for a high left-footed finish across goal. Somehow, Villa ‘keeper Emi Martínez got a fingertip to it to palm the ball over the bar.

      The visiting team were seeing more of the ball, and the weight of that possession did eventually yield a clear chance on 25 minutes after Youri Tielemans’ waited through pass was met by Ollie Watkins.

      Poking a first-time finish goalwards, the Villa striker was denied by England international teammate Dean Henderson, who made himself big and managed to get a leg to the ball to divert its path away.

      Moments later, another opportunity for Johnson, as Yéremy Pino’s lovely diagonal ball found the forward inside the box – but forced to take it first-time, at pace, Johnson was not able to make a clean connection.

      The pattern of the first-half continued with Villa having the majority of possession, but Palace the greater cut and thrust about their play.

      It was five minutes before half-time that the visitors’ best chance of the half arrived, Watkins skipping past a challenge by Canvot but dallying in front of goal just long enough for Maxence Lacroix to get back and make a fine last-ditch block.

      Villa felt they had a strong appeal for a penalty two minutes later after Matty Cash let fly with a half-volley from the edge of the box. The effort hit Tyrick Mitchell, who was pulling his hand away from the ball’s flight, and VAR subsequently decided there had been no infringement.

      A first-half light on chances gave way to a second-half with greater attacking intent from both sides – particularly in the opening stages.

      Palace’s recent fragility from set-pieces was the subject of much of the discussion in the build-up to the game, and although they had been solid to that point, Tielemans did have a big chance on 50 minutes when Victor Lindelof headed a deep free-kick across the six-yard box; thankfully, the Belgian could not get his foot over the ball, volleying over, before the offside flag went up anyhow.

      Moments later, an excellent save from Henderson, who reacted sharply to adjust his feet and kick away after Lacroix had inadvertently diverted Rogers’ cross goalwards.

      But the evenness of the contest continued, and minutes later, Will Hughes kickstarted a fine move in midfield which culminated in him laying the ball off for Pino just inside the box. The Spaniard’s initial effort was blocked, and he was then inches away from getting a touch when Mitchell fired the ball back into the danger area.

      The Eagles were making greater inroads and, moments after Mateta had bullied Lucas Digne out wide and flashed a dangerous ball across the box, Johnson rose highest to meet Mitchell’s hanging cross – his header ultimately too close to Villa substitute ‘keeper Marco Bizot.

      It was anybody’s game – Villa occasionally threatening, but the greater pressure stemming from Palace. On 65 minutes, Pino cut inside and had a curling effort beaten away by Bizot. The rebound landed on Devenny’s weaker right foot, and he took a touch too long to fire, allowing Lucas Digne time to block; the same player then blocked Wharton’s first-time effort inside the box.

      Moments later, after a goalmouth scramble when Bizot spilled Johnson’s cross, the winger thought he might have won a penalty when he was barged from behind by Lindelof – but the referee instead booked the No. 11. VAR checked it – no change.

      Villa boss Emery attempted to freshen things up with several substitutions, but the Eagles continued to look the likelier side to go on and win the game.

      With just over 10 minutes to go, a fine first-time cross by Johnson nearly picked out Mateta sliding in front of goal, the Frenchman desperately unlucky not to make contact.

      For all of that pressure, the closest either side went to a goal was Villa six minutes from time: Cash checked back in on his left foot and delivered into a crowded penalty area, and Watkins nodded it down, beyond the grasp of Henderson – but thankfully also against the post.

      Then, with two minutes left, Villa’s man of the moment Rogers swivelled on a deflected Cash cross – and thankfully blazed over from inside the box.

      Three additional minutes yielded no goals, although Marc Guéhi did produce a good block from Watkins.

      Although now winless in six Premier League matches, there were positives to take – as well as a point – from the Eagles’ performance against such an in-form Villa outfit.

      Palace: Henderson (GK), Lacroix, Guéhi, Canvot, Devenny (Sosa, 90), Hughes, Wharton, Mitchell, Johnson, Pino, Mateta.

      Subs: Benítez (GK), Richards, King, Benamar, Rodney, Drakes-Thomas, Casey, Uche.

      Aston Villa: Martinez (GK) (Bizot, HT), Cash, Konsa, Lindelof, Digne (Maatsen, 73), Kamara (Bogarde, 82), Tielemans, McGinn (Malen, 73), Rogers, Sancho (Buendía, 65), Watkins.

      Subs: Torres, Garcia, Jimoh-Aloba, Hemmings.

      As It Happened

      Related News

      Related News

      More News