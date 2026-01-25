Report: Palace undone by clinical Chelsea

Minutes later, however, referee Darren England stopped play for a VAR review, ruling Canvot’s intervention to be handball – albeit accidental – allowing Fernandez to step up and put Chelsea out of sight from the penalty spot.
And the afternoon would worsen for Palace after Adam Wharton collected two yellow cards in quick succession, both for sliding challenges on his opposite number Moisés Caicedo.
Palace continued to plug, and Johnson hit a low effort from the edge of the box which deflected not far wide of the far post.
There were at least two bright notes for the Eagles to finish on, as young defender Chadi Riad – out for the best part of a year with a knee injury – continued his rehabilitation with an appearance off the bench, the 22-year-old’s first at senior level since 12th January last year against Stockport County.
And moments later, Riad played his part in Palace getting on the scoresheet; after Lerma’s header was clawed off the line by Sanchez, Chelsea attempted to clear, the ball hitting Riad – who was following up – and popping up for Richards to glance home a header from close range.
Nine additional minutes followed as Palace finished with fight – but ultimately defeat to Chelsea.
Palace: Henderson (GK), Richards, Lacroix, Canvot (Pino, 64), Muñoz (Riad, 76), Lerma, Wharton, Mitchell (Sosa, 64), Sarr, Johnson (Hughes, 76), Mateta (Uche, 85).
Subs: Benítez (GK), Imray, Rodney, Devenny.
Chelsea: Sanchez (GK), James (Hato, 81), Chalobah, Badiashile, Cucurella; Andrey Santos, Caicedo (Fofana, 73), Estevao (Gittens, 74), Fernandez, Neto (Gusto, 74), Joao Pedro (Delap, 85).
Subs: Sharman-Lowe (GK), Acheampong, Garnacho, Guiu.
