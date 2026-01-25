Report: Palace undone by clinical Chelsea

There was a welcome boost for Palace ahead of kick-off in the returns of Daniel Muñoz and Ismaïla Sarr to the starting XI, both players having been absent for over a month through injury and the Africa Cup of Nations respectively.

As Manager Oliver Glasner had confirmed ahead of the game, Dean Henderson took the captain’s armband following Marc Guéhi’s departure to Manchester City, with Maxence Lacroix and Will Hughes both vice-captains. Elsewhere in the backline, Chris Richards was making his 100th Palace appearance.

Following a run of 16 matches in 56 days over the winter, the Eagles had enjoyed the comparative luxury of a full week’s training in the build-up to the game – and, backed by a Selhurst Park in fantastic voice, started energetically.

The best chance of the first-half went their way inside eight minutes. With Chelsea looking to play out from the back, Sarr and Jean-Philippe Mateta combined to close down Benoît Badiashile – the former touching it into the path of Mateta, who was in on goal, albeit from a tight angle.

With the far post to aim for, Mateta duly placed a low finish across Robert Sánchez – but the Spain goalkeeper, to his credit, stuck his right boot out and managed to divert the ball away from goal.