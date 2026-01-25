Skip navigation

      Report: Palace undone by clinical Chelsea

      Match reports
      Crystal Palace
      1
      Richards 88'
      3
      Chelsea
      Estêvão 34'
      João Pedro 50'
      Fernández 64'

      10-man Crystal Palace suffered a 3-1 defeat to a clinical Chelsea side at Selhurst Park on Sunday afternoon.

      Summary:

      • Three changes for Palace: Muñoz and Sarr both return, and Canvot starts.
      • Henderson takes the armband; Richards makes 100th Palace appearance.
      • 8: Sarr’s tackle on Badiashile plays Mateta in, but the Frenchman is denied by Sanchez.
      • 13: Fernandez balloons a half-volley over the bar as Chelsea apply sustained pressure.
      • 28: Richards’ long throw is flicked on and Sarr makes contact, but prods past the post.
      • 34 – Goal: Estêvão capitalises on a Palace error to slam the visitors into the lead.
      • 42: Estêvão then blasts a finish beyond the far post, following a positive Palace response.
      • HT: Palace 0-1 Chelsea
      • 50 – Goal: João Pedro doubles Chelsea’s lead after some clever footwork in the box.
      • 58: The Chelsea forward then strikes the woodwork via a deflection off Canvot.
      • 62: After a lengthy VAR review, Chelsea are given a penalty and Canvot is booked.
      • 64 – Goal: Fernandez converts the penalty for Chelsea.
      • 73 – Red card: Wharton is sent off for two yellow cards in quick succession.
      • 75: Johnson’s low effort deflects narrowly wide of the far post.
      • 76: Chadi Riad comes off the bench to make first senior Palace appearance in over a year, after returning from injury.
      • 88 – GOAL: Richards pulls one back for Palace following a goalmouth scramble.
      • FT: Palace 1-3 Chelsea

      There was a welcome boost for Palace ahead of kick-off in the returns of Daniel Muñoz and Ismaïla Sarr to the starting XI, both players having been absent for over a month through injury and the Africa Cup of Nations respectively.

      As Manager Oliver Glasner had confirmed ahead of the game, Dean Henderson took the captain’s armband following Marc Guéhi’s departure to Manchester City, with Maxence Lacroix and Will Hughes both vice-captains. Elsewhere in the backline, Chris Richards was making his 100th Palace appearance.

      Following a run of 16 matches in 56 days over the winter, the Eagles had enjoyed the comparative luxury of a full week’s training in the build-up to the game – and, backed by a Selhurst Park in fantastic voice, started energetically.

      The best chance of the first-half went their way inside eight minutes. With Chelsea looking to play out from the back, Sarr and Jean-Philippe Mateta combined to close down Benoît Badiashile – the former touching it into the path of Mateta, who was in on goal, albeit from a tight angle.

      With the far post to aim for, Mateta duly placed a low finish across Robert Sánchez – but the Spain goalkeeper, to his credit, stuck his right boot out and managed to divert the ball away from goal.

      Chelsea were not without their dangerous moments in the first-half either, a clear opportunity falling the way of Enzo Fernández not long after: after Marc Cucurella’s cross was only half-cleared to the Argentina international, he failed to get his foot over the bouncing ball, smashing his half-volley over the bar.

      Palace continued to look sharp – one particular first-time cross from Muñoz, into the so-called ‘corridor of uncertainty’ between Sanchez and his back-line, almost found Johnson, but former Palace loanee Trevoh Chalobah managed to slide in and reach it before Brennan Johnson could.

      And just before the half-hour mark, Sarr had the opportunity to open the scoring, latching onto a Richards long throw – inadvertently flicked on at the near post – but failing to direct the loose ball on target under pressure from Cucurella.

      Then, on 34 minutes, Palace went behind against the run of play. After Johnson played in a free-kick from deep, and Chelsea headed clear, Jaydee Canvot’s backpass was seized onto by Estêvão on the halfway line.

      The 18-year-old, ever a threat for the visitors, showed an impressive turn of pace to beat Tyrick Mitchell to it and race into the area, before slamming a finish beyond the advancing Henderson.

      Palace responded by continuing to pile bodies forwards, but it was Estêvão who went closest to scoring shortly before the half-time whistle; shown on the outside by Richards, the Chelsea attacker smashed a rising finish across the face of goal.

      The early stages of the second-half, sadly, belonged to Chelsea in an attacking sense, as their more efficient finishing took the game away from Palace.

      Within five minutes of the restart, João Pedro doubled the visitors’ advantage, exchanging passes with Estêvão out wide, chopping in from the right and hammering a low finish beyond Henderson.

      Just shy of 10 minutes later, moments after Henderson kept out Estêvão’s bending effort, Pedro ought to have scored another, capitalising on a loose punch to place a finish goalwards; the ball appeared to hit Canvot’s thigh and then arm, deflecting onto the post.

      Minutes later, however, referee Darren England stopped play for a VAR review, ruling Canvot’s intervention to be handball – albeit accidental – allowing Fernandez to step up and put Chelsea out of sight from the penalty spot.

      And the afternoon would worsen for Palace after Adam Wharton collected two yellow cards in quick succession, both for sliding challenges on his opposite number Moisés Caicedo.

      Palace continued to plug, and Johnson hit a low effort from the edge of the box which deflected not far wide of the far post.

      There were at least two bright notes for the Eagles to finish on, as young defender Chadi Riad – out for the best part of a year with a knee injury – continued his rehabilitation with an appearance off the bench, the 22-year-old’s first at senior level since 12th January last year against Stockport County.

      And moments later, Riad played his part in Palace getting on the scoresheet; after Lerma’s header was clawed off the line by Sanchez, Chelsea attempted to clear, the ball hitting Riad – who was following up – and popping up for Richards to glance home a header from close range.

      Nine additional minutes followed as Palace finished with fight – but ultimately defeat to Chelsea.

      Palace: Henderson (GK), Richards, Lacroix, Canvot (Pino, 64), Muñoz (Riad, 76), Lerma, Wharton, Mitchell (Sosa, 64), Sarr, Johnson (Hughes, 76), Mateta (Uche, 85).

      Subs: Benítez (GK), Imray, Rodney, Devenny.

      Chelsea: Sanchez (GK), James (Hato, 81), Chalobah, Badiashile, Cucurella; Andrey Santos, Caicedo (Fofana, 73), Estevao (Gittens, 74), Fernandez, Neto (Gusto, 74), Joao Pedro (Delap, 85).

      Subs: Sharman-Lowe (GK), Acheampong, Garnacho, Guiu.

