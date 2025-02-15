Live Blog: Crystal Palace v Everton

Palace are back in league action, following Monday's FA Cup victory at Doncaster which saw the Eagles come out on top thanks to goals from Daniel Muñoz and Justin Devenny.

Oliver Glasner's side are looking for a third win on the spin in all competitions, but will have to get past Everton to do so who have improved over recent weeks since David Moyes returned as manager.

They were also in action in the week, playing out a 2-2 draw with fierce rivals Liverpool in the final Merseyside Derby at Goodison Park.

Today's match will be broadcast on Sky Sports in the UK, with coverage starting at 17:00 GMT ahead of the 17:30 kick-off. Palace TV+, also offers live audio commentary via the App and cpfc.co.uk.