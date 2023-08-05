Skip navigation
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner

Live Blog: Crystal Palace v Lyon

Match reports
Crystal Palace
1
Schlupp 14'
0
Lyon

Crystal Palace’s final game of pre-season is against European regulars Olympique Lyonnais – follow live updates from Selhurst Park below!

Remember, the only way you can watch every minute of Palace’s pre-season action is by subscribing to Palace TV+, which you can do from the low price of just £9.99 by clicking HERE.

Looking for more benefits? If you wish to get access to match tickets (and tons of other benefits), a Membership may be more appropriate for you. A Palace TV+ subscription is included in all our Gold, Junior Gold and International Membership and Season Ticket+ packages – granting you not only access to live broadcasts of our pre-season matches, but also exclusive Premier League ticket access, digital matchday programmes and more! Explore our 23/24 Memberships here.

Related News

More News