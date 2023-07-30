Skip navigation
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner

Live Blog: Crystal Palace v Sevilla

Match reports
Crystal Palace
0
1
Sevilla
Rakitic 44'

Crystal Palace’s second game of their pre-season USA tour is against UEFA Europa League winners Sevilla for the Motor City Cup – follow live updates from Comerica Park in Detroit below!

Remember, the only way you can watch every minute of Palace’s pre-season action is by subscribing to Palace TV+, which you can do from the lower price of just £9.99 by clicking HERE.

Looking for more benefits? If you wish to get access to match tickets (and tons of other benefits), a Membership may be more appropriate for you.

A Palace TV+ subscription is included in all our Gold, Junior Gold and International Membership and Season Ticket+ packages – granting you not only access to live broadcasts of our pre-season matches, but also exclusive Premier League ticket access, digital matchday programmes and more! Explore our 23/24 Memberships here.

Live Blog

Related News

More News