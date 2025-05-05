Report & Highlights: Palace have to settle for a point against Forest

Ebere Eze’s penalty gave Palace the lead on the hour mark, but Murillo levelled for the visitors only four minutes later. Despite plenty of late pressure the Eagles couldn’t find a winner – but do extend their unbeaten home run to six matches.

Unchanged from the side that dominated Aston Villa at Wembley, Oliver Glasner’s team started brightly, with chances for both Maxence Lacroix and Chris Richards in the early stages.

But after those early flurries from set-pieces, it was a case of defences on top throughout the first quarter.

Forest’s first moment of inspiration came when Anthony Elanga burst down the Eagles right-hand side and put a dangerous ball across the face of goal – but neither Chris Wood nor Morgan Gibbs-White could connect.