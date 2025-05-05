Report & Highlights: Palace have to settle for a point against Forest

SUMMARY
- Palace name an unchanged side after the semi-final win at Wembley
- 1: Forest kick-off
- 5: Lacroix shoots into the side netting with the first real chance of the game
- 36: Muñoz forces a great save from Sels at the far post
- 44: Henderson makes a wonderful last gasp save from Elanga to keep the game level
- HT – Palace 0-0 Nottingham Forest
- 49: Wood looks certain to score for Forest but Lacroix deflects his shot only millimetres wide of goal
- 60 – GOAL: Eze converts a penalty following a VAR review, after Mitchell is fouled
- 64 – GOAL: Forest get level when Murillo deflects a Williams shot into the Palace goal
- 80: Nketiah fires over from a tight angle as Palace push for a winner
- 88: Eze’s stunning effort comes back off the crossbar
- 91: Nketiah turns home Eze’s shot – but from an offside position
- FT – Palace 1-1 Nottingham Forest