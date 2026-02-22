Report: Guessand strikes late as Palace dramatically defeat Wolves

It looked like the Eagles would have to settle for a point against bottom of the table Wolves, despite the visitors playing the last quarter of the game with ten players after a red card for Ladislav Krejčí.
Dean Henderson had saved a Tolu Arokodare penalty in the first-half to keep it level, before Guessand came off the bench to win the game for Palace with his first goal for the club, just as the clock hit 90 minutes.
Summary:
- 5: Pino tries to lob Sa after capitalising on a poor backpass, but misses the target
- 26: Arokodare shoots on the spin but Henderson saves easily
- 31: Henderson gets down well to keep out Bellegarde’s free-kick
- 41 – PENALTY SAVED: Henderson guesses right to keep out Arokodare’s penalty
- Half-time: Palace 0-0 Wolves
- 61: Wolves down to ten after Krejčí is sent off for a second yellow card
- 71: Evann Guessand is introduced as Palace search for a breakthrough
- 77: Pino sees a free-kick saved comfortably by Sa
- 90 – GOAL: Guessand fires home from close-range to find the crucial opener
- FULL-TIME: Palace 1-0 Wolves