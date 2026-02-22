Report: Guessand strikes late as Palace dramatically defeat Wolves

Oliver Glasner made four changes to his team following Thursday’s UEFA Conference League draw in Mostar, with forward Yéremy Pino among those to return.

And it was the Spain international who had the first chance of the afternoon, capitalising on Yerson Mosquera’s backpass.

Pino ran clear through on goal, but went to lob the ball over Jose Sa in the Wolves goal. Sadly his effort was off-target.

Wolves had not won away from home in the league all season, but weren’t afraid of throwing bodies forward.

That allowed for an open start in midfield with both Will Hughes and Adam Wharton being forced to make fouls, with the former picking up a yellow card in the process.

Wolves best chances in the opening quarter of the game fell to Tolu Arokodare – one header from a corner that went just wide of the post, before a shot on the turn after a well-worked move that Dean Henderson saved comfortably.