      Report: Guessand strikes late as Palace dramatically defeat Wolves

      Match reports
      Crystal Palace
      1
      Guessand 90'
      0
      Wolverhampton Wanderers

      Evann Guessand came off the bench to score a late winner as Crystal Palace defeated Wolves for a vital Premier League victory.

      It looked like the Eagles would have to settle for a point against bottom of the table Wolves, despite the visitors playing the last quarter of the game with ten players after a red card for Ladislav Krejčí.

      Dean Henderson had saved a Tolu Arokodare penalty in the first-half to keep it level, before Guessand came off the bench to win the game for Palace with his first goal for the club, just as the clock hit 90 minutes.

      Summary:

      • 5: Pino tries to lob Sa after capitalising on a poor backpass, but misses the target
      • 26: Arokodare shoots on the spin but Henderson saves easily
      • 31: Henderson gets down well to keep out Bellegarde’s free-kick
      • 41 – PENALTY SAVED: Henderson guesses right to keep out Arokodare’s penalty
      • Half-time: Palace 0-0 Wolves
      • 61: Wolves down to ten after Krejčí is sent off for a second yellow card
      • 71: Evann Guessand is introduced as Palace search for a breakthrough
      • 77: Pino sees a free-kick saved comfortably by Sa
      • 90 – GOAL: Guessand fires home from close-range to find the crucial opener
      • FULL-TIME: Palace 1-0 Wolves

       

      Oliver Glasner made four changes to his team following Thursday’s UEFA Conference League draw in Mostar, with forward Yéremy Pino among those to return.

      And it was the Spain international who had the first chance of the afternoon, capitalising on Yerson Mosquera’s backpass.

      Pino ran clear through on goal, but went to lob the ball over Jose Sa in the Wolves goal. Sadly his effort was off-target.

      Wolves had not won away from home in the league all season, but weren’t afraid of throwing bodies forward.

      That allowed for an open start in midfield with both Will Hughes and Adam Wharton being forced to make fouls, with the former picking up a yellow card in the process.

      Wolves best chances in the opening quarter of the game fell to Tolu Arokodare – one header from a corner that went just wide of the post, before a shot on the turn after a well-worked move that Dean Henderson saved comfortably.

      The Palace No. 1 was more significantly tested by Jean-Ricner Bellegrade’s awkward free-kick just after the half-hour but got down well to turn it behind his post.

      At the other end, Pino came close after a smartly worked corner saw Wharton set the ball back to the Spaniard, but his effort came back off the post.

      Yet it was Wolves who would have the golden chance of the half, when referee Tom Kirk adjudged Wharton to have fouled Mateus Mane inside the penalty area.

      Arokodare stepped up from the penalty spot and hit to Henderson’s right, but the Eagles ‘keeper reacted superbly to get down and hold the ball. Palace regrouped and the sides went in level at the break.

      Daichi Kamada replaced Will Hughes at the interval, with Palace clearly trying to up the tempo in the early stages of the second-half.

      But chances remained few and far between, with Pino and Ismaïla Sarr unable to get the ball in threatening areas.

      Tyrick Mitchell did produce a well-executed chest and volley ten minutes after the break but Sa in the Wolves goal did well to hold on.

      But with the visitors sitting deeper, Palace’s task was helped by an unlikely source just after the hour mark.

      Ladislav Krejčí, who had been booked for a cynical foul on Sarr only minutes before, picked up a second yellow for kicking the ball away.

      That left Palace with over 25 minutes of normal time to find a breakthrough, as Wolves retreated to preserve a rare clean sheet.

      Muñoz went close to getting on the end of Riad’s cross, only for a last-ditch challenge from Hugo Bueno to halt him at the last moment.

      Evann Guessand was then introduced to proceedings as Glasner looked to unlock Wolves' defence, before Pino tested Sa with a free-kick.

      It looked as if Palace had lost hope going into the dying minutes – following a lengthy stoppage after a clash between Chris Richards and Hugo Bueno, which had slowed any momentum.

      But as the clock ticked to 90 minutes, the breakthrough finally arrived. Wharton showed composure and class to find Mitchell lurking on the left-wing.

      His low cross found Guessand who produced a first-time finish that gave Sa no chance – Selhurst duly erupting.

      There was still eight minutes of injury-time to get through and the Eagles should have had a second only for Jaydee Canvot to miss from only a few yards out.

      In the end it didn't matter, as the Eagles saw out the remainder of injury-time with ease and secured a first home league win in 2026.

      Palace: Henderson (GK), Riad (Guessand, 72), Richards, Canvot, Muñoz, Wharton, Hughes (Kamada, 46), Mitchell, Sarr, Strand Larsen, Pino (Johnson, 78).

      Subs: Benítez (GK), Clyne, Sosa, Cardines, Devenny, Uche.

      Wolves: Sa (GK), Tchatchoua, Mosquera (A Gomes, 92), S Bueno, Krejčí, H Bueno, Andre, Bellegarde (Jaoa Gomes, 87), Mane, Armstrong (Wolfe, 63), Arokodare.

      Subs: Johnstone (GK), Doherty, Lima, T Gomes, Toti, J Gomes, Edozie.

      AS IT HAPPENED

       

