After last weekend's defeat to Everton, Oliver Glasner's team will be looking for a return to winning ways at Craven Cottage, where the Eagles claimed a 1-1 draw on our last visit in April 2024.

Whilst this game is not broadcast live on UK television - supporters can stay keep up to date throughout the afternoon, with Palace TV+ instead offering live audio commentary via cpfc.co.uk and the Official Crystal Palace app.

International viewers can see TV listings here.

LIVE BLOG