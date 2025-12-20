Report: Palace beaten by Leeds at Elland Road

Following multiple rearrangements, Palace’s first trip to Elland Road since April 2023 kicked off just 48 hours after their previous match against KuPS Kuopio at Selhurst Park.

As a result, Oliver Glasner struck true to his word by naming an entirely different starting XI for the game, with five of those players having been involved – all as second-half substitutes – on Thursday.

Leeds, meanwhile, had gone into the game following an upturn in their fortunes. After losing eight of their first 13 Premier League matches this season, Daniel Farke’s team were unbeaten in their last three, including a 1-1 draw at Brentford six days prior.

On a chilly winter’s night five days before Christmas, although the opening quarter-of-an-hour was light on chances, there was no lack of competitive edge to the contest.

It was Leeds who had the first two opportunities after 17 minutes, both falling to centre-back Joe Rodon.

After Ethan Ampadu hurled a long-throw into the Palace box, the ball bounced between several players, allowing Dominic Calvert-Lewin to shepherd it back towards Rodon – his low effort took a nick on the way through, and whistled wide of the bottom corner.

From the subsequent set-piece, Rodon climbed highest at the far post – but nodded wide when he perhaps ought to have at least hit the target.

Palace looked to hit back with a delightful flowing move too, kick-started by Adam Wharton’s backheel into the path of Yéremy Pino. The Spaniard spun and laid off to Jean-Philippe Mateta, who in turn played it into the path of his strike partner Eddie Nketiah – from the edge of the box, his low effort stung the palms of goalkeeper Lucas Perri.