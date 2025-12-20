Report: Palace beaten by Leeds at Elland Road

With 85 minutes on the clock, Joél Drakes-Thomas came off the bench to become Palace’s youngest-ever Premier League player, his 16 years and 194 days surpassing the record set by David Ozoh (17 years and 260 days) in January 2023.
And then, as the game ticked into stoppage time, Uche raced onto a prod forward by Wharton and – rounding the ‘keeper – was taken down by Perri. Up stepped Justin Devenny to send the ‘keeper the wrong way from 12 yards.
Moments later, in a similar move to that which saw him score on Thursday, the Northern Irishman raced onto Lerma’s in-swinging cross from deep, glancing his header against the base of the post.
But despite that late momentum, there was a late twist of the knife as – moments after VAR overturned a late penalty call for Leeds by virtue of Borna Sosa’s challenge being outside the box – Stach stepped up and found the top corner with the free-kick.
A calendar year in which we had collected more Premier League away points than any other side concluded with a rare off-day for the Eagles.
Leeds: Perri (GK), Bogle (Justin, 80), Gudmundsson, Ampadu (Gruev, 87), Struijk, Rodon, Calvert-Lewin (Piroe, 87), Aaronson (Tanaka, 77), Bijol, Stach, Okafor (Gnonto, 77).
Subs: Darlow (GK), Harrison, Bornauw, Byram.
Palace: Henderson (GK), Richards, Lacroix, Guéhi, Clyne (Sosa, 65), Wharton, Hughes (Lerma, HT), Mitchell, Nketiah (Devenny, 77), Mateta (Uche, 77), Pino (Drakes-Thomas, 86).
Subs: Benítez (GK), Canvot, Rodney, Esse.
As It Happened