Report & Highlights: Palace suffer seesaw Selhurst defeat to Burnley

With the game ticking into five minutes of added time, Hughes’ firm low strike deflected narrowly wide, and the subsequent corner kick triggered a goalmouth scramble, but the ball simply would not fall to a red and blue shirt.
In the final seconds, another ball into the box was chested down by Sarr, who struck a fierce effort goalwards, only for Dúbravka to spring up high and push it away.
Try as they might, the Eagles simply could not find the equaliser their general dominance deserved – a madcap spell at the end of the first-half proving costly in extending Palace’s lengthy winless run at Selhurst Park.
Palace: Henderson (GK), Richards, Lacroix, Lerma (Riad, HT), Muñoz (Pino, 72), Wharton (Uche, 83), Kamada (Hughes, 72), Mitchell, Sarr, Strand Larsen, Guessand (Johnson, 58).
Subs: Benítez (GK), Clyne, Sosa, Devenny.
Burnley: Dubravka (GK), Walker, Humphreys, Esteve, Worrall, Edwards (Foster, 73), Mejbri (Ward-Prowse, 83), Laurent, Ugochukwu (Florentino, 87), Anthony, Flemming (Bruun Larsen, 73).
Subs: Weiss (GK), Tchaouna, Ekdal, Pires, Barnes.
As It Happened