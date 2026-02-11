Report & Highlights: Palace suffer seesaw Selhurst defeat to Burnley

On the occasion of his 100th match in charge of Palace, in a fixture which mirrored his first two years ago, Oliver Glasner handed starts to winter signings Jørgen Strand Larsen and Evann Guessand – their Selhurst Park bows as Eagles – as Daichi Kamada returned to the starting XI after a two-month lay-off.

With renewed confidence following the weekend’s win at Brighton – and recent form against Burnley in their favour – there was no doubt inside the opening exchanges which team posed the greater attacking threat.

Ismaïla Sarr, the weekend’s winning goalscorer, featured prominently in an energetic high press, and only an unfortunate bounce of the ball prevented him from baring down on goal one-on-one at the 10-minute mark.

But after another new Eagle, Guessand, marked his debut with an assist at the weekend, it was fellow winter arrival Strand Larsen who made the breakthrough in front of his new supporters after 17 minutes with his first goal for the club.

Palace’s runners in behind had already threatened on several occasions in the opening exchanges – and this time, when Tyrick Mitchell won the ball on the halfway line and Kamada and Adam Wharton linked up quickly, the latter’s ball over the top found Strand Larsen striding into the box.

The Norwegian deftly brought the ball under his control and, looking up, blasted a clean half-volley past the advancing Martin Dúbravka, before wheeling away in front of a delirious Holmesdale – the perfect introduction to his new adoring supporters.