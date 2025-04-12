Live Blog: Manchester City v Crystal Palace

Skip navigation

      Crystal Palace travel to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday lunchtime (12:30 BST) to take on reigning Premier League Champions, Manchester City - follow our live coverage throughout the day.

      Palace are unbeaten in our last 10 away Premier League fixtures, having won six of them. Meanwhile, City are looking to get back to winning ways after a 0-0 draw with local rivals Manchester United last time out.

      A win in the early kick-off, would take the Eagles into the top half of the table, ahead of the rest of the weekend's action.

      As a reminder the match will be broadcast on TNT Sports 1 in the UK, with coverage starting at 11:00 BST ahead of the 12:30 kick-off. Alternatively, Palace TV+ instead offers live audio commentary via cpfc.co.uk and the Official Crystal Palace app.

      International viewers can see TV listings here.

