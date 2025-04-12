Live Blog: Manchester City v Crystal Palace

Palace are unbeaten in our last 10 away Premier League fixtures, having won six of them. Meanwhile, City are looking to get back to winning ways after a 0-0 draw with local rivals Manchester United last time out.

A win in the early kick-off, would take the Eagles into the top half of the table, ahead of the rest of the weekend's action.

As a reminder the match will be broadcast on TNT Sports 1 in the UK, with coverage starting at 11:00 BST ahead of the 12:30 kick-off. Alternatively, Palace TV+ instead offers live audio commentary via cpfc.co.uk and the Official Crystal Palace app.

