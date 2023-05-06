Skip navigation
Shop
Tickets
News
Matches
Palace TV
Crystal palace
Crystal palace
News
Matches
Palace TV
Teams
Shop
Tickets
Crystal palace
Login / Sign up
News
Matches
Palace TV
Shop
Tickets & Membership
Premium tickets
Teams & players
Visiting Selhurst Park
Events & Stadium hire
Main Stand redevelopment
Supporters
Member Hub
Palace TV+
Disabled supporters
Information
Palace Women
Our history
The Academy
Our partners
Palace for Life Foundation
Equality & diversity
Safeguarding
Vacancies
How-to guides
Contact us
Login / Sign up
Live blog: Palace taking on Spurs in north London
Match reports
JUST NOW
0
0
Crystal Palace are taking on Tottenham Hotspur (15:00 BST) - keep track of all the build-up below!
First-team
Match reports
Related News
More News