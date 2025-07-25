Live Blog: Crawley Town v Crystal Palace

You can watch the game LIVE on Palace TV+ (19:30 BST kick-off); our pre-season bundle package is available from just £17.99.
Updates from Broadfield Stadium are also available in our live blog below.
Crystal Palace's 2025/26 pre-season campaign continues against Crawley Town at Broadfield Stadium tonight (19:30 BST kick-off)!
You can watch the game LIVE on Palace TV+ (19:30 BST kick-off); our pre-season bundle package is available from just £17.99.
Updates from Broadfield Stadium are also available in our live blog below.