Report: Super sub Schlupp rescues point in fiery Villa encounter

Palace threatened from set-pieces, with Villa unable to deal with their deep deliveries nodded back across goal. Conor Gallagher came closest, seeing a powerful header blocked on its way to goal.

With the ball at their feet, Eberechi Eze and Wilfried Zaha were able to demonstrate their mercurial ability; the latter unleashed a swerving drive from the edge of the penalty area that stung the palms of Emiliano Martinez.

Moments later the home fans thought they were ahead, as Watkins latched onto a ball in behind and held off the defender. His lay-off found Ings in the penalty area, but he couldn’t pick out the top corner.

By half-time, Palace were firmly in control and were stroking the ball around in the Villa half, with Eze at the heart of it all. After another mazy run from midfield, he worked the ball to Nathaniel Clyne, whose low driven effort was tipped around the post by Martinez. It was the closest either side had come.

The Eagles emerged with the same positivity after the break, and their constant harrying of Villa on the ball was beginning to spark unrest in the stands.

An early chance to deliver from a set-piece proved unsuccessful, and gradually the home side grew into the game once again.