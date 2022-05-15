Report: Super sub Schlupp rescues point in fiery Villa encounter

Summary:
- Ings has the first chance of the game, poking wide from Luiz’s low cross
- The Villa forward goes close again, volleying over the crossbar from 12-yards out.
- Zaha stings the palms of Martinez with a swerving drive.
- Ings can’t pick out the top corner after Watkins’ hold-up play.
- Clyne sees his low effort tipped around the post by the Villa ‘keeper.
- HT: Aston Villa 0-0 Palace
- Gallagher’s deflected effort sends Martinez scrambling across goal.
- Watkins gives Villa the lead despite Palace protests
- Palace equalise as Guehi nods down for Schlupp to prod home.
- Watkins misses golden opportunity to win it in added time.
- FT: Aston Villa 1-1 Palace
There are few more historic sights in the English game than the Holte End at Villa Park in full voice, and this was what greeted the Palace as they emerged to a sea of noise and colour; thousands of claret and blue flags celebrated the 40th anniversary of the hosts’ European Cup triumph.
Palace, however, had their minds focused on the here and now. Setting up in a 3-5-2 formation with Cheikhou Kouyaté as an auxiliary centre-back, they looked to establish an early control on the game.
But it was the hosts who created the first real opportunities. Danny Ings was integral, first poking wide from Douglas Luiz’s cross before volleying over the top from 12-yards out when he really should have hit the target.