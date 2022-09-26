Skip navigation
Report: Hughes hat-trick helps Palace up to third

Match reports
Blackburn Rovers Ladies
1
Jordan 60'
3
Crystal Palace Women
Hughes 13' 43' 53'

On Sunday afternoon Crystal Palace Women made the journey north to Blackburn Rovers to fight their way back to victory, doing so in style thanks to Elise Hughes’ hat-trick.

Summary

  • Palace were up against Blackburn Rovers Ladies to recover from defeat after two straight wins
  • In the first four minutes Palace’s Aimee Everett intercepted a Blackburn effort
  • Elise Hughes successfully scored the first of the game with a header
  • Palace goalkeeper Fran Kitching managed to claim a high ball that was heading for goal
  • Hughes secured another just before half-time
  • Half-time: Blackburn Rovers 0-2 Crystal Palace
  • Everett took a strike from outside of the box which was deflected for a corner
  • A third goal from Hughes took Palace to 0-3 in the 54th minute
  • Blackburn bagged their first and only goal from the penalty shot
  • Full-time: Blackburn Rovers 1-3 Crystal Palace

Palace Women hit the road again after attracting a record-breaking crowd to Selhurst Park last week, and came ready to show Blackburn Rovers their strengths by starting with a solid defensive display when Aimee Everett intercepted Kayleigh McDonald’s attempt to score four minutes after kick-off.

Not long after, Annabel Blanchard managed to win a free-kick in the attacking half which was saved by Rovers ‘keeper, Alexandra Brooks. Palace Women didn’t give up however as Isabella Sibley produced an impressive cutback which allowed Elise Hughes to head goal-bound from the centre of the box, sending the ball into the top left corner.

The team looked motivated as they worked to carve out another goal; Shauna Guyatt’s right-footed strike was blocked by Rovers’ backline. Then 25 minutes in the hosts produced an effort of their own which ‘keeper Fran Kitching claimed well.

Blanchard soon won another free-kick in dangerous territory after a foul by Jade Richards, with the resulting strike being blocked by Brooks. Soon after, Lizzie Waldie managed to deliver the ball into the centre of the box and Hughes headed onwards in an edge-of-your-seat moment. The ball, however, just missed the goal and went over the bar.

Having suffered a few near-misses, Rovers won control of possession and gained significant ground as Megan Hornby attempted to score with a left-footed shot from outside the box, but it escaped high and wide to the left.

Regaining their dominance, Palace drove forward through Guyatt, who launched the ball to Blanchard to head against the bar. The frustration of missing didn’t last long however as Coral Haines cut-back towards Hughes to convert a relaxed finish into the top corner. The goal put Palace two ahead just as half-time came.

Palace Women moved well in the opening exchanges of the second-half, keeping the ball consistently around Rovers’ box.

They managed a few further attempts on goal, however Rovers’ defence this time stood strong, most notably denying Everett from outside the box.

In the 53rd-minute though Hughes again made her presence known by securing the match ball, squeezing a right-footed shot into the bottom-left corner after an Anna Filbey pass.

Responding to the 3-0 scoreline, in an action-packed minute Blackburn gained a penalty and bagged a consolation as Saffron Jordan converted from the spot into the top-left corner.

Chances continued to fall for both sides and Kitching was forced into eye-catching action when she leapt to block Hornby’s late chance, but full-time came to confirm a result that seemed destined for some time: Blackburn Rovers 1-3 Crystal Palace.

