Report: Brentford and Palace equally-matched in stalemate clash

This was a game that offered two teams hungry for a win the chance to push up the table towards the top-half. It's significance perhaps affected its quality, with each team enduring nervous spells.

The opening exchanges felt indicative of how the afternoon would unfold, with Crystal Palace enjoying marginally more possession and looking more deliberate in their attacks. On the other hand Brentford, playing a dense 3-5-2, proved tough to break-down, and gave their guests trouble almost solely through counter-attacks.

Bryan Mbeumo, returning to the starting XI, provided their most promising attacking outlet, carrying the ball over the halfway line with intent only to be stopped – repeatedly, and perhaps unexpectedly – by Wilfried Zaha.

The game’s composition changed after 15 minutes, however, as Brentford enjoyed a dominant spell and forced Palace to adopt the Bees' earlier counter-attacking style.

This period appeared most impactful when Rico Henry fizzed a shot against the advertising board via Joachim Andersen’s out-stretched leg and, later, when supporters awaited a VAR review on a Marc Guéhi handball, which was discarded due to a push from Christian Nørgaard.