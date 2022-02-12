Report: Brentford and Palace equally-matched in stalemate clash

Summary
- Patrick Vieira makes two changes to the starting XI which drew with Norwich, naming Jordan Ayew and Odsonne Edouard in the team
- Palace look brightest to start, but Brentford enjoy a spell on top as Rico Henry fires a shot wide
- Vicente Guaita blocks a low Bryan Mbeumo shot and Jordan Ayew strikes wide in a largely uneventful half
- Half-time: Brentford 0-0 Crystal Palace
- The second-half begins in the same fashion the first did, with Palace on top but struggling to break-through
- James McArthur comes on for his first competitive minutes since November 2021
- McArthur forces David Raya into a relatively confident diving save
- Joachim Andersen tries his luck with a rasping late effort, but Raya matches it
- Full-time: Brentford 0-0 Crystal Palace