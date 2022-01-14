Report: Butland saves penalty as Brighton snatch late draw

Summary

Vieira makes one change from the Millwall victory, with Edouard replacing Mateta up front.

Butland saves well after Cucurella plays Trossard in behind.

Hughes is adjudged to have fouled Veltman, and VAR awards a penalty.

Butland saves with his feet, but Maupay scores from the resultant corner.

VAR intervenes once again, after Maupay fouled Butland to bundle the ball home.

HT: Brighton 0-0 Palace

Moder’s volley clips the crossbar on its way over the top, before Butland pushes his next effort away.

Schlupp turns on the byline and sets up Gallagher to volley in Palace’s opener.

Maupay's low cross deflects in off Andersen to give Brighton a late equaliser.

FT: Brighton 1-1 Palace

For the second time in seven days it was a hostile atmosphere that met Palace as they emerged into a chilly south coast evening, punctuated only by a wall of noise from the travelling fans away to one side.

Both sides have looked comfortable on the ball this season, and in the early periods it showed. Brighton were the more coherent side early on, but Palace’s presence on the counter-attack meant there was no chance to relax.

Dominating the possession, the hosts were the first to breach two tightly packed defensive lines. Slipped in by Marc Cucurella, Leandro Trossard raced in on goal; Jack Butland stood tall to block his close-range effort and keep the scores level.

Brighton were buoyed, and set about peppering the Palace area with cross after cross, but nothing came close to troubling the Eagles’ back-four.