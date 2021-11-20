Report: Benteke brace in thrilling Burnley draw

Benteke gives Palace the lead early on, firing low off the inside of the post and in.

The lead is almost doubled straight from kick-off, but Gallagher’s effort is straight at Pope.

Mee equalises for Burnley with a powerful header from a corner.

Wood makes it 2-1 to the hosts, nodding home from close-range.

Benteke equalises after excellent work from Gallagher and Andersen.

HT: Burnley 2-3 Palace

Cornet’s rasping volley equalises for the hosts soon after half-time.

Zaha leaves the crossbar shaking after a thundering volley from outside the box.

Guaita saves heroically with Vydra one-on-one in the final seconds.

FT: Burnley 3-3 Palace

Palace’s yellow shirts stood out against the grey November skies as the teams emerged into the Lancashire rain, the players applauding a vocal away section keen to make their presence felt.

Patrick Vieira’s men have made much of starting on the front foot this season, and from kick-off the attacking intent was there for all to see. Wilfried Zaha’s footwork left claret-and-blue shirts bewildered, and soon won Palace a free-kick on the edge of the box.

Taken short, Conor Gallagher worked a crossing position towards the far post, the ball falling to Joachim Andersen on the edge of the area. The defender showed composure to turn in the box and pick out Christian Benteke, who fired low off the post and into the back of the net.

Before the celebrations had died down in the away end, it could have been two. Straight from kick-off Benteke was released in behind, laying off for Gallagher; his effort was straight at Nick Pope.