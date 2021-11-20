Skip navigation
Report: Benteke brace in thrilling Burnley draw

Match reports
3
Mee 19'
Wood 27'
Cornet 49'
3
Benteke 8' 36'
Guéhi 41'

A Christian Benteke brace and Marc Guéhi’s first goal for the club secured Crystal Palace a point at Turf Moor in a thrilling six-goal encounter with Burnley.

  • Benteke gives Palace the lead early on, firing low off the inside of the post and in.

  • The lead is almost doubled straight from kick-off, but Gallagher’s effort is straight at Pope.

  • Mee equalises for Burnley with a powerful header from a corner.

  • Wood makes it 2-1 to the hosts, nodding home from close-range.

  • Benteke equalises after excellent work from Gallagher and Andersen.

  • HT: Burnley 2-3 Palace

  • Cornet’s rasping volley equalises for the hosts soon after half-time.

  • Zaha leaves the crossbar shaking after a thundering volley from outside the box.

  • Guaita saves heroically with Vydra one-on-one in the final seconds.

  • FT: Burnley 3-3 Palace

Palace’s yellow shirts stood out against the grey November skies as the teams emerged into the Lancashire rain, the players applauding a vocal away section keen to make their presence felt.

Patrick Vieira’s men have made much of starting on the front foot this season, and from kick-off the attacking intent was there for all to see. Wilfried Zaha’s footwork left claret-and-blue shirts bewildered, and soon won Palace a free-kick on the edge of the box.

Taken short, Conor Gallagher worked a crossing position towards the far post, the ball falling to Joachim Andersen on the edge of the area. The defender showed composure to turn in the box and pick out Christian Benteke, who fired low off the post and into the back of the net.

Before the celebrations had died down in the away end, it could have been two. Straight from kick-off Benteke was released in behind, laying off for Gallagher; his effort was straight at Nick Pope.

The hosts fought back strongly, their notorious threat from set-pieces borne out as they drew level. Rising highest from a corner, Ben Mee headed powerfully home with Vicente Guaita well beaten.

The game had opened up. Burnley came forward after the equaliser, forcing Guaita into a smart save; Palace broke forwards on the counter, Benteke unable to convert Zaha’s low cross across the face of goal.

From another set-piece, Burnley took the lead. This time it was Tarkowski the target, the centre-back heading across goal to tee up Chris Wood, who nodded home from close range.

But the equaliser was always coming. Benteke went close straight away, heading Gallagher’s inch-perfect cross wide. He was never going to pass up a second-chance.

Again it was Gallagher the provider, his clever run behind the Burnley back-four picked out superbly by Andersen’s floating pass. His touch was exquisite, checking away from the desperate sliding challenges of two defenders before picking out Benteke again. This time the Belgian didn’t hesitate, finding the bottom corner with aplomb.

Back level, Palace sought more before half-time, and Zaha went close from 30-yards out – but in the end the third came from a more unlikely source.

This time it was the Eagles’ turn to score from a set-piece. The deep cross was met by a combination of Benteke and Kouyaté, who guided the ball back across goal towards Andersen; the Dane’s header was blocked on the line, but Marc Guéhi reacted quickest to slam home his first goal for the club.

The half-time break passed in an instant, and the game continued after the restart at the same frenetic pace.

Soon enough, Burnley had their third. It was an exceptional goal, Maxwel Cornet’s rasping volley hitting the roof of the net before Guaita had a chance to react.

The scores level once again, and it was anyone’s game. Vieira reacted by introducing Michael Olise, who made an instant impact on the right-hand side winning a corner. With the ball dropping on the edge of the box, Zaha unleashed a thundering volley that left the crossbar shaking.

Neither side settled for a draw, and the febrile atmosphere around Turf Moor pushed both teams forwards. Burnley’s aerial threat continued to cause problems, while Michael Olise tested Nick Pope as he broke forwards.

In the dying seconds, Burnley thought they'd snatched all three points, only for a heroic Guaita save to rescue Palace.

After six goals and the opportunity for many more, an action-packed game finished with the points shared.

Burnley: Pope (GK), Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor, Gudmundsson, Westwood, Brownhill, McNeil, Cornet (Vydra, 84), Wood (Rodriguez, 80).

Subs: Hennessey (GK), Cork, Lennon, Collins, Pieters, Bardsley, Long.

Palace: Guaita (GK), Ward, Andersen, Guéhi, Mitchell, Kouyaté, Milivojevic (Edouard, 87), Gallagher (Schlupp, 81), Ayew (Olise, 58), Benteke, Zaha.

Subs: Butland (GK), Tomkins, Eze, Hughes, Clyne, Kelly.

