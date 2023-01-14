Report: Palace Women lose to Charlton in Continental League Cup

How it happened:

Dean Davenport makes several changes to the his eleven from the 5-1 win over Watford, with Chloe Peplow and Shauna Guyatt starting.

Blanchard has shot blocked early on.

Defences on top for both teams in the first half.

Sharpe comes close but shoots high and wide.

HT: Charlton Athletic Women 0-0 Palace

Palace struggle to retain possession in the second half.

Follis finishes from a tight angle to give Charlton a late lead.

Hosts double their lead in injury time through Bell.

FT: Charlton Athletic Women 2-0 Palace

With Palace already eliminated from the competition, and Charlton requiring a hefty margin of victory to progress, pride was at stake between the two Women’s Championship rivals.

The first half kicked off with a rather even game as both sides made regular attempts to take control of the fixture.

Palace Women did eventually manage to get the ball under control and make inroads towards the Charlton goal. Annabel Blanchard was first to strike with a left-footed shot from the centre of the box, but it was unfortunately denied by Charlton goalkeeper Jessica Grey.

The hosts then took control of the ball and had managed to keep possession for most of the first half, twice coming close, but Palace’s defence stood firm as they made last-ditch blocks to deny both efforts.

As the game entered first-half injury time, Blanchard and Molly-Mae Sharpe enjoyed half-chances to open the scoring, but both sent their efforts high and wide, leaving both teams level at the interval.

Following the break, Palace came back full of energy as Paige-Bailey Gayle endeavoured to open the scoring with a low shot from the left side of the box, but Charlton threw bodies in the way just in time.

Defences remained on top at The Oakwood until the 75th minute when Charlton’s Emma Follis made the breakthrough. The second-half substitute, picked out by Freda Ayisi, took aim from a tight angle on the right and placed her finish across goal into the bottom corner.

Palace did rally and have an effort missed by Sharpe, as the ball forward shot ever so slightly wide to the right.

But as the match entered six minutes’ added time, Charlton doubled their lead through Taylor Bell, who finished from close range to seal a 2-0 win for the Addicks, and bring Palace’s Continental League Cup campaign to a disappointing close.

Charlton: Gray, Johnson (Follis, 45), Simpkins (Mills, 90+3) , Ayisi, Hennessy, Skeels (Ross, 45) , Rutherford (Bruton,65), Bashford (Henson, 65), O’Rourke, Roe, Bell,

Subs not used: Rogers, Addison, Cook, Norton

Palace: Negri, Doran, Johnson (Waldie, 45), Filbey, Gibbons (Reilly, 45) , Peplow, Noble (Arthur, 65), Guyatt (Hughes, 73), Bailey-Gayle, Sharpe, Blanchard (Olding, 45)

Subs not used: Kitching, Haines

Palace Women's next home game is against London City Lionesses at 18:00 GMT on Sunday, 15th January.

Tickets for are available for the game from £5* for Season Ticket holders and Members, and can be purchased here.

Please note that ticket prices will increase on match day for purchases made online and at the stadium.