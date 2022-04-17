Report: Palace's FA Cup run ends at Wembley

The acrylic smell of red and blue smoke still hung in the air when Crystal Palace kicked-off against Chelsea to start the second of the 2021/22 FA Cup semi-finals.

Palace players burst balloons under their studs and the vast support behind them roared the game into life. This would be an occasion to remember, whatever the outcome.

Patrick Vieira started the afternoon with a back five: Marc Guéhi, Joachim Andersen and Cheikhou Kouyaté in the centre, and Tyrick Mitchell and Joel Ward pushing high on the flanks.

For all the pressure and buildup that accompanies a game like this, the clash began in relatively calm fashion. Chelsea appeared content to let Palace hold the ball in defence, with Andersen in particular looking to pick the right cross-field ball.