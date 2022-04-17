Report: Palace's FA Cup run ends at Wembley

Despite its result, Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea proved no different. From the thunderous pre-match support through to each of the players on the pitch, Crystal Palace did itself proud.
Summary
- Patrick Vieira makes three changes to the team that beat Everton 4-0, with Michael Olise and Tyrick Mitchell both in the squad
- The game begins fairly calmly, with Palace enjoy possession. After 10 minutes, Chelsea begin to push harder
- Chelsea are forced into a change when Mateo Kovačić goes down injured after 25 minutes
- Palace have several counter-attacks denied as Chelsea see a handful of chances fly past the goal-frame
- Cheikhou Kouyaté forces Edouard Mendy into a save and Joachim Andersen strikes the post from an offside rebound; moments later Kai Havertz is accosted for diving
- Half-time: Chelsea 0-0 Crystal Palace
- Jordan Ayew takes to the field in the 55th-minute with Chelsea enjoying a bright return
- Zaha carves-out a chance from the right-wing, and Kouyaté heads narrowly wide from the resulting corner
- Chelsea take the lead when Ruben Loftus-Cheek strikes in first time from the edge of the box
- Vieira responds by sending Olise and Christian Benteke onto the turf
- Palace look much brighter after the change, but Chelsea add a second through Mason Mount
- Full-time: Chelsea 2-0 Crystal Palace