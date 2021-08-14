Report: Tough opening test for Palace against formidable Chelsea side

Summary
Vieira names his first competitive Palace lineup, keeping the starting XI which kicked-off against Watford
Chelsea show their calibre from kick-off, but Palace handle them well in the early exchanges
Marcos Alonso finds the net with a 20-yard free-kick
Christian Pulisic adds a second on the rebound shortly before half-time
Half-time: Chelsea 2-0 Crystal Palace
Vicente Guaita makes a smart stop to deny an Alonso volley moments into the second-half
Wilfried Zaha breaks well and is stopped close to goal by Antonio Rüdiger and Andreas Christensen
Joachim Andersen makes his competitive Palace debut as a 57th-minute substitute, with Palace going three at the back
Trevoh Chalobah makes it three with a long-range effort
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi becomes the third debutant Eagle after Andersen and Marc Guéhi when he steps out after 75 minutes
Full-time: Chelsea 3-0 Crystal Palace