Report: Tough opening test for Palace against formidable Chelsea side

With the pre-match jeers and chanting of supporters again filling the air as Palace kicked-off their season, everything felt, after 18 months spent aiming for it, normal once more. But a huge change in summer – not least of all in the dugout – meant this clash with Chelsea was anything but.

It was the sternest of acid tests for a new era, pitting a recently-shaped side of fresh ideas and approaches against the champions of Europe.

As far as difficult tests with which to begin the campaign go, Palace couldn’t have faced a much tougher one – and Chelsea began the afternoon pressing high with intent. But the south Londoners appeared calm and composed as a counterbalance, and moved the ball swiftly when it fell to them.

When the hosts did break through – Timo Werner spinning in the box only for Marc Guéhi to punt clear from nowhere, or Christian Pulisic heading from eight yards into Vicente Guaita’s hands – Palace were on hand to react.