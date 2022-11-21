Skip navigation
Report: Palace Women host Charlton in front of second record crowd

Match reports
Crystal Palace Women
1
Gibbons 64'
2
Charlton Athletic Women
Simpkins 17'
Johnson 45'

After a few weeks off, Crystal Palace Women returned to Selhurst Park on Sunday and attracted a second record-breaking crowd of the season despite losing 1-2 to Charlton Athletic.

Summary

  • Palace draw 1,969 fans, the most ever to a home Palace Women game
  • Charlton earn a penalty and take the lead inside 17 minutes through Emily Simpkins
  • Palace struggle to gain control of possession and the Addicks bag just before half-time
  • Half-time: Crystal Palace 0-2 Charlton Athletic Women
  • Fliss Gibbons wins a free-kick for Palace as the Eagles push forward better
  • Palace start to increase their pressure on the ball
  • Gibbons converts a free-kick in the 64th-minute, but Palace can’t find a second
  • Full-time: Crystal Palace 1-2 Charlton Athletic Women

As Crystal Palace Women returned to Selhurst Park they managed to attract another record attendance of 1,969 supporters, building on the 1,876 who backed them in September. The atmosphere created did not disappoint, and aided the team’s against a strong Charlton side.

Nerves seemed high as the game kicked-off. Palace struggled to keep hold of the ball as Charlton were quick on their feet to intercept possession.

Charlton didn’t waste any time in attempting to score in the first five minutes, as Emily Simpkins took a right-footed shot from outside the box, sending it wide to the left.

Palace pushed to gain control of the ball and did so when Anna Filbey won a free-kick in the defensive half.

Minutes later however and Charlton earned a penalty, taking the lead from the spot through Simpkins. Palace didn’t let that affect their performance, keeping focused on getting the ball back in their court.

With support from the stands, Palace retained their energy and made moves in attempt to draw level. Paige Bailey-Gayle managed to win a free kick on the right-wing, but the chance soon fizzled out.

As time ticked on, possession frequently exchanged between teams until Isabella Sibley gained control and tried and score from the centre of the box, being denied by Charlton ‘keeper Sian Rogers.

Charlton responded swiftly, with Melissa Johnson seeing an opportunity and running the ball into the centre of the box, sending it darting into the centre of goal minutes before half-time.

Returning for the second-half Palace had a fight on their hands and pushed on with greater focus and sharpness in their decision making.

In a bright chance Shauna Guyatt took control of the ball and sprinted towards the goal with no other intention than scoring but was taken down just outside the box, giving Palace a free kick in an unpredictable area.

Fliss Gibbons made sure to capitalise on the opportunity by sending in a powerful free-kick that set the back of the net bulging. That fuelled Palace’s drive to press and hunt out a leveller. As such they produced three chances after the goal without being able to find the net.

Charlton regained possession having weathered a short storm, although Fran Kitching remained already and denied Charlton a third goal.

Bailey-Gayle led the line up-top as the Eagles continued to knock, sending a curling deliver into the visiting box which was claimed by the Addicks ‘keeper.

On another day Palace may have had time to pull level, but the whistle soon sounded and left the score as 1-2 in Charlton’s favour.

Despite the loss, another amazing atmosphere from the record-breaking crowd and their non-stop support didn’t go unnoticed by the team at Selhurst Park.

Get behind Palace next week when they take on Lewes Women at Hayes Lane.

Palace: Kitching, Gibbons, Filbey, Sibley (Blanchard 79), Johnson, Reilly, Olding (Guyatt 45), Haines (Arthur 79), Bailey-Gayle, Sharpe (Hughes 45), Barton (Doran 91).

Subs not used: Negri, Waldie, Noble.

Charlton: Rogers, McGowan (Follis 57), Roe, Skeels, Simpkins, Ross, Henson, Rutherford, Johnson, Addison (Bruton 74).

Subs not used: Newborough, Ayisi, Gray, Logan, Bashford, O'Rourke, Bell.

