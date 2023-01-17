Report: Palace Women fall to heavy Lionesses defeat

But the visitors doubled their advantage on 34 minutes when Jamie-Lee Napier was set clear by Lois Heuchan’s slide-rule pass. At her first attempt, Palace ‘keeper Natalia Negri made an excellent stop, but Napier was on hand to slot home a second goal for her team.

As five minutes of additional time were signalled, Palace pressed forwards, but struggled to contain the Lionesses at the other end and Karin Muya, who produced a thumping header to leave the Eagles trailing by three at the break.

While Palace still carried hope of producing a comeback, the Lionesses’ lead became four 20 minutes into the second-half. Napier’s weaving run carried the ball up to Palace’s box, and her accurate pass found Muya in space to flick a fourth into the net.

As the clock edged towards full-time, an extra seven minutes were added – enough time for the Lionesses to have one last chance to score.

Lucy Shepherd darted through the Palace defence and, collecting from Negri, finished from a difficult angle, resulting in a heavy defeat for Palace in this week’s FA Women’s Championship.

Despite an improved performance in the second-half, the heavy loss leaves Palace seventh in the table, still seeking their first win of 2023.

Their next match will be against winless Coventry United, where Davenport’s side will hope to show more of what they are made of.

Crystal Palace: Negri, Doran (Bailey-Gayle, 81), Johnson, Waldie, Gibbons, Reilly (Filbey, 36), Peplow, Noble (Arthur, 65), Guyatt (Sharpe, 43), Blanchard, Haines

Subs not used: Smith, Peplow, Olding

London City Lionesses: Yanez, Nolan, Girasoli (Agg, 55), Bennett, Heuchan, Hopcroft, Rodgers, Joel, Napier, Ewens (Jarrett, 73), Muya (Shepherd, 73)

Subs not used: Pedersen, Cull, Fitzgerald, Kitching, Primus