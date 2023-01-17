Report: Palace Women fall to heavy Lionesses defeat

Summary
- Waldie and Arthur return to Dean Davenport’s starting XI
- Visitors take the lead through Ewens after 21 minutes
- Lionesses score twice further in a half they dominated
- HT: Palace 0-3 London City Lionesses
- Gibbons nearly pulls one back, but heads wide from centre of the area
- Lionesses score twice more to pull away
- FT: Palace 0-5 London City Lionesses
Back at Hayes Lane, Palace were on the back foot right from the early exchanges against an in-form London City Lionesses side.
Davenport's team struggled to gain possession of the ball, as Shanade Hopcroft twice struck the woodwork for the Lionesses inside the opening 20 minutes.
That pressure told soon after when Sarah Ewens controlled Hopcroft’s cross and, from the centre of the box, found the bottom-right corner of the goal for the Lionesses with a quickly-taken finish.
Annabel Blanchard attempted to mount an immediate response for Palace, but found her effort blocked by Shae Yanez in the visitors’ goal, whilst Elise Hughes had a header float over the bar.