Report: Under-21s slip to extra-time defeat in final vs Jong PSV

SUMMARY:

Five changes for Palace Under-21s as returning loanees start the Final

Killian Phillips, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, Rob Street and Scott Banks make returns

Phillips has the first opportunity, rocketing into the side-netting

Banks whips a free-kick narrowly wide as Palace enjoy better of cagey opening stages

PSV score first through low Sealy finish

Banks responds for Palace with unstoppable effort

HT: Palace 1-1 Jong PSV

Low Banks pull-back narrowly misses Rak-Sakyi at far post

Winger's close-range effort blocked soon after

Rak-Sakyi then denied again by close-range block.

Banks comes close with another free-kick

FT: Palace 1-1 Jong PSV

Tielemans hits the bar for PSV with looping volley

Double deflection forces Goodman into outstanding save

Van Duiven restores visitors' lead from close range

Banks bends narrowly wide with last kick of the half

HT in ET: Palace 1-2 Jong PSV

Phillips almost restores parity with looping effort, saved by Schiks

Resurgent Palace dominate second period

Colyn seals it for PSV with late free-kick

FT in ET: Palace 1-3 Jong PSV

Up against a Jong PSV side who play in the Netherlands' second-tier, and whose players had recorded resounding victories over Manchester United (2-0), West Ham United (5-0) and Arsenal (7-2) on their way to the Final, Palace boss Darren Powell named a strong starting XI to match.

Fresh from impressive inaugural campaigns in senior football, a number of returning loanees began the game, including front-three Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, Rob Street and Scott Banks, and Killian Phillips in midfield.

As the two teams emerged from the tunnel to a booming rendition of “Glad All Over” from the 5,941 supporters in attendance – many players starting in front of the largest crowd of their careers – it became clear that a special evening, whatever the result, lay in store: a European final at Selhurst.

It was Phillips – fresh from being named Shrewsbury Town’s Young Player of the Season – who had the first shooting opportunity of the game as Palace, buoyed on by that backing, made a bright start.

The Republic of Ireland Under-21 international made a drifting run in behind the PSV backline but, with the angle against him, could only crash a rising finish into the side-netting after being found by Rak-Sakyi.