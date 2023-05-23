Report: Under-21s slip to extra-time defeat in final vs Jong PSV

SUMMARY:
- Five changes for Palace Under-21s as returning loanees start the Final
- Killian Phillips, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, Rob Street and Scott Banks make returns
- Phillips has the first opportunity, rocketing into the side-netting
- Banks whips a free-kick narrowly wide as Palace enjoy better of cagey opening stages
- PSV score first through low Sealy finish
- Banks responds for Palace with unstoppable effort
- HT: Palace 1-1 Jong PSV
- Low Banks pull-back narrowly misses Rak-Sakyi at far post
- Winger's close-range effort blocked soon after
- Rak-Sakyi then denied again by close-range block.
- Banks comes close with another free-kick
- FT: Palace 1-1 Jong PSV
- Tielemans hits the bar for PSV with looping volley
- Double deflection forces Goodman into outstanding save
- Van Duiven restores visitors' lead from close range
- Banks bends narrowly wide with last kick of the half
- HT in ET: Palace 1-2 Jong PSV
- Phillips almost restores parity with looping effort, saved by Schiks
- Resurgent Palace dominate second period
- Colyn seals it for PSV with late free-kick
- FT in ET: Palace 1-3 Jong PSV
Up against a Jong PSV side who play in the Netherlands' second-tier, and whose players had recorded resounding victories over Manchester United (2-0), West Ham United (5-0) and Arsenal (7-2) on their way to the Final, Palace boss Darren Powell named a strong starting XI to match.
Fresh from impressive inaugural campaigns in senior football, a number of returning loanees began the game, including front-three Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, Rob Street and Scott Banks, and Killian Phillips in midfield.
As the two teams emerged from the tunnel to a booming rendition of “Glad All Over” from the 5,941 supporters in attendance – many players starting in front of the largest crowd of their careers – it became clear that a special evening, whatever the result, lay in store: a European final at Selhurst.
It was Phillips – fresh from being named Shrewsbury Town’s Young Player of the Season – who had the first shooting opportunity of the game as Palace, buoyed on by that backing, made a bright start.
The Republic of Ireland Under-21 international made a drifting run in behind the PSV backline but, with the angle against him, could only crash a rising finish into the side-netting after being found by Rak-Sakyi.