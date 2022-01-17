Report: Under-23s' comeback victory seals double over Chelsea

The visitors were certainly the more comfortable of the two sides in the opening exchanges, stroking the ball around as Palace sought to implement their aggressive high-press.

Possession was proving hard to come by, but the chances they conceded were few and far between: Ben Elliot tested Owen Goodman from distance, before Jayden Wareham volleyed over after finding space in behind.

Palace had opportunities of their own. Isolated for the most part early on, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi reminded everyone of his ability as he turned and ran at goal, skipping past two challenges before firing over from the edge of the box. Moments later Lucas Bergstrom parried behind Nya Kirby’s stinging drive.

In stoppage time before the break, Chelsea finally forced an opening. Rising to meet Harvey Vale’s corner was Mbuyama, his glancing header falling for Joe Haigh at the far post; as Palace scrambled to clear, the forward managed to poke the ball home.

After the restart Chelsea were just as dominant, but this time Palace’s counter-attacks had real menace behind them. Rak-Sakyi was more involved, and John-Kymani Gordon pressed and probed whenever the defenders had possession.

It was the latter who made the difference, latching on to Rak-Sakyi’s blocked shot only to be brought down by Alfie Gilchrist; the referee immediately pointed to the spot. Up stepped Kirby to level the scores from 12 yards.

Often scrappy at times, this match had developed into a tough battle with some of the tackles reminiscent of Patrick Vieira and John Terry's era, both of whom were watching from their respective camps.

With 10 minutes to go and legs tiring, chances began to emerge. Palace had been under the cosh, but in a rare foray forward Rak-Sakyi picked out Kirby on the edge of the area. The midfielder’s effort was pushed away by Bergstrom but Gordon was the first to react and fired home.