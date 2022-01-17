Report: Under-23s' comeback victory seals double over Chelsea

Summary
-
Nathan Ferguson and Martin Kelly start for the Under-23s as they continue to gain match fitness.
-
Kirby sees a long-range effort parried by Bergstrom.
-
Chelsea take the lead in stoppage time, Haigh bundling a corner home.
-
HT: Palace 0-1 Chelsea
-
Kirby equalises from the penalty spot after Gordon was fouled.
-
Gordon makes it 2-1, pouncing on the rebound from three yards after Bergstrom saved Kirby’s effort.
-
Chelsea hit back straight away, with Gilchrist’s header deflected past Goodman.
-
Palace get their third as Gordon’s speculative effort is deflected in.
-
FT: Palace 3-2 Chelsea
It was a valuable afternoon for the Eagles not just in terms of the result, but also for the minutes gained by Nathan Ferguson as he continued his recovery from injury. The full-back had a fight on his hands in the form of George Nunn, but coped well and managed 75 minutes before being withdrawn.