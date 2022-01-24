Report: U23s overcome by resilient Liverpool in close-fought clash

Summary
Paddy McCarthy fields five first-team players in his side, and Liverpool also name a strong team
Palace create the game’s first and best chance shortly before the 20-minute mark when Nathaniel Clyne finds Rob Street in the box
Liverpool respond almost immediately and take the lead when Max Woltman turns home in the box
Remi Matthews saves Kaide Gordon’s penalty moments before half-time
Half-time: Crystal Palace 0-1 Liverpool Under-23s
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi tests goalkeeper Marcelo Pitaluga from the right of the box, but sees his effort saved
Palace are the stronger side in the second-half but cannot work their way back
Gordon adds a late second to kill any hopes of a fightback
Full-time: Crystal Palace 0-2 Liverpool Under-23s
Crystal Palace Under-23s’ Liverpool clash saw the likes of former Red Nathaniel Clyne and Nathan Ferguson line-up against Kaide Gordon and Tyler Morton, who were part of the visiting squad at Selhurst on Sunday.
So it was a game replete with experience for this level, and that equal calibre showed itself in the well-matched football, despite some early miscued chances and the occasional misplaced pass.