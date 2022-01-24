Report: U23s overcome by resilient Liverpool in close-fought clash

It pitted two teams that closely reflected the top-flight meeting between Palace and Liverpool just the day before, with the hosts looking to build from the back and the visitors sitting in a clear 4-3-3 and attempting efficient attacks.

Initially neither approach bore fruit and both ‘keepers’ jerseys remained unspoiled. But then the game kicked into life with an offensive – one successful and the other not – from each side.

Palace were first, with Nya Kirby impressively feeding Clyne to run up the wing. The full-back duly obliged and burst forward, crossing the ball to a crowded box. It struck a visiting defender before reaching Rob Street, who reacted quickly but couldn’t land his shot on target.

Liverpool were then dealt their chance a minute later, also attacking from the right flank, but with Max Woltman able to turn home Leighton Clarkson’s squared low ball.

Palace’s threat continued to come from the right, where Clyne looked lively and supported several attacks. The south Londoners kept their guests clustered around their own box for a spell on the half-hour mark and seemed to have grown in confidence from doing so.

But for all their pressure – which was unrelenting – the home side could not trouble Marcelo Pitaluga in goal. The young Brazilian was eventually forced into action after the ball pinged around his box from a corner; it flew from boot to boot before falling to Martin Kelly, who span it at the ‘keeper from close range.