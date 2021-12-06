Report: U23s beaten by West Ham in six-goal thriller

The opening goal buoyed Palace, and soon Jesurun Rak-Sakyi was finding time on the ball to venture forwards. He was almost set in on goal by Omilabu, but the ball skipped away on the wet surface and the visitors could clear.

West Ham were still dangerous, a delicious square ball to Bernardo Rosa leaving the wide man in acres of space. His cross was blocked, the ball falling outside the area for shot on goal, but failing to trouble Oliver Webber.

Rosa was perhaps the biggest thorn in Palace side, robbing Noah Watson of the ball and breaking forwards at breakneck speed. Exchanging passes with a teammate, he received the ball in space and pulled the trigger, but narrowly fired wide.

Just before half-time, West Ham were given a way back into the game. Latching onto a long ball forwards, Daniel Chesters raced in behind the Palace defence and through on goal, only for his shot to be blocked by Webber. Sliding in was Rich-Baghuelou however, and the referee had no hesitation in pointing to the spot.

Oko-flex stepped up and tucked the ball home and, despite Palace domination of the first period, it saw West Ham go in level.