Report: U23s beaten by West Ham in six-goal thriller

Summary
-
Paddy McCarthy makes a number of changes, including the return of Omilabu to the side
-
Rich-Baguelou heads home the opener from D. Boateng’s excellent delivery
-
Rosa fires wide after a blistering break forwards.
-
Oka-Flex equalises from the penalty spot after Rich-Baghuelou’s late challenge.
-
HT: Palace 1-1 West Ham
-
Rak-Sakyi misses the target after excellent work from Omilabu.
-
Moments later Rak-Sakyi drives through the defence and slots home.
-
Oko-Flex equalises with a smart finish from the angle.
-
He completes his hattrick moments later to give West Ham the lead.
-
Swyer makes it four with ten minutes to go.
-
FT: Palace 2-4 West Ham
The wet, blustery conditions that enveloped the show pitch at the Academy did nothing to stop these two sides producing a frenetic start. West Ham pushed high from the off, causing Palace to concede an early corner, before Palace’s own press almost gifted the ball to John-Kymani Gordon.
The visitors forced the first real chance, Armstrong Oko-flex curling wide from the edge of the area after David Boateng’s half-clearance was intercepted – although Oliver Webber likely had it covered. At the other end Palace broke forwards, David Omilabu and Nya Kirby combining to force a corner.
Latching on to a deeper than intended delivery, David Boateng skipped past his man and delivered a fine ball onto the head of Jay Rich-Baghuelou, who towered above his marker to powerfully head home.