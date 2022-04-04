Skip navigation
Report: Rampant Palace beat Arsenal with stunning attacking display

Match reports

Crystal Palace's stunning display of attacking football saw Arsenal left stunned in south London, as Jean-Philippe Mateta, Jordan Ayew and Wilfried Zaha fired the Eagles to a 3-0 victory.

Summary
  • Mateta heads Palace into an early lead, after Andersen headed Gallagher’s delivery back across goal.
  • Ayew scores the second soon after, controlling a sumptuous Andersen through ball and curling home.
  • Mateta stings the palms of Ramsdale, who can only scramble away after a powerful low effort.
  • HT: Palace 2-0 Arsenal
  • Arsenal bring on attacking reinforcements, with Smith Rowe working Guaita from close-range.
  • Ødegaard fires wide with Arsenal’s best chance of the evening.
  • Zaha makes it three from the spot, after Ødegaard’s clumsy challenge.
  • FT: Palace 3-0 Arsenal

There is always something special about a big Premier League encounter under the nights, and on a surprisingly balmy night in south London this was no different. Palace kicked towards the Holmesdale early on after Arsenal won the toss, but the sheer wall of noise that met every extra sprint only buoyed the home side on.

In possession, Jean-Philippe Mateta’s hold-up play was an instant cause of concern for Mikel Arteta’s side – but it was out of possession that the best work was on display. Conor Gallagher and co. chased every ball, pressing Arsenal high and pinning them into their own half, forcing several nervy moments.

It paid off early on, as Palace won the ball back and earned a free-kick on the left. Gallagher’s delivery was a good one, hanging invitingly at the far post for Joachim Andersen to nod back across goal; Mateta was in the right place at the right time to knock it home.

Rather than sit on their lead, the Eagles poured forwards once more. Andersen was again the provider, but this time unlocking the Arsenal defence took something special.

Picking up the ball on the halfway line, he drilled a sumptuous diagonal ball out to Jordan Ayew, whose first touch took him around the defender and through on goal. With the ball bouncing awkwardly, he curled his effort around Ramsdale and into the bottom corner to spark riotous celebrations.

It typified a Palace performance overflowing with bravery and gusto, setting a pace to the game which Arsenal couldn’t match. It could have been three before half-time following another rapid piece of build-up play between Schlupp and Zaha; the latter turned two defenders inside out before laying off for Mateta, who stung the palms of Ramsdale.

Arteta had no option but to change things up at half-time, introducing Gabriel Martinelli in place of Nuno Tavares. It was a bold change, and to his credit Arsenal immediately looked a better side.

However it was still Palace creating the better chances. Andersen forced Ramsdale into a save from a free-kick just outside the area, before Zaha forced his way into the area only to be blocked off by a tangle of bodies.

Bukayo Saka was Arsenal’s biggest threat, finding space on the right as they came forward – but their first big chance of the evening fell to Emile Smith Rowe. A neat passage of play saw the ball drop to the England man eight yards out, but he could only find the gloves of Vicente Guaita.

It was a warning sign for the Eagles however, as Eddie Nketiah was introduced to add yet another body to the visitors’ attack. Martin Ødegaard was the next to get a sight of goal, firing wide from near the penalty spot.

Just as Arsenal looked at their most potent, Palace struck once more.

Wilfried Zaha had been in the mood all evening, and it was no surprise that the third goal was entirely of his own making. Winning the ball back on the halfway line, he raced towards the back-peddling Arsenal defence, bursting into the box and drawing a clumsy challenge from Ødegaard.

The referee pointed to the spot, and Zaha duly picked himself up and fired home. Selhurst Park was – quite literally – bouncing, as all four corners of the ground began to sense that they were witnessing something quite special.

Even at 3-0, the Eagles refused to stop chasing. Arsenal thought they had a goal back when Guaita’s instinctive stop fell to Smith Rowe, but Marc Guéhi thrust himself in the way just in time.

Arsenal pushed forwards late on in desperate search of a consolation, but to no avail – and to Guéhi and co. the clean sheet may feel just as important as the three goals.

Full-time was greeted with a raucous reception and Palace marched on, making it seven games unbeaten in all competitions.

More importantly, they had provided another special display in south London.

Palace: Guaita (GK), Clyne, Andersen, Guéhi, Mitchell, Kouyaté (Milivojevic, 80), Schlupp, Gallagher, Zaha, Mateta (McArthur, 68), Ayew (Edouard, 76).

Subs not used: Butland (GK), Ward, Tomkins, Eze, Hughes, Benteke.

Arsenal: Ramsdale (GK), White, Partey, Gabriel, Saka, Ødegaard, Lacazette, Smith Rowe, Cédric (Nketiah, 65), Tavares (Martinelli, HT), Xhaka.

Subs not used: Leno (GK), Holding, Lokonga, Elneny, Ogungbo, Swanson, Flores.

