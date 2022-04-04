Report: Rampant Palace beat Arsenal with stunning attacking display

Summary
- Mateta heads Palace into an early lead, after Andersen headed Gallagher’s delivery back across goal.
- Ayew scores the second soon after, controlling a sumptuous Andersen through ball and curling home.
- Mateta stings the palms of Ramsdale, who can only scramble away after a powerful low effort.
- HT: Palace 2-0 Arsenal
- Arsenal bring on attacking reinforcements, with Smith Rowe working Guaita from close-range.
- Ødegaard fires wide with Arsenal’s best chance of the evening.
- Zaha makes it three from the spot, after Ødegaard’s clumsy challenge.
- FT: Palace 3-0 Arsenal
There is always something special about a big Premier League encounter under the nights, and on a surprisingly balmy night in south London this was no different. Palace kicked towards the Holmesdale early on after Arsenal won the toss, but the sheer wall of noise that met every extra sprint only buoyed the home side on.
In possession, Jean-Philippe Mateta’s hold-up play was an instant cause of concern for Mikel Arteta’s side – but it was out of possession that the best work was on display. Conor Gallagher and co. chased every ball, pressing Arsenal high and pinning them into their own half, forcing several nervy moments.