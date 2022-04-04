Report: Rampant Palace beat Arsenal with stunning attacking display

Arteta had no option but to change things up at half-time, introducing Gabriel Martinelli in place of Nuno Tavares. It was a bold change, and to his credit Arsenal immediately looked a better side.

However it was still Palace creating the better chances. Andersen forced Ramsdale into a save from a free-kick just outside the area, before Zaha forced his way into the area only to be blocked off by a tangle of bodies.

Bukayo Saka was Arsenal’s biggest threat, finding space on the right as they came forward – but their first big chance of the evening fell to Emile Smith Rowe. A neat passage of play saw the ball drop to the England man eight yards out, but he could only find the gloves of Vicente Guaita.

It was a warning sign for the Eagles however, as Eddie Nketiah was introduced to add yet another body to the visitors’ attack. Martin Ødegaard was the next to get a sight of goal, firing wide from near the penalty spot.

Just as Arsenal looked at their most potent, Palace struck once more.

Wilfried Zaha had been in the mood all evening, and it was no surprise that the third goal was entirely of his own making. Winning the ball back on the halfway line, he raced towards the back-peddling Arsenal defence, bursting into the box and drawing a clumsy challenge from Ødegaard.